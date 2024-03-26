Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. to Complete the Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road; Names Gregory Edwards as First Nations Liaison
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan'' or the "Company") announces that the Company has retained Northwest Solutions Inc. ("NWS Inc.") an organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to provide technical and human resource support to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. Northwest Solutions Inc. incorporates forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services. NWS Inc. has been operating in the Forestry and Natural Resource Sector since 2014 and is a family-owned and operated business. NWS Inc. will provide road design, permitting and project management support to the Kenbridge Nickel Project using leading technologies such as LiDAR, RoadEng and ArcGIS Pro.
Kevin Shorthouse, MScF, R.P.F. who is a co-owner and Director of Northwest Solutions Inc., will be the Road Design and Road Permitting Project Manager for Tartisan Nickel Corps' Kenbridge Nickel Project. Kevin will oversee the road design, permitting, and construction of the Kenbridge access road. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., states, "Kevin's extensive background in Canada's Natural Resources Sector spans over a 20-year period and consists of a unique blend of field experience, project management and technological innovation. Kevin will partner alongside forestry and mining companies, Indigenous communities, and landowners to find cost-effective solutions to the all-season road using leading technology such as LiDAR, multispectral imagery, AI analytics and drones." Furthermore, Appleby states, "Kevin will be engaging with Indigenous and local community members as Northwest Solutions collaborates to integrate traditional spaces of spiritual and historical value, while also potentially providing FireSmart and natural resources technical training to local community members, contributing to capacity building and land management practices."
Additionally, joining the team is Brandi Shorthouse MA. Brandi is the Administration and Finance Manager, as well as co-owner, of Northwest Solutions Inc. Brandi will be the Kenbridge Road Project's Finance and Communications Manager. In this role, Brandi will closely monitor and administer the budget for the road build, including supplies, contractors, staffing and any government grants received. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., states, "Brandi Shorthouse brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of financial project management. Brandi has demonstrated her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes through her decade of experience in business finance and administration. Brandi's upbringing in Northern Ontario, and her close relationship, both personally and professionally, with the Anishinaabe people has truly shaped her worldview. As a settler - who is an engaged ally - she recognizes the importance of reconciliation and commits to heart-centered business practices which prioritizes relational approaches. Brandi will support Tartisan Nickel Corp. in engaging with local Indigenous communities during the consultation process. Her role includes advocating for transparent communication while respecting cultural protocols and ensuring accountability and sound governance."
Further, Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that Gregory (Greg) Edwards, B.Sc., Geo. Eng., who presently serves as Project Manager for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, has been appointed as the Company's First Nations Liaison. Greg is a graduate of The Montana Tech School of Mines where he earned his degree in Geological Engineering and Mining Engineering. Greg Edwards is a seasoned professional in mining and exploration with over 18 years of experience in the mining sector; Greg has spent over 10 years contributing to small-and large-scale construction projects and has 8 years of hands-on experience as a business owner and operator in the private sector. With an educational background in engineering, geology, and exploration techniques, Greg possesses a wealth of knowledge in identifying prospective areas for mineral exploration. Throughout his career, Greg has led exploration teams whilst overseeing the planning and execution of drilling programs, interpreting data, and creating geological models.
In addition to his technical expertise, Greg is well-versed in the regulatory environmental aspects of the mining industry. Greg understands the importance of adhering to ethical and sustainable practices, ensuring that exploration and mining activities are conducted in a responsible manner which minimize environmental impact and respect Indigenous rights and cultural heritage. Greg also excels in building strategic partnerships and fostering positive relationships with stakeholders, local communities, Indigenous groups, government agencies and industry professionals to create mutually beneficial outcomes.
Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., articulates that, "As the First Nations Liaison for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Greg recognizes the importance of building trust and establishing meaningful connections with First Nations communities. Greg, guided by a profound respect for Indigenous rights, traditional culture - as well as a transparent, relational process - is unwavering in his commitment to amplify the voices and address the concerns of First Nations communities throughout the mineral exploration process."
