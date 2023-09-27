Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trilogy Metals Advances 100%-Owned Helpmejack Project in the Eastern Ambler Schist Belt, Alaska

Exceptionally High Zinc Values in Stream Sediment Samples

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 100%-owned projects in northern Alaska . Simple, low-cost fieldwork involving stream sediment and rock sampling has outlined two target areas prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") and shale-hosted zinc deposits at the Helpmejack Project located in the eastern part of the Ambler Schist Belt. Zinc values more than 3,000 ppm in stream sediments are the highest in Trilogy's extensive regional stream sediment database.

The Helpmejack Project is near, but outside of, the area of interest of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") which host the world-class Arctic VMS deposit and are held by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company owned equally by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32"). The project is among several exploration projects located along the proposed route of the Ambler access road (the "Ambler Access Road") (see Figure 1).

Helpmejack Project

The Helpmejack claims cover a 12-kilometer strike length of the Ambler Schist Belt between the UKMP and South32's Roosevelt project. Graphitic schists, calcareous shists, and mafic volcanics seen at Helpmejack resemble those seen in the Ambler Sequence in the western part of the belt.

Stream-sediment geochemistry on samples collected by Trilogy verified two historical stream-sediment sample anomalies. Trilogy traced anomalous levels of zinc to several upstream tributaries and found anomalous levels of zinc and copper in an adjacent catchment area. Many of these streams are strongly anomalous in zinc (>500 ppm) and cadmium (>10 ppm), with anomalous levels of other elements characteristic of Besshi-style VMS deposits and shale-hosted zinc deposits.

The anomalous drainages follow the strike of the geology for five to six kilometers through the center of the claim block. Bright orange iron oxide staining along several of these streams is visible from the air and a grab sample from a ferricrete deposit, adjacent to mapped mafic volcanics, assayed 0.8% zinc with anomalous cadmium, manganese, cobalt, molybdenum, nickel, sulfur and antimony (see Figure 2).

South of this trend, a single stream-sediment sample contained 3,100 ppm zinc and 49 ppm cadmium. Two repeat samples collected nearby contained 3,120 and 3,690 ppm zinc and 39 and 63 ppm cadmium, respectively. These represent the highest zinc and cadmium values in Trilogy's stream sediment sample database of more than 2,800 samples collected throughout the Ambler Schist Belt, including streams draining the Company's flagship, Arctic VMS deposit.

Richard Gosse , VP Exploration of Trilogy Metals, said, "The enrichments found in these stream sediments cannot be dismissed as metal scavenging and are thought to reflect the presence of zinc sulphide mineralization. Stream sediment geochemistry is the most cost-effective regional exploration method in the Ambler Schist Belt and was the method that led to the discovery of the Arctic VMS deposit. Recommended follow-up work at Helpmejack includes ridge and spur soil sampling along with mapping and rock sampling, a low-cost program to find and evaluate the source of the zinc in the stream sediments."

Tony Giardini , President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, "These are encouraging early-stage results achieved with a lean budget – highlighting the ingenuity of our exploration team and boots-on-the-ground exploration philosophy. We see upside in the Helpmejack and Malamute claims, which have relatively low holding costs but offer potential to add value for shareholders, in addition to the primary UKMP asset, especially as the United States is looking to secure domestic supplies of critical metals. They are strategically located in Alaska , in vicinity of the UKMP, South32's large Roosevelt land package currently being explored for copper and zinc mineralization, as well as the proposed Ambler Access Road. We will continue to evaluate work programs for Helpmejack and Malamute to build on these early results."

Malamute Project

The Malamute claims cover an eight-kilometer long east-west valley immediately north of the west end of South32's Roosevelt property. The geology of the Malamute claim block is complicated by the lack of outcrop. Government mapping at a 1:250,000 scale shows quartz mica schists and calcareous schists belonging to the Ambler Schist Belt as well as meta-quartzites, phyllites and marble belonging to the Central Belt.

Stream-sediment sampling on the Malamute claims verified anomalous levels of cobalt in historical sediments collected by the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys between 1977 and 1982. Trilogy's samples contain >300 ppm cobalt and up to 240 ppm copper in four adjacent north-south drainages and define a target area that is approximately 2.5 kilometers wide by six kilometers in length that is largely covered by overburden. Follow-up soil samples along ridges and spurs, and geological mapping are recommended.

Trilogy staked the Helpmejack and Malamute claims in 2021 following an extensive target generation study using publicly available geoscientific data from the State of Alaska as well as historical exploration reports (see Trilogy news release dated October 4, 2021 ). The claims are held by 995 Exploration Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trilogy.

