- Multi-commodity mineral resource:
- 1.2 Mlb Indicated at 561 ppm U₃O₈ and 14.1 Mlb Inferred at 562 ppm U₃O₈.
- Additional critical mineral and strategic metal co-products, including rare earth oxides (neodymium, dysprosium, terbium and yttrium), vanadium, nickel, zinc, molybdenum and phosphate, contribute substantially to the overall contained metal value of the polymetallic deposit.
- District-Scale, Stratabound Carbonate-Hosted Uranium-Polymetallic Mineral Resource encompassing the initial 2.9 km of the 10.5 km trend.
- Significant Expansion & Infill Potential: The mineralized horizon remains open along strike to the North along the 10.5 km Berlin trend.
- Strategic Western Supply of Critical Minerals: Potential to provide Western Hemisphere markets with a supply of uranium, critical and strategic metals.
- Well-Financed, Cash-Rich Balance Sheet: Company maintains nearly US$18 million in cash and no debt
- NSR Cut-Off Approach: Mineral Resources are reported above a Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off value of US$245/t incorporating metallurgical recovery assumptions and off-site freight, smelting, and refining charges.
Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the initial 2.9 km of the 10.5 km mineralized trend at its 100%-owned flagship Berlin Uranium-Polymetallic Project, located in Caldas Department, Colombia. The MRE was prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K 1300") of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The MRE was prepared by independent geological and mining engineering consulting firm SLR International Corporation ("SLR"), with an effective date of November 5, 2026. All dollar values are in USD.
Mineral Resources are reported above a Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off of US$245.00/t, an approach that incorporates metallurgical recovery assumptions as well as off-site freight, smelting and refining charges. The Mineral Resource Estimate is supported by a Reasonable Prospects for Economic Extraction (RPEE) assessment incorporating conceptual underground mining shapes.
"This MRE marks a significant milestone for Jaguar Uranium and supports our view of Berlin as a district-scale, multi-commodity system. We have defined a uranium resource alongside a suite of critical mineral and strategic metal co-products, including rare earth oxides, vanadium, nickel, zinc, molybdenum and phosphate, across just 2.9 km of a 10.5 km trend that remains open to the north. With a strong balance sheet and no debt, we are well-funded to advance further exploration activity," said Steven Gold, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Uranium Corp.
Mineral Resource Statement
- SLR has prepared a MRE in accordance with Regulation S-K 1300 and CIM Definition Standards (2014). Constrained within conceptual underground stope optimization to demonstrate Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEE), the MRE is reported above a US$245/t Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off.Classification Split: Mineral Resources are categorized into Indicated Mineral Resources of 937 kt grading 561 ppm U3O8 (1.2 Mlb contained U3O8) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 11,343 kt grading 562 ppm U3O8 (14.1 Mlb contained U3O8), applying a bulk density of 2.72 t/m3, a long-term uranium price of US$105/lb U3O8, and 96.1% metallurgical recovery for uranium1 (Table 1).
- Polymetallic NSR Credit Capture: Blocks with moderate U3O8 grades (400–600 ppm) that carry high concentrations of V2O5, P2O5, rare earths (Y2O3, Nd, Dy, Tb), Ni, Zn, and Mo exceed the US$245/t NSR threshold and are captured in the resource inventory (Figure 1).
Note on Near-Surface Mineralization: The upper portion of the deposit, extending from surface to an approximate depth of 25 m and designated as the lateritized mineralized layer, was excluded from the current underground MRE, as its potential extraction would require open-pit mining methods and distinct technical and economic parameters. However, the surface expression of mineralization along both flanks represents a significant operational advantage that could facilitate future mine access and development.
_______________________________
1 Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence than Indicated Mineral Resources and cannot be converted directly into Mineral Reserves.
Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement for the Berlin Polymetallic Deposit (SLR, Effective November 5, 2026).
|
Classification
|
NSR Cut-off Value
|
Tonnage
|
U3O8 Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
V2O5
|
P2O5
|
Y2O3
|
Dy
|
Nd
|
Tb
|
Mo
|
Ni
|
Zn
|
Jaguar Basis
|
Recovery U3O8
|
($)
|
(kt)
|
(ppm)
|
(Mlb U3O8)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
( %)
|
(%)
|
Indicated
|
245
|
937
|
561
|
1.2
|
3,170
|
50,474
|
262
|
18
|
73
|
3
|
303
|
1,094
|
1,830
|
100
|
96.1
|
Inferred
|
11,343
|
562
|
14.1
|
3,081
|
53,405
|
309
|
19
|
79
|
3
|
319
|
1,368
|
1,916
Notes to Table 1 - Mineral Resource Statement:
|
1.
|
SEC S-K 1300 and CIM Definition Standards (2014) were followed for all Mineral Resource categories.
|
2.
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have been estimated.
|
3.
|
Reference metal prices used in the NSR formulation: US$105/lb U3O8, US$11.97/kg V2O5, US$139.00/kg Nd2O3, US$3,750/kg Dy2O3, US$5,200/kg Tb2O3, US$1,100/kg Y2O3, US$13.00/kg Ni, US$1.85/kg Zn, US$26.50/kg Mo, and US$1,000/t P2O5.
|
4.
|
A minimum mining width of 2 meters was used in determining Mineral Resources.
|
5.
|
Mineral Resources are based on a density factor of 2.72 t/m3.
|
6.
|
The MRE is supported by a Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction assessment incorporating underground stope optimization and an underground mining scenario consistent with longhole stoping.
|
7.
|
The NSR cut-off of US$245/t is based on assumed mining, processing and general and administrative costs of US$[47.85]/t, US$[191.40]/t and US$[5.22]/t, respectively.
|
8.
|
Metallurgical Recoveries applied in the NSR calculation: 96.1% for U3O8, 66.3% for V2O5, 48.6% for REEs (Nd,Dy,Tb), 83.5% for Y2O3, 63.7% for Ni, 95.9% for Zn, 45.4% for Mo and 98.9% for P2O5.
|
9.
|
The NSR cut-off value and conceptual underground mining shapes are intended solely to support the assessment of RPEE and do not demonstrate economic viability.
|
10.
|
NSR = ([NSR_Y2O3] + [NSR_Nd2O3] + [NSR_Tb2O3] + [NSR_Dy2O3] + [NSR_U3O8] + [NSR_ZnCO3] + [NSR_NiCO3] + [NSR_V2O5] + [NSR_P2O5]) - [SHARED_COSTS_USD_T]
|
11.
|
Mineral Resources are 100% attributable to Jaguar Uranium and are reported in situ.
|
12.
|
Totals may not add due to rounding.
|
13.
|
The Qualified Persons are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other relevant factors that could materially affect the MRE.
Location, Geology and Mineralization
The Berlin Project is located in the Caldas Department, within the Central Cordillera of Colombia (Figure 2). Berlin represents a diagenetic-epigenetic mineralizing system hosted within a sedimentary succession deposited in a transitional continental-marine-lagoonal environment, which unconformably overlies the metamorphic basement of the Cajamarca Complex. Mineralization is stratabound within a permeable, carbonaceous packstone unit, ranging in thickness from 1 to 8 m, extending approximately 10.5 km along strike and exhibiting a variable lateral extent of 200 to 800 m (Figure 3). This unit served as a permeable and chemically reactive host rock, facilitating the migration of acidic, metal-bearing hydrothermal fluids and their interaction with the carbonate-rich matrix, potentially promoting metal precipitation and mineralization.
Four successions were recognized in the study area (Figure 4):
Succession A: Basal conglomerates interbedded with sandstones.
Succession B: Fossiliferous calcareous mudstones containing well-preserved bivalves and gastropods, featuring a very fine-grained texture that acted as an impermeable barrier restricting fluid mobilization.