Greg will be working closely with Indigenous community leaders, elders, and councils to identify the needs, aspirations, as well as areas of concern, related to mining and exploration activities. Along with his role as a liaison, Greg will explore opportunities for economic development, capacity building, and job creation within First Nations communities, ensuring that the First Nations will benefit from exploration and mining activities in their traditional territories. By implementing effective environmental management practices, as well as incorporating traditional knowledge and indigenous perspectives into decision-making processes, Tartisan aims to develop a more comprehensive and culturally aware approach to resource extraction.
Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan, states, "2024 promises to be a milestone year as multiple on-going initiatives come together. Alignment with Indigenous communities, summation of baseline studies, project permitting endeavours, and all-season road access combined with continued efforts to expand the Kenbridge mine life are in focus and should prove to have a profound impact on shareholder value."
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp., a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are 121,969,004 shares issued and outstanding. There are 130,740,902 outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO - and a Director of the Company at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
The proceeds from the flow-through financing are being used to fund the exploration, development, advancement and feasibility of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the July 2022 P.E.A (SEDAR).
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on underground mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Nickel Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation, which would have the capacity and could potentially accelerate to 2,000 t.p.d. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,445,000 tonnes at 0.97% Ni, 0.52% Cu and 0.013% Co (74 Mlb Ni, 39.1 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,014,000 tonnes at 1.47% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.011% Co (32.7 Mlb Ni, 14.9 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.93per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $133.7-million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $182.5 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%. Payback period is 3.5 years on an after-tax basis.
Mark Appleby President and CEO of Tartisan states: "The Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There is excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move into Pre-Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into a production scenario. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies and has undertaken additional studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting. The Company continues to upgrade the access road to site with completion anticipated in late September, October 2022.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES
Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").
Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."
- Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
- Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
- Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
- Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
- Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
- Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
- In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
- On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
- "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
- The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
- The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
- Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M – A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
- Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
- On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
- At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
- 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
- Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
- Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
- New tailings dam.
- Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
- Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
- Results include:
- 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
- 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
- 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
- 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
- 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
- 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
- 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
- 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
- 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
- All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
- Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
- Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
- Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
- Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
- Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
- The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
- The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
- Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
- A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
- Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
- On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
- A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
- Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
- Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
- Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
- On August 16, 2022 , Tartisan announced that:
- Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
- "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
- Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
- Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
- Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
- Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
- Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
- Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
- Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.
Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.
Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.
(1)
The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .
(2)
Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .
Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.
Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:
- - Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project
- - Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project
- - Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies
- - Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Stage 1 Archeology Assessment
- - Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment
Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly."
The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project underground mine and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied. Life of mine ("LOM") processing recovers 200,900 tonnes of nickel concentrate at 15% Ni and 66,900 tonnes of copper concentrate at 24% Cu. This results in 52.6 million lbs of payable Ni and 30.7 million lbs of payable Cu.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.94 per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $134 million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $183 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%.
Net cash flow of $837 million less operating costs of $292 million less royalties of $22 million less closure costs of $10 million less capital expenditures of $227 million less taxes of $105 million results in an after-tax cash flow of $180 million. After-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate is estimated at $109 million and after-tax IRR is estimated at 20%. Financial highlights are shown in Tables 1 and 2 below.
Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan, states: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the PEA which is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There remains excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. By adjusting the mining plan to be an underground operation it allows Tartisan to utilize the existing shaft infrastructure thereby accessing higher grades of mineralization early in the proposed mine life. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move towards Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into production. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting and is upgrading the access road to site with completion anticipated in September 2022. Tartisan continues to develop positive relationships with its surrounding First Nations through its First Nation consulting partner Talon Resources and Community development Inc. Every effort is being made for the Tartisan Kenbridge Project to become a part of the nickel supply chain this decade!"