Ambler Schist Belt

The Ambler Schist Belt stretches for over 300 kilometers in an east-west direction along the southern boundary of the Brooks Range (see Figure 1). With the discovery and delineation of the Arctic VMS and Bornite copper-cobalt-germanium deposits, and subsequent exploration in the area, the host stratigraphy of the western part of the belt is well defined. It comprises a 1.0 to 1.5-kilometer thick sequence of metasedimentary and bi-modal metavolcanic rocks known as the Ambler Sequence which hosts economically significant VMS occurrences including the Arctic, Sunshine, Smucker and Sun deposits.

In the eastern part of the belt, particularly in the Survey Pass quadrangle, reconnaissance scale mapping (1:250,000 scale) carried out by the United States Geological Survey ("USGS") did not capture the level of detail needed to differentiate the Ambler Sequence units identified in the west. Exploration was carried out in the eastern part of the belt in the seventies and eighties by several companies, including Anaconda that discovered the Roosevelt VMS occurrence.

QA/QC Program

Stream sediment samples and the single grab sample described in this news release weighed between 0.12 and 0.52 kilograms. Location was recorded using a GPS and a sample tag was inserted into each sample bag. Samples were dried in the field and shipped to ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, Canada . ALS Minerals is an independent laboratory certified under ISO 9001:2008 and accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2005. ALS Minerals includes its own internal quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and pulp duplicates. The samples were sieved using a 180-micron screen prior to completing multi-element analyses by AuME-ST43 analytical code (gold by fire assay and multi-elements by aqua regia digest with ICP finish).

Qualified Person

Richard Gosse , P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Trilogy Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and S-K 1300. Mr. Gosse has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, perceived merit of properties and claim blocks, outcomes of studies and testwork, and the Company's plans to provide further updates and the timing thereof are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving our ability to conserve cash and to raise capital at terms favorable to the Company, or at all and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The findings described in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration work to estimate a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. The exploration results described in this news release therefore do not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-advances-100-owned-helpmejack-project-in-the-eastern-ambler-schist-belt-alaska-301939742.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c6467.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX:TMQ

Trilogy Metals Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc from Drilling at its Arctic Deposit

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., is pleased to announce drill results and provide a project update from its 2016 summer field program at the Arctic poly-metallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) located in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The majority of this year’s project budget of US$5.5 million was spent on a drilling program at the Arctic Project that included 3,058 meters of drilling for geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies as well as further resource definition. In addition to the drilling program, a series of environmental studies were conducted over the UKMP. The LiDAR survey that was incomplete last year due to weather conditions was also completed during the summer. This site investigation work will form the basis for completing a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit.

Company News

Trilogy Metals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides a Corporate and Project Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2016 /CNW/ –  Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2016. Details of the Company’s financial results are contained in the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company’s website at www.trilogymetals.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are inUnited States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Corporate and Project Update
Name Change
In September 2016, we changed our name to Trilogy Metals Inc. to better reflect our Company’s naturally diversified resource base. The Company’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) are located in the Ambler mining district in northwest Alaska; a region known to host deposits rich in copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver. The Company controls the mineral rights to approximately 353,000 acres of land containing two known mineral belts, the Ambler Schist Belt and the Bornite Carbonate Sequence. The Ambler Schist Belt hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) type mineralization occurring as a series of high-grade polymetallic copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits along the entire 100 kilometer (70 mile) long belt. The Bornite Carbonate Sequence hosts several copper replacement targets around the Aurora and Pardner Hill prospects, in addition to an established resource identified at Bornite. Mineralization at Bornite is open to further exploration. The shareholders had previously voted in favour of the change of the Company’s name to Trilogy at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2016.
Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
In early August 2016, we wrapped up another successful season advancing the Arctic deposit towards pre-feasibility. The majority of the 2016 project budget of $5.5 million was spent completing a 3,058 metre drill program at the Arctic Project to support geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies, as well as resource definition. Substantial field work was also completed to support the continuation of baseline environmental data collection. During the course of the field season, data collection was completed to support an aquatic survey, an avian and large mammal habitat survey, an archaeological survey and expansion of the wetlands delineation and surface quality work. The remaining thirty percent of the LiDAR survey (used to obtain high resolution topographic data) over the UKMP, initiated during the last field season, was completed. The site investigation work completed in 2016 will form the basis for the completion of studies this fall and a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit. Drill assay results are expected to be released during the fall of 2016.
Sale of Sunward and the Titiribi Project
On September 1, 2016, Trilogy closed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sunward Investments Ltd. (“Sunward Investments”) to Brazil Resources Inc. (“BRI”) for consideration of 5,000,000 common shares of BRI, of which 2,500,000 common shares are subject to a six month holding period, and 1,000,000 BRI warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of BRI for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of Cdn$3.50 for total consideration valued at approximately$8.1 million.  Sunward Investments, through a subsidiary, owns 100% of the Titiribi gold-copper exploration project located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Medellin, in Antioquia Department, Colombia. Trilogy acquired Sunward Investments and the Titiribi project as part of its acquisition of Sunward Resources Ltd. (“Sunward”) in a business combination which closed on June 19, 2015.
The Company reclassified the net assets of Sunward Investments as an asset held for sale and its operations as a discontinued operation, retrospectively, in its third quarter financial statements. The Company expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Company News

