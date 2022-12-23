Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Base MetalsInvesting News

TotalEnergies Commences Proceedings Regarding Fort Hills Right of First Refusal

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. ("Total"), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE, LON:TTE) has filed an application in the Alberta Court of King's Bench in connection with Teck's sale of its Fort Hills interest and related assets to Suncor Energy Inc. Total's application challenges the validity of the right of first refusal notice delivered to it by Teck, pursuant to which Total can elect to acquire part of Teck's interest in Fort Hills. Total is also seeking that the 90 day period within which it can exercise its right of first refusal be suspended during the dispute. Teck believes that Total's position is entirely without merit and expects the transaction to close in the first quarter as previously announced. It remains open to Total to accept the right of first refusal notice provided by Teck, and Teck intends to vigorously defend the proceedings.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" "might" or "will" be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Teck's expectations regarding closing of the proposed sale of its interest in the Fort Hills Limited Partnership and related assets.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Teck to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, adverse decisions or developments in the legal proceedings commenced by Total, failure to receive necessary approvals or otherwise to fulfill closing conditions, failure of Teck's counterparty or counterparties to perform, natural disaster, disruption in banking markets, and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Teck's reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain of these risks are described in more detail in the annual information form of Teck and in its public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Teck does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
American West Metals

Cleansing Notice

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) has today issued 13,697,832 listed options exercisable into fully paid ordinary shares at $0.20 each on or before 20 September 2024(“Listed Options”) to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to completion of the placement announced to the market on 1 November 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
2023 Copper Outlook Report Book

NEW! 2023 Copper Outlook Report

Find out what experts say is ahead for copper in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this industry in the year ahead.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for Caraíba Operations

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its 2022 Technical Report for the Caraíba Operations, which includes information related to the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources as previously announced on November 7, 2022.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

USD35M Secured Offtake Prepayment Facility for Nifty Copper Project Restart

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive Term Sheet with Transamine SA for USD35 million in respect of a Copper Cathode Offtake Secured Prepayment Facility (“Offtake Prepayment Facility”).

Keep reading...Show less
Tearlach Resources Limited

Tearlach Resources Limited

Tearlach Resources Ltd specializes in the exploration and development of mining and oil and gas resources in Canada and the United States. Its properties include the Bonanza Mountain gold and copper project.

Cyprium Metals Limited USD35M Offtake Prepayment Facility for Nifty Restart Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive Term Sheet with Transamine SA for USD35 million in respect of a Copper Cathode Offtake Secured Prepayment Facility ("Offtake Prepayment Facility").

This Offtake Prepayment Facility is part of the targeted AUD240 million to AUD260 million debt funding package to finance the restart of the Nifty Copper Project, which is expected to include senior secured financing and secured offtake financing.

The technical, legal, commercial and financial due diligence activities have been completed by Transamine SA, with the focus now turning to completing the offtake and financing documentation for execution, which is being done in conjunction with the prospective secured senior debt providers.

All of the approvals that are required prior to completion of financing have been received, with the final approval for the amendment to the State Agreement required to be submitted post finance.

Key Terms of the Copper Cathode Prepayment Facility

Indicative terms - Offtake

- 100% of Copper Cathode produced during Phase 1 of the Nifty Copper Project Restart, expected to be over 140,000 tonnes

- Offtake pricing of Copper Cathode shipments determined by reference to average market rates

Indicative terms - Prepayment Facility

- Facility amount: USD35 million

- Facility term: 42 months from first production

- Interest rate: Commercial rates of financing charges

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are very pleased to renew our association with Transamine SA, by entering into an exclusive Term Sheet for a Copper Cathode Offtake Secured Prepayment Facility. This is part of a fully funded finance package for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project.

The restart project economics remain very robust, and we have continued to make further improvements to the Nifty Copper Project during the financing process.

As all of the required regulatory approvals able to be completed prior to finance have been received, we are looking forward to completing our total funding package so that we can commence executing our Nifty Copper Project restart development plans."



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Technical Director Appointment

Director Exercises LRSOC Options

Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement

Scoping Study Commences

Related News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023

Cobalt Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

Energy Investing

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

×