Succession C: Packstone containing reworked fossil fragments, displaying wavy lamination and high concentrations of authigenic apatite and uraninite, among other minerals of interest. This succession constitutes the mineralized horizon, which varies in thickness from 1 to 8 m in the southern sector where the MRE is delineated.
Succession D: An upper sequence of deformed black carbonaceous shales with bioclasts, locally reaching up to 600 m in thickness, interpreted as the potential source of the mineralizing fluids.
The geological continuity of the mineralized horizon is demonstrated over several kilometers along strike, occurring as a continuous, shallowly-to-steeply dipping sedimentary layer folded into the Syncline structure (Figure 3).
Upcoming Work Program: Extension Target & Infill Drilling
Jaguar is currently planning a focused work program aimed at expanding the resource base and upgrading Inferred material to Indicated classification, including potential steps such as:
- Northern Trend Extension: Exploration drilling, trenching and surface mapping indicate that the mineralized succession remains open along strike to the North for an additional 7.6 km along the 10.5 km Berlin Trend (Figure 3).
- Infill Drilling Program: A targeted infill diamond core drilling campaign to address spatial sampling gaps identified within the current block model, improving grade continuity confidence and upgrading Inferred volumes (Figure 1D).
- Geotechnical & Metallurgical Optimization: Step-out sampling for flotation, leach optimization, and geotechnical domain refinement.
Qualified Persons & Technical Reports
The MRE was prepared under the direction of Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Principal Geologist and Yenlai Chee, C.P.G. Consulting Geologist,independent Qualified Persons from SLR International Corporation, in accordance with Regulation S-K 1300 and NI 43-101. The Qualified Persons have reviewed the historical sampling, analytical, and QA/QC data underlying the Mineral Resource estimate (MRE), together with the results of Jaguar's 2026 verification program involving the independent re-analysis of 150 archived drill core and pulp samples by SGS del Perú S.A.C., and consider the data sufficiently reliable and adequate to support the current MRE, notwithstanding limitations in historical analytical documentation and observed variability in individual assay results
Additional scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrés Cáceres, an AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG), a consultant to the Company who meets the requirements of a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.
A technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 supporting the MRE will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this news release, and a Technical Report Summary (TRS) prepared in accordance with Regulation S-K 1300 supporting the MRE will be filed with the SEC as an exhibit to the Company's applicable SEC filing.
About Jaguar Uranium Corp.
Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Department, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system with a current MRE for uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expect", "is expected", "in order to", "is focused on" (a future event), "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or the negative connotation thereof. In particular, statements regarding the Company's future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves or mineral resources constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Berlin's exploration and development potential, including any expansion or upgrade of mineral resources, the completion and timing for the filing of technical reports supporting the MRE, the Company's ability to ramp up exploration activity at the Berlin Project, the Company's ability to utilize its cash and the anticipated effects thereof, the Company's ability to advance its uranium and polymetallic opportunities, the planned work program at the Berlin Project, including exploration and infill drilling along the Berlin trend and metallurgical and geotechnical studies, the potential of the Berlin Project to supply uranium and critical and strategic metals, the potential for future mine access and development, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact. The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company, its properties, and business. Material assumptions include, without limitation, that the assumptions underlying the MRE, including commodity prices, metallurgical recoveries and operating costs, are reasonable; that required permits, surface access and financing will be obtained on acceptable terms; and that planned work will be completed as expected. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in demand for and price of uranium, vanadium, phosphates, rare earth elements, molybdenum, nickel, zinc, and other commodities and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political, or economic developments in Colombia; changes in any of the assumptions underlying the MRE; the uncertainty inherent in Mineral Resource estimates, including the risk that Inferred Mineral Resources may not be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; risks relating to title, community relations and security in Colombia; risks associated with the handling of radioactive materials; the risk that assumed metallurgical recoveries may not be achieved; the availability of financing; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns, and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining, or development activities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development, and mining business and the additional risks discussed and identified in public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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