Table 1: Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Calculations
|Pre-Tax
|After Tax
|Undiscounted NPV ($M)
|286
|181
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|183
|109
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
Table 2: PEA Financial Highlights
|General
|Value
|Nickel Price (US$/lb)
|10
|Copper Price (US$/lb)
|4
|Cobalt Price (US$/lb)
|26
|Exchange Rate (US$:C$)
|0.78
|LOM (years)
|9.0
|Production
|Ni Production (Mlb)
|52.6
|Cu Production (Mlb)
|30.7
|NiEq Mine Production (Mlb)
|65.3
|Average NiEq Annual Production (Mlb)
|7.3
|Operating Costs
|Mining Cost ($/t Mined)
|38.93
|Processing Cost ($/t Processed)
|17.74
|G&A Cost ($/t Processed)
|7.96
|Total Operating Costs ($/t Processed)
|64.64
|NSR Royalty after 1.5% buyback (%)
|2.50
|Cash Costs (US$/lb NiEq)
|3.76
|AISC (US$/lb NiEq)
|4.99
|Capital Costs
|Initial Capital ($M)
|133.7
|Sustaining Capital ($M)
|93.1
|Closure Costs ($M)
|10.0
|Financials
|Pre-Tax
|After-Tax
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|182.5
|109.1
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
The previous Mineral Resource Estimate on the Kenbridge Project was disclosed on September 2, 2020, and was based on a combination of pit-constrained and out-of-pit Mineral Resources. There has since been 10 holes drilled in 2021. Updated engineering studies have indicated that potential pit-constrained Mineral Resources are less economic than out-of-pit Mineral Resources. Therefore, the new drill holes have been incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate based on a potential underground mining operation, as presented in Table 3 below. The effective date of the Mineral Resource is July 6, 2022.
|Table 3
Mineral Resource Estimate(1-4)
|Class
|Cut-off
NSR C$/t
|Tonnes
(k)
|Ni
(%)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|Cu
(%)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Co
(%)
|Co
(Mlb)
|NSR
(C$/t)
|Measured
|100
|1,867
|0.99
|41.0
|0.50
|20.6
|0.017
|0.7
|184.40
|Indicated
|100
|1,578
|0.95
|33.0
|0.53
|18.5
|0.009
|0.3
|180.26
|Meas+Ind
|100
|3,445
|0.97
|74.0
|0.52
|39.1
|0.013
|1.0
|182.51
|Inferred
|100
|1,014
|1.47
|32.7
|0.67
|14.9
|0.011
|0.2
|263.38
Note: Ni =Nickel Cu = Copper, Co = Cobalt, NSR = Net Smelter Return.
1. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
5. The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on US$ metal prices of $8.25/lb Ni, $4.00/lb Cu, $26/lb Co. The US$:CDN$ exchange rate used was 0.76.
6. The NSR estimate uses flotation recoveries of 75% for Ni, 77% for Cu, 40% for Co and smelter payables of 92% for Ni, 96% for Cu, 50% for Co.
7. Mineral Resources were determined to be potentially extractable with the longhole mining method based on an underground mining cost of $77/t mined, processing of $19/t and G&A costs of $4/t.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"
Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: AAC.P) (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated effective July 28, 2023, between the Company (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation), Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together, the "Parties").
The Transaction
Effective March 19, 2024, as a condition to the completion of the Transaction, the Company consolidated its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of 1.7603584 pre-consolidation Common Shares for one post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). Immediately following the Consolidation, the Company had an aggregate of 2,500,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Ramp amalgamated with 1429494 B.C. Ltd. by way of a three cornered amalgamation pursuant to the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and all outstanding shares of Ramp ("Ramp Shares") were exchanged for post-Consolidation Common Shares on the basis of one Common Share for each one Ramp Share, resulting in 29,886,305 Common Shares being issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per Common Share to former shareholders of Ramp. Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the filing statement of the Company dated March 6, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Parties to the Transaction have made their final submission to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4 to seek final Exchange acceptance of the Transaction.
Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Ramp Metals Inc." It is anticipated that the Common Shares will resume trading on the Exchange under the trading symbol "RAMP" on or about March 22, 2024.
