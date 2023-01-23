FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 21, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time: 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast: teck.com
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
Quote "Teck Resources", to join the call

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
Alvo Minerals

Large Extension Of High-Grade Copper And Zinc Mineralisation

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased announce new assay results from its ongoing extensional diamond drill program at the C3 prospect, within the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in Central Brazil. The Company has completed a total of 16,790m of diamond drilling from listing in October 2021 and has now resumed drilling after a short break over the festive season.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Engages Market Maker

Pampa Metals Engages Market Maker

Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that it has engaged the services of PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policy

Commencing on January 1, 2023, PI will trade the securities of Pampa Metals on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration for this service, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a term of twelve months. Pampa Metals and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Named to 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations List

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been recognized as one of the 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, marking the fifth straight year Teck has been named to the list.

"Teck is committed to providing the essential resources needed for a decarbonizing and growing world," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "Metals such as copper are essential in everything from renewable power to electric vehicles, and our goal is to supply critical minerals in a socially and environmentally responsible way."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals (CSE:PM)

Pampa Metals: Targeting Giant Porphyry Copper Deposits along Prolific Chilean Copper Belts


Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Achieves Record Full-Year Copper and Gold Production and Provides 2023 Guidance

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 production results and provide 2023 production, cost and capital expenditure guidance. The Company expects to provide an updated 5-year outlook in Q1 2023 upon completion of ongoing Project Honeypot optimization work at the Caraíba Operations to reflect newly identified mineralization and ongoing development and sequencing efforts.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals (CSE:PM)

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

2023 New Year Greetings and Update from Alastair McIntyre CEO - Altiplano Metals Inc

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Receives Independent Confirmation of Major Fresh Water Discovery at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Tech Investing

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Resource Investing

High-Tech Metals (HTM) Commences Trading On ASX

×