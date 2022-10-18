Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has planted a record 2.4 million seedlings to date in 2022 as part of reclamation work at its Elk Valley operations in southeast B.C., in support of the goal of becoming a nature positive company.

"This significant achievement builds on Teck's long-standing focus on responsible mining and reflects our employees' passion for caring for nature in the areas where they live and work," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "We are working with local partners, communities and Indigenous Peoples to progress towards our Nature Positive goal and contribute to tackling the global challenge of nature loss."

Teck partnered with Nupqu , a Ktunaxa-owned resource and land management company, to secure ecologically suitable seed from sites within the Elk Valley and East Kootenay Trench that will thrive in native ecosystems found within the region. Species planted included 10 grass species, 32 shrubs and herbaceous species, and 10 tree species, including whitebark pine which is listed by the federal government as a Species at Risk.

"As a Ktunaxa-owned business, with expertise in environmental and forestry consulting and native plants, Nupqu is a leader in reclamation work within the ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa and beyond," said Aaron Higgs, President, Nupqu. "We look forward to continuing to work with Teck to support their goal to be a nature positive company and incorporate Indigenous Traditional Knowledge and Stewardship practices into their reclamation programs."

"In the 21 st century, achieving success in B.C.'s mining sector means working respectfully with First Nations and supporting environmental stewardship," said Bruce Ralston, British Columbia Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "Teck Resources' partnership with the Ktunaxa-owned Nupqu on reclamation work in the Elk Valley is an indicator not only of how far our mining sector has come but also of what's possible for the future."

For Teck, working to become nature positive means that by 2030, our conservation, protection and restoration of land and biodiversity will exceed the disturbance caused by our mining activities from a 2020 baseline. In doing so, we will conserve or rehabilitate at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by our mining activities.

Learn more about Teck's commitment to becoming Nature Positive: click here

Teck's reclamation work in the Elk Valley was also recently recognized with an award from the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation .

Media downloads: Images

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