Escrowed Shares
On completion of the Transaction, certain Principals (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the resulting issuer holding an aggregate of 19,800,100 Common Shares became subject to escrow in accordance with Section 6.2 of Policy 5.4 - Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions of the Exchange ("Policy 5.4") and pursuant to a surplus escrow agreement dated March 19, 2024 between the Company, Computershare Trust Company, as escrow agent, and such Principals. Pursuant to Section 6.2 of Policy 5.4, 5% of the escrowed Common Shares will be released at the time of the final bulletin of the Exchange (the "Final Exchange Bulletin"), 5% of the escrowed shares will be released 6 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 10% of the escrowed shares will be released 12 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 10% of the escrowed shares will be released 18 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 15% of the escrowed shares will be released 24 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 15% of the escrowed shares will be released 30 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, and 40% of the escrowed shares will be released 36 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin. In addition to these restrictions, two Principals holding an aggregate of 9,600,000 Common Shares are also subject to contractual restrictions on the transfer which provide that the first 15% of such Common Shares held by those Principals shall not be released until 6 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin.
Also on completion of the Transaction, certain shareholders of the resulting issuer holding an aggregate of 400,000 Common Shares became subject to seed share resale restrictions in accordance with Section 10.8 of Policy 5.4.
Certain current and/or former shareholders of the Company are subject to an escrow agreement dated March 17, 2021 (the "CPC Escrow Agreement"), with the Exchange and Computershare Trust Company, as escrow agent, in respect of 1,136,133 Common Shares and 227,226 incentive stock options to acquire Common Shares. Under the terms of the CPC Escrow Agreement, 25% of the escrowed securities will be released at the time of the Final Exchange Bulletin, with an additional 25% released on each 6 month anniversary thereafter.
Board of Directors and Executive Management
Following the completion of the Transaction, the following individuals will comprise the directors and officers of the Company:
Jordan Black
-
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Rachael Chae
-
Chief Financial Officer
Pritpal Singh
-
Director
David Parker
-
Director
Hermann Peter
-
Director
Michael Romanik
-
Director
Auditors
Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Crowe MacKay LLP has been appointed as the auditor of the Company.
Year End
Following completion of the Transaction, the fiscal year end of the Company shall be June 30.
Additional Information
The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, will be mailing or emailing the direct registration system statements pursuant to the direction of the Company to all former shareholders of Ramp setting out each holder's shareholdings.
Holders of pre-Consolidation Common Shares will be receiving by mail, from Computershare Trust Company, a letter of transmittal with instructions on how to remit their pre-Consolidation Common Shares for post-Consolidation Company Shares, as necessary. The CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 75157B108.
For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement posted to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Company's press releases dated March 7, 2024, January 23, 2024, September 25, 2023 and July 28, 2023.
About Ramp Metals Inc.
Ramp is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.
This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.
The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the delivery of materials from Computershare Trust Company to holders of pre-Consolidation Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation; the final approval of the TSXV of the Transaction and the anticipated resumption of the trading of the Common Shares; and other factors.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to risks related to the business of the Company and market conditions.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Ramp Metals Inc.
Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
info@rampmetals.com
Prit Singh
Director
905 510 7636
info@rampmetals.com
Nickel's Role in the Critical Energy Transition
The European Union, Canada, the US and Australia have all added nickel to their lists of critical minerals, deeming it essential for global sustainable energy and decarbonisation.
In spite of the resource's ubiquity and long history in multiple sectors, many investors know very little about it, overlooking the investment potential of this underhyped base metal.
Through an understanding of nickel's overall market as well as its industrial applications, role in electrification and position in the clean energy landscape, investors can position themselves to identify and leverage a range of promising opportunities.
The many faces of nickel
A silver-white base metal notable for its high corrosion resistance, ductility and thermal conductivity, nickel has historically been used in everything from coins and wires to gas turbines and rocket engines. The metal is a key ingredient in alloys such as stainless steel, which accounts for roughly 69 percent of all nickel usage.
Additionally, nickel-copper alloys are used in desalination plants and boat propeller shafts. Nickel can also be added to glass to give it a green hue and used as a catalyst in the hydrogenation of vegetable oils.
