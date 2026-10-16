Uranium American, DISA Partner to Recover Uranium Waste

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Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 16, 2026 09:14AM PST
The US continues to attempt to reduce its dependence on foreign uranium, which accounted for about 93 percent of the uranium bought by US reactor operators in 2025.
vchalup / Adobe Stock
Uranium American Resources (OTCBB:UARI) has signed an agreement allowing Wyoming-based DISA Uranium to treat abandoned mine waste at its Stateline Project and recover uranium and other minerals from it.
Abandoned mine waste is surface material left from earlier mining that was never fully reclaimed. DISA will remediate the material while separating a fine-particle concentrate stream, and will take ownership of the concentrates.
Under the agreement, Uranium American Resources will also receive a revenue share on sales of uranium and other minerals recovered from the property.
The waste treatment is structured to proceed alongside Uranium American's own development plans for Stateline, which the company describes as the initial focus of its return to production. Uranium American, formerly Tonogold Resources, is also advancing its Sky and Marysvale projects.
"This agreement allows us to put legacy waste on our property to productive use while keeping our own development plans for Stateline front and center," Uranium American CEO William Hunter said in a statement. "We are pleased to work with DISA Uranium and State Line on a structure we expect to see significant benefit to all three parties."
DISA says it holds the only US Nuclear Regulatory Commission license to treat and recover abandoned uranium mine waste across multiple sites. The license allows the company to operate at a given site only after the NRC reviews site-specific safety and environmental information.
The three-party agreement also includes State Line Mineral Ventures LLC, granting DISA the right to access Stateline and treat waste there using its patented high-pressure slurry ablation (HPSA) technology.
Stateline is a cluster of more than 19 historic high-grade vanadium and uranium mines located across Montrose County, Colorado, and San Juan County, Utah.
Tapping legacy uranium waste
The agreement only addresses a small part of a large legacy problem. About 15,000 abandoned uranium mine waste sites have been documented, primarily in 14 states, according to a September 2025 NRC notice.
On the Navajo Nation alone, nearly 30 million tons of uranium ore were extracted between 1944 and 1986, and the Environmental Protection Agency has identified 523 abandoned uranium mines there.
DISA presents recovery from legacy waste as a source of domestic supply for a US reactor fleet that still buys most of its uranium abroad.
US-origin material made up 7 percent of the 46.9 million pounds of uranium bought by US civilian reactor owners and operators in 2025, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), leaving about 93 percent of foreign origin.
Domestic mining is growing from a low base. US mines produced about 2.1 million pounds of uranium concentrate in 2025, up from 657,000 pounds in 2024, according to an EIA report.
Output in the second quarter of 2026 alone was about 1.09 million pounds, from six facilities in Wyoming, Texas and Utah. For comparison, fuel loaded into US reactors in 2025 contained 40.9 million pounds of uranium.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Uranium American Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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