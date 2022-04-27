Teck Resources Limited announced today that it intends to repurchase up to US$500 million of Class B subordinate voting shares. These proposed share repurchases are in addition to the previously announced approximately $635 million in aggregate of dividends and share repurchases for 2022. All share repurchases are expected to be made in accordance with Teck’s previously announced normal course issuer bid program, ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK