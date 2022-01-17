Teck Resources Limited announced today that the United Steelworkers Local 7619, which represents 1,048 workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations in B.C., have agreed to put the mediators’ recommendation for an agreement to its membership for a ratification vote. The union will schedule a ratification vote to be concluded no later than January 24. About Teck As one of Canada’s leading mining ...

