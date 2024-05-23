Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

“Batteries are becoming better, cheaper and more abundant — these are the three things that are driving forward what I think is the mega trend of our times."

— Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence



"The current EV penetration rate means demand for cobalt will continue to grow, with nickel-cobalt-manganese technologies remaining the dominant cathode type."

— Cameron Hughes, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence



"The sheer absolute growth in EV sales will mean that EV-related cobalt demand will continue to accelerate in the years to come."

— Andries Gerbens, Darton Commodities