Mining News: Enter Trilogy Metals

What does a name say about a company? Management of NovaCopper Inc. feels that its corporate moniker does not say enough about the diversity of metals present in the high-grade deposits encompassed by its Upper Kobuk Minerals Projects in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska.
Arctic, the most advanced UKMP deposit, actually hosts more zinc than it does copper. And, while copper remains the dominant metal in terms of value, zinc supply shortages are closing the price gap between these two metals. Additionally, strong gold and silver prices have increased precious metals contributions to Arctic’s value this year.
“The Ambler district is more than just copper – it is copper; it’s zinc; (and) it’s precious metals,” NovaCopper President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse explained in a recent interview.
As such, when markets open in Toronto and New York Sept. 8, NovaCopper Inc. will be no more. In its place, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), will grace the boards of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE-MKT.
NovaCopper shares under the previous symbol, NCQ, will seamlessly transition to Trilogy Metals shares, requiring no action for current shareholders.
Transition to Trilogy
Spun out of Novagold Resources Ltd. in 2012 to continue the exploration of Arctic and Bornite, two of the highest grade un-mined copper deposits in the world, NovaCopper was a natural choice for the Ambler mining district focused exploration company.
In the months leading up to the formation of NovaCopper, Van Nieuwenhuyse, who was then president and CEO of Novagold, forged a partnership with NANA Regional Corp. that brought together a large package of Novagold-owned mining claims blanketing a 70-mile- (110 kilometer) long belt of high-grade copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits with an adjacent package of NANA-owned lands known for hosting exceptionally high-grade copper.
The alliance provides the Inupiat-owned Alaska Native regional corporation with the opportunity to benefit from the exploration and eventual development of the world-class Arctic deposit and other similar volcanogenic massive sulfide prospects across the Ambler belt. In return, NovaCopper was given the opportunity to investigate Bornite, a copper-rich deposit situated about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of Arctic, and explore other mineral prospects across a large highly prospective swath of NANA lands in the Upper Kobuk region.
Over the ensuing four years, the partnership and the mineral endowment found on the 353,000 acres of UKMP lands has grown.
Today, the Arctic and Bornite deposits together are believed to host roughly 8.4 billion pounds of copper; 2.6 billion lbs. of zinc; 610,000 oz. of gold; 45.3 million oz. of silver; as well as significant quantities of lead and cobalt.
It is the natural diversity this broad range of metals – especially the zinc and precious metals components of Arctic, the UKMP deposit nearest to a production decision – that prompted the transition to the new name of Trilogy Metals.
Arctic focus
Over the past two years, the rebranded company has focused its field work on gathering the last bits of information needed to complete a pre-feasibility study that will outline plans to develop an open pit mine at Arctic.
A roughly 3,000-meter drill program at Arctic was the biggest ticket item of this year’s field program.
Prior to a similar infill drill program completed last year, Arctic hosted 23.85 million metric tons of indicated resource averaging 3.26 percent (1.71 billion lbs.) copper, 4.45 percent (2.34 billion lbs.) zinc, 0.76 percent (400 million lbs.) lead, 0.71 grams per metric ton (550,000 oz.) gold, and 53.2 g/t (40.8 million oz.) silver.
This VMS deposit also contains an estimated 3.63 million metric tons of inferred resource averaging 3.22 percent (239 million lbs.) copper, 3.84 percent (285 million lbs.) zinc, 0.58 percent (43.2 million lbs.) lead and 0.59 g/t (60,000 oz.) gold.
“What is so spectacular about Arctic is it hosts really fantastic grades,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Drilling over the past two seasons has focused on upgrading much of the inferred resources to the higher confidence measured and indicated categories; some pit expansion drilling; and holes targeted to collect pit slope stability, hydrology and metallurgical information.
Thanks in part to great weather at Arctic this year, the 2016 program came in under the US$5.5 million budgeted for the field work.
Trilogy Metals is expected to release results from this drilling and the other field work in October.
Advancing Ambler
When Trilogy Metals returns to the Ambler district in 2017, the company plans to complete the geotechnical work needed to further refine locations for a power plant, mill, waste rock pile, stockpiles and tailings facilities for the Arctic mine plan to be detailed in the prefeasibility study.
The renamed company also would like to resume drilling at Bornite, a copper-rich carbonate replacement deposit that is reminiscent of those found in the African Copper Belt of southern Africa and the Mt. Isa district of Queensland, Australia.
Using a 0.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite now hosts an estimated 40.5 million metric tons of in-pit indicated resources averaging 1.02 percent (913 million pounds) copper; and 84.1 million metric tons of inferred resources averaging 0.95 percent (1.8 billion lbs.) copper.
Additionally, at a 1.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite is estimated to contain 57.8 million metric tons of below-pit inferred resources averaging 2.89 percent (3.7 billion lbs.) copper.
While already world-class in terms of both size and grade, the various zones of Bornite are open to expansion in several directions. The most compelling area is a 1,000-meter-wide stretch of continuing high grades along the northern front.
Hole RC13-0220, the most northeasterly hole drilled at Bornite cut three very high-grade intervals from 877 to 923 meters (at a 2.0 percent cutoff): 5.9 meters of 6.66 percent copper; 9.9 meters of 2.48 percent copper; and 19.7 meters of 2.24 percent copper.
Hole RC13-0224, drilled about 800 meters west of hole 220, cut five high-grade intercepts from 579 meters to 755 meters along this northern front: 19.5 meters of 3.02 percent copper; 16.8 meters of 2.36 percent copper; 39.5 meters of 2.37 percent copper; 8.6 meters of 3.26 percent copper; and 6.5 meters of 7.7 percent copper.
Trilogy believes that continued expansion in this direction could put the grades and size of its Ambler deposits on par with Mount Isa, where more than 400 million metric tons of ore grading 2.12 percent copper has been mined over the past 75 years.
Financial footing
An innovative financing completed last year puts Trilogy Metals in a good position to finish the pre-feasibility work at Arctic and continue exploration at Bornite.
In mid-2015, the company closed the buyout of Sunward Resources Ltd., a fellow exploration company with roughly US$20 million in the bank but a market cap hovering around US$13 million.
In exchange for the cash and Sunward’s Titiribi gold-copper project in Columbia, NovaCopper issued 43.1 million shares to Sunward shareholders.
When Trilogy Metals lights up the boards of the TSX and NYSE-MKT exchanges, it will have nearly US$10 million of this cash remaining in its treasury.
Adding to this strong financial footing, the company cut a deal in mid-August to sell the Titiribi property to Brazil Resources Inc., an exploration company with a growing portfolio of gold and copper properties in South America and Alaska.
In exchange for the Columbia gold-copper property, Trilogy will hold 5 million Brazil Resources shares. With a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 per share, these shares are currently worth about C$13 million.
“While we believe the Titiribi property has excellent exploration potential and a strong local team, the sale allows NovaCopper (Trilogy) to focus on its high-grade copper, zinc and precious metals projects located in Northwest Alaska,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

