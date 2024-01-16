Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Discover the silver lining in your investment strategy!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to in the months ahead.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Table of Contents:

  • Silver Price 2023 Year-End Review
  • Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024
  • Peter Krauth: "Tremendous" Opportunities in Silver, Price Outlook into 2024
  • Rich Checkan: Gold is Insurance, but Silver Has "Amazing" Profit Potential
  • ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies
Silver Outlook 2023 Report

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying



“From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand.”

— Maria Smirnova, Sprott
"On a broad brush perspective, I wouldn't want to be in stocks, I wouldn't want to be in bonds, I wouldn't want to be in real estate. I wouldn't want to be in crypto. So where do we go? Precious metals."

— David Morgan, the Morgan Report
"I do think probably in the first half of 2023, gold and silver and miners are going to put in what I think is going to be a major bottom — a supercycle bottom that's going to lead to a multi-year rally."

— Chris Vermeulen, TheTechnicalTraders.com

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20695.02-253.07
TSXV553.98-4.26
DOW37266.67-94.45
S&P 5004739.21-26.77
NASD14855.62-88.73
ASX7414.80-81.50

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2005.90-22.20
Silver22.57-0.34
Copper3.74-0.02
Oil72.83+0.43
Heating Oil2.610.00
Natural Gas2.87-0.03