True North Copper limited

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it has signed binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with one of the world’s largest natural resource companies, Glencore International AG (Glencore) for its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Binding offtake agreement with Glencore for 100% of copper concentrate from TNC’s CCP.
  • Toll-milling services, up to 1 million tonnes of ore per year for the CCP’s Life of Mine (LoM).
Key terms include:
  • Mutually agreed ore delivery and processing schedules.
  • Agreement in place ahead of mining and processing of sulphide ores.
  • Offtake agreement sales price for the metals contained in the copper concentrate in line with the market commercial terms for copper concentrate, including adjustments for penalties, treatment and refining charges and a freight credit.
  • Toll-milling agreement contains customary terms and conditions for a contract of this nature, including:
    • agreed tolling charge, which reflects current market rates for copper ore processing in Cloncurry, Queensland; and
    • agreed process for assaying, weighing, sampling and moisture determination in relation to copper concentrate produced.

Key benefits to TNC and the Cloncurry Copper Project:

  • Concentrate processed at the nearby Mt Isa Smelter (approx. 120km by major arterial road network), providing greater freight certainty and economic and logistics value (see Figure 2).
  • TNC will be entitled to claim 20% Queensland State Royalty discount for all material processed through the Mt Isa Smelter.
  • Provides certainty of concentrate sales for the CCP.
COMMENT

True North Copper Managing Director, Marty Costello said:

“Executing binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with an industry major such as Glencore is a significant milestone for TNC and our Cloncurry Copper Project. Glencore has agreed to purchase 100% of the copper metal produced at CCP and we can process up to one million tonnes of ore, each year, through the nearby Processing Plant near Cloncurry.

CCP is fully permitted and TNC is on track to soon be in production for copper with CCP located in a Tier One jurisdiction. TNC’s investment thesis since listing last year has only improved, and we are excited to demonstrate this in the weeks and months to come. We’re thrilled to partner with Glencore, recognising our substantial synergies and potential for future collaborations. We are also incredibly proud this partnership will deliver economic benefits to north-west Queensland. We aim to create as many jobs and opportunities as possible for the people, businesses and communities of north-west Queensland.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


True North Copper limited

TNC Increases Wallace North Resource

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce an update to the Mineral Resource at Wallace North, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (Queensland), following the completion of an Advanced Grade Control (AGC) drilling and historic core re-assay program.

many copper bobbins, warehouse copper pipes

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Copper didn't put on the best performance in 2023, but experts remain optimistic about the years ahead.

While construction and electrical grids have long been major markets for copper, today the rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications are some of the biggest emerging drivers of copper consumption. Indeed, the copper market is on the verge of a “generational shift” in demand as the world transitions to a green economy, according to BNY Mellon Lead Portfolio Manager Al Chu.

Given those factors, investors may want to keep an eye on the world’s top copper-producing companies. According to the latest stats from financial markets data provider Refinitiv, the following companies produced the most copper in 2022.

Ero Copper's Tucumã Project Reaches Over 85% Physical Completion - On Track for First Copper Production in H2 2024

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a construction update for the Tucumã Project (the "Project"), highlighting significant progress since October 2023. With physical completion now at over 85% and production of copper concentrate scheduled to commence in H2 2024, the Company has initiated the transition from construction to commissioning, as outlined below in the 2024 Commissioning Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper


Miramar Resouces

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that geophysical contractors have commenced a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey at the Company’s 100%-owned Mount Vernon nickel, copper and platinum group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) Project, part of the Company’s district-scale Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

×