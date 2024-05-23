Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Ready to ignite your portfolio?

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends could impact the cobalt sector.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks


Table of Contents:

  • Cobalt Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review
  • How to Invest in Cobalt
  • ASX Cobalt Companies: 4 Biggest Companies
    Psychedelics Outlook 2022

    A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

    “Batteries are becoming better, cheaper and more abundant — these are the three things that are driving forward what I think is the mega trend of our times."
    — Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

    "The current EV penetration rate means demand for cobalt will continue to grow, with nickel-cobalt-manganese technologies remaining the dominant cathode type."
    — Cameron Hughes, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

    "The sheer absolute growth in EV sales will mean that EV-related cobalt demand will continue to accelerate in the years to come."
    — Andries Gerbens, Darton Commodities

    Who We Are

    The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent,
    unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety
    of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from
    the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks
    of research yourself.

    At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or
    investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you,
    the investor.

    So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this
    is the place to start. Right now.

