Teck Resources Limited announced today that it intends to repurchase up to US$500 million of Class B subordinate voting shares. These proposed share repurchases are in addition to the previously announced approximately $635 million in aggregate of dividends and share repurchases for 2022. All share repurchases are expected to be made in accordance with Teck’s previously announced normal course issuer bid program, ...

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it intends to repurchase up to US$500 million of Class B subordinate voting shares. These proposed share repurchases are in addition to the previously announced approximately $635 million in aggregate of dividends and share repurchases for 2022.

All share repurchases are expected to be made in accordance with Teck's previously announced normal course issuer bid program, or any renewal thereof, or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws. The current program authorizes Teck to purchase up to 40 million Class B subordinate voting shares through the period ending November 1, 2022. Any repurchases following that date may depend on regulatory approval of a renewed normal course issuer bid program. Teck intends to purchase shares opportunistically. The company will determine the timing of any purchases, and may repurchase fewer or a greater number of shares, subject to the requirements of the issuer bid program and applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Unites States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Teck's expectations regarding the amount of funds to be spent to purchase Class B subordinated voting shares; and the expectation that up to US$500 million, or any, Class B subordinated voting shares will be repurchased.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Teck to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, the ability to acquire Class B Shares in the market through the normal course issuer bid and in compliance with regulatory requirements, share price volatility, negative changes to commodity prices, availability of funds to purchase shares, alternative uses for funds and other risk factors impacting Teck's business as detailed in Teck's annual information form and in its public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Share repurchases are subject to conditions under corporate law. Any of the foregoing may have the result of restricting future share repurchases.  Teck does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed under our profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ) under cover of Form 40-F, as well as subsequent filings that can also be found under our profile.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Comet Resources

Comet Resources Comments on Recent Acquisition from Glencore

Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) managing director Matthew O'Kane shared his thoughts on Glencore's decision to sell some of its copper mines. "We see significant potential for the growth of this resource, it's a truly transformational opportunity for us," O'Kane said.

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2021

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, posting income from mining operations of $28.0 million and a net income of $7.0 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 18.1 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 11,018 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $1.45 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Announces Amendment to Increase and Extend Credit Facility

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to $1.75 billion reduces the cost of borrowing, and extends the term to April 2027 from August 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $385 million ($0.56 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $480 million ($0.70 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kamoa-Kakula Operations and Expansion Update to Be Released Imminently

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) stated today that the company is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.

Ivanhoe will imminently issue an update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, including further detail on the Phase 3 expansion plans. Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly, with a third, significantly larger concentrator expected to commissioned at Kamoa-Kakula in Q4 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