American West Metals

Sediment Hosted Copper System Confirmed At The Storm Copper Project And Thunder Delivers 76m @ 2% Cu From 32m

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that assay results for recent diamond drilling have confirmed further copper discoveries at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) today announces a change to management and the grant of options as outlined below:

On April 6, 2023, the successful closing of the joint venture transaction between the Company and a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (“Appian”) resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project (the “Transaction”), called Pine Point Mining Limited (PPML). The Company confirms that as of September 30, 2023, Mr. Jeff Hussey will step down as President and Chief Operating Officer of Osisko Metals and transition full-time to PPML (holder of the Pine Point Project) as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hussey remains a member of Osisko Metals’ Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hussey for his contributions over the years and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise in his new role at PPML, of which the Company currently retains a 67% interest.

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Thursday, 21 September 2023, following the release by CYM of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raising and confirmation of satisfaction of ASX’s conditions for reinstatement.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reduces Exercise Price of 1.7M Warrants

Pampa Metals Reduces Exercise Price of 1.7M Warrants

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM / FSE: FIRA / OTCQX(TM): PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained CSE approval of a reduction in the exercise price of a total of 1,708,588 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its November 2022 private placement (the "2022 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2022 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 which has now been reduced to $0.095, on a post-consolidated basis.

In compliance with CSE policies, a maximum of 177,778 2022 Warrants held by an insider has been repriced, and 69,185 2022 Warrants will continue to have a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 (post-consolidation exercise price of $0.475).

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Drilling Returns Up To 7.65% Cu, Confirms Large-Scale High-Grade Copper, Silver And Cobalt Mineralisation At Vero, QLD

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to report high-grade assay results froma further three holes (MOXD218, MOXD219 and MOXD221) of its initial diamond drilling program at the Vero Resource, part of its 100%-owned Mt Oxide Project (located 110km north of Mount Isa, Queensland).

Keep reading...Show less

×