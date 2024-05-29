



Overview Gladiator Resources (ASX: GLA ) is an Australian explorer focused on uranium projects. The company’s portfolio of uranium assets covers 1,811 square kilometres located in Tanzania. The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland. Mkuju is the company’s flagship project, having the potential to host world-class uranium deposits given its proximity to the Nyota deposit, which contains 124.6 million pounds (Mlbs) U3O8. Nyota is regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.

The company is planning a 2024 drill program at Mkuju focusing on the South West Corner (SWC), Mtonya and Likuyu North targets. The 2024 drilling program will commence with initial core drilling at the SWC target, where 2023 trenching revealed up to 7,139 parts per million (ppm) U3O8. Additionally, drilling at Mtonya and Likuyu North will aim to explore potential extensions and new zones of the existing uranium deposits. The Minjingu project is the other key focus area for Gladiator. This project compliments the company’s flagship Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Surface pit samples at the Minjingu project have returned high-grade uranium mineralization up to 269 ppm U3O8. Follow-up auger drilling is planned to understand the thickness of the mineralized layer and potential extension. Tanzania is an ideal location for uranium mining due to its favourable geology. It is rich in uranium-bearing deposits, notably the Mkuju River project, among the world's largest undeveloped uranium reserves. The Tanzanian government’s mining-friendly policies, including taxation and quick permitting process, are encouraging for uranium miners. The presence of well-developed infrastructure, including several ports, makes it easy to transport uranium ore. Further, the country has a large and skilled workforce with graduates in various fields, such as geology and mining. These factors make Tanzania a favourable jurisdiction for uranium exploration and development.

Company Highlights Gladiator Resources is an ASX-listed exploration and mining company focused on uranium. The company operates eight exploration projects, mainly in Tanzania, covering a total area of 1,811 sq kms.

The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland.

Gladiator’s primary short term focus is on advancing the Mkuju project, located only 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.

The 2024 drill program at Mkuju will focus on the South West Corner (SWC) initially, where trench assay results received Dec/Jan 2023/24 confirmed high-grade uranium in sandstone, 1000’s ppm U3O8 in places.

Further work is also planned at Mtonya and Likuyu North – also located within the promising Mkuju area.

Tanzania is endowed with many uranium-bearing deposits and is known for its mining-friendly policies. The government offers attractive tax policies and quick permitting processes to encourage investment in the sector.

The presence in relatively attractive uranium mining jurisdictions such as Tanzania positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in the uranium sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.

Key Projects Mkuju Project

The project spans over 725 sq kms and is located 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world. Nyota hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 187 metric tons (MT) at 306 ppm U3O8, containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. The deposit is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the Mkuju project are underlain by sediments of the lower Karoo, which are considered highly prospective for uranium. The 2024 drilling program, expected to commence in June 2024, will test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits at the Mkuju project. At Southwest Corner, the 2024 drilling will test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium. The surface samples here returned high-grade uranium mineralization, including 2.55 metres @ 2017 ppm U3O8, 0.75 metres @ 7,139 ppm U3O8, 2.35 metres @ 1,636 ppm U3O8, and 1.4 metres @ 3,945 ppm U3O8.

At Mtonya, the drilling program will follow up on high-grade uranium intersections discovered in the previous drilling program carried out in 2011/2012. The 2011/12 drill holes URAMT105 and 106 contain excellent mineralization that may extend to the northwest and will be tested in the 2024 drilling program.

At Likuyu North, the 2024 drilling program will focus on testing for potential new zones that could add to the existing JORC resource of 4.6 Mlb U3O8 JORC.

Minjingu Project The Minjingu project covers an area of 296.9 sq kms It is situated in northern Tanzania, 106 kilometers southwest of Arusha, the region's main administrative city, and 520 kilometers northwest of Dar es Salaam. The project boasts excellent infrastructure, such as quality tarmac roads, power lines and airport services via both Arusha and Kilimanjaro.

Surface pit samples at the Minjingu project have returned uranium mineralization up to 269 ppm U3O8. This project compliments the company’s flagship Mkuju Uranium project in southern Tanzania, where high-grade trench results have recently been reported. Follow-up work is being planned to understand the thickness of the mineralized layer and potential extension.

South West Corner Project The South West Corner license holds high-grade uranium deposits at shallow depths. It features a relatively concentrated 3.5 x 1.8 km radiometric anomaly and has a history of multiple instances of excellent grading. Previously owned by Mantra Resources, SWC underwent a successful takeover in 2011 by Uranium One for approximately AU$1 billion

Liwale Project The Liwale project spans an area of 195 sq kms and is situated beyond the boundaries of the Nyerere National Park. It was formerly owned by both Mantra Resources and Uranium One.

Foxy Project The Foxy Project spans an area of 299.7 sq kms and was formerly under the ownership of Western Metals. It is recognized for hosting uranium mineralization akin to that found in the Mkuju region. Positioned approximately 25 kms away from the Mkuju tenements at its nearest point, the company is in the process of acquiring historical data.

Eland Project The Eland project encompasses 294.7 sq kms and was previously held by Western Metals. It is known for hosting uranium mineralization. The company is in the process of arranging to obtain historical data.