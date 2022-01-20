Teck Resources Limited and DLT Labs™ today announced a pilot to use blockchain technology to trace responsibly-produced germanium from the mine to the customer, the first such use of blockchain to trace this critical mineral. Teck is North America’s largest producer of germanium, a critical mineral and one of the integral elements required for digital devices and communications. It is an essential component in ...

