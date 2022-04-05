Copper Investing News

Teck Resources Limited will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A webcast to review the results will be held as follows: An archive of the webcast will be available at within 24 hours. About Teck As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, ...

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast: www.teck.com
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 416.340.2217 or 1.800.806.5484
Quote 8472898, if requested

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @ TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of US$4 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of US$4 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing and funding of the US$4,000,000 Convertible Debenture issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") announced on March 30, 2022.

The Convertible Debenture has a five-year term, carries an eight per cent coupon and is convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a share price of C$19.67. The interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. to Commence Drilling on North Fork High-Grade Discovery That Intersected 10.4 G/t Au over 25.0 m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. to Commence Drilling on North Fork High-Grade Discovery That Intersected 10.4 G/t Au over 25.0 m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada is scheduled to commence by the end of April.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Provides Update on Permitting Process for Romanera and El Cura Deposits

Emerita Provides Update on Permitting Process for Romanera and El Cura Deposits

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") has entered the final stage of the permitting process and the Company will be able to commence the drill program on those deposits on completion. The Department of Environment in Huelva has completed the Environmental Statement (ES) and it has been approved by the legal department for public posting. The resolution compiles all of the documentation and studies produced during the environmental assessment process along with comments and responses to community stakeholders. This includes supportive submissions from the municipalities of Paymogo and Pueblo de Guzman where the Project is located.

The resolution was issued Friday, April 1 and was delivered to the identified stakeholders, who have up to 15 calendar days to review the documents at the end of which it will receive final endorsement from the Head of the Environment Department and drilling will commence by the Company. Emerita has already completed its review of the documents and is completely satisfied with the conclusions. Agreements are already in place with the landowners in the area to facilitate access to the drill sites.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Welcomes Announcement on US Domestic Focus on Critical Metals and Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") welcomes the recent announcement by President Biden invoking the Defense Production Act ("DPA"). The DPA is an aggressive measure to increase the US domestic production of metals including cobalt nickel, lithium, manganese, and graphite. The DPA is a Cold War-era statute that gives the President access to funding and other enhanced powers to shore up the American industrial base and ensure the private sector has the necessary resources to defend national security and face emergencies.

Tony Giardini , President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, "With the statement by President Biden specifically highlighting that the United States needs to end its long-term reliance on adversarial countries for metals that are critical to a green economy, we want to reiterate that the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") hosts Indicated Resources of 3.4 billion pounds of copper and 3.4 billion pounds of zinc, and Inferred Resources of 5.4 billion pounds of copper and 88 million pounds of cobalt 1 . We believe that the resources at the UKMP will become a critical source of green metals for the US economy, as well as a significant economic contributor within the Northwest Arctic Borough, its Native communities, and the Alaskan economy."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Drills 6.7m at 3.1% Copper and 17.5g/t Silver at La Romana, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Drills 6.7m at 3.1% Copper and 17.5g/t Silver at La Romana, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

  • 6.7m at 3.1% Cu, 17.5g/t Ag, including 2.95m at 6.2% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 36.8g/t Ag, 0.12g/t Au plus additional near surface high grade copper intervals
  • La Romana mineralization remains wide open in several directions
  • Copper mineralization and wide zone of alteration confirmed at satellite IP anomaly north of La Romana
  • Additional 20 drill holes planned to further expand the La Romana target

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results and the expansion of the La Romana target area ("La Romana") at the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Exploration is also in progress on new targets in the surrounding area with drilling also ongoing at the La Jarosa target ("La Jarosa"), located approx. 4km northeast of La Romana.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The latest results further confirm the copper mineralization at La Romana remains wide open to the west from near surface and also down dip. Results for drill hole LRD114 included an excellent high-grade intersection which highlights the potential for additional high grade in the east. We are mobilizing a second drill rig to recommence drilling at La Romana where we have a further twenty drill holes planned."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Contributes $2.5 million to New 'Teck Emergency Department' Featuring Antimicrobial Copper at Royal Inland Hospital

Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that Teck has made a $2.5 million contribution towards the hospital's new emergency department. The new Teck Emergency Department will feature the installation of innovative antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment to help protect patients and healthcare workers.

When complete, the newly renovated emergency department will offer expanded care and enhanced patient outcomes in one of the busiest emergency departments in British Columbia's Interior region. The facility upgrades will result in reduced wait times for access to treatment for people when they need it most. Teck's donation will also facilitate innovation within the department, including antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment that reduce the spread of infectious disease.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×