Nickel's radioactivity is among its least-known characteristics — roughly five stable nickel isotopes can be found in nature, with Nickel-58 being the most abundant. These isotopes rarely emit enough radiation to be harmful to life, and the majority of nickel production comes from non-radioactive lateritic deposits. Interestingly enough, this trait may be part of the reason for the extremely high radiation resistance of certain nickel alloys.
Nickel-cobalt-iron-chromium-manganese, for example, barely reacts to radiation and may be used in radiation shielding for commercial spaceflight.
Nickel’s application as a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage, however, is the primary driver for its designation as a critical mineral. Some of the most efficient lithium-ion batteries to date use an 80 percent nickel cathode, while high-nickel batteries are expected to represent 50 percent of all production by 2030.
In addition to powering electric cars, nickel-based batteries provide critical energy storage for sustainable power grids. This is in addition to a multitude of other use cases in the energy sector. Components that rely on nickel alloys include wellheads, tubing, pipes and valves in oil and gas, turbines in fossil energy production and heat transfer systems, cooling systems and radiation shielding in nuclear power.
Nickel alloys are also used to produce the storage containers used in biofuel production. Wind and hydroelectric power generation use nickel for generator and gearing components. Finally, in solar energy production, nickel-containing stainless steel may be used for collector pipes and storage tanks.
Volatile supply with immense potential
Nickel is the fifth most common element on Earth, with an estimated 102 million tonnes of reserves worldwide. Indonesia and Australia each account for 21 percent of these reserves, followed by Brazil (16 percent). As of 2022, global nickel resources were estimated at over 300 million tons, with 60 percent contained in laterite and 40 percent contained in magmatic sulphide.
Due to its volatile market price, nickel is colloquially referred to as the devil's metal. According to last year's ASA Commodities Report, there are numerous factors contributing to this volatility, including fear of bank failures and a substantial reduction in trading volumes. Additionally, because nickel is used so extensively for industrial applications, uncertainty about commercial and industrial policies has played a large role in price variations over the past several years.
Currently, the global nickel market is valued at an estimated US$33.51 billion and is expected to reach US$53.39 billion by 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate of 7.98 percent. Electrification represents a major driver of this growth. As battery and sustainable energy production continues to ramp up, this may prove problematic.
Although there are extensive nickel reserves worldwide, not all of these reserves are of high enough purity. Both industrial applications and sustainable energy require Class 1 nickel. Also known as battery-grade nickel, Class 1 nickel contains a 99.8 percent or higher concentration of the metal.
Class 2 nickel, meanwhile, refers to all nickel with a purity of less than 99 percent, including nickel pig iron. It's far easier to process than high-grade nickel.
The world currently faces an impending supply shortage of Class 1 nickel for several reasons. First, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced further uncertainty into the nickel market, creating widespread supply chain disruptions. In the US, the Eagle mine — the country's primary source of nickel — is due to close in 2025.
Lastly, as is the case with many critical minerals, demand for nickel has simply grown at a far faster rate than supply.
Importance of sustainable nickel production
To ensure the sustainable production of critical mineral resources, European regulators introduced the EU Battery Regulation.
A legislative framework encompassing the entire battery lifecycle, the regulation requires battery manufacturers to report the carbon footprint of battery production. This includes not only manufacturing, but also mining and processing. Additionally, if this footprint exceeds a maximum value, a company may potentially be restricted from participating in Europe's battery market.
The EU Battery Regulation went into full effect on February 18, 2024.
Because the creation of battery-grade nickel is historically a resource-intensive process with a large carbon footprint, ensuring sustainable production represents a considerable challenge. Fortunately, emerging production methods, such as high-pressure acid leaching alongside the use of sustainable power, may potentially enable net-zero nickel production. Nickel deposits that require minimal processing can also prove helpful.
Notable nickel projects
As noted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, major nickel discoveries in recent years have been relatively scarce. As such, larger companies such as Vale (NYSE:VALE), Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) and Eramet (EPA:ERA) are expected to play a major role in shoring up Europe's nickel supply chain. With that said, two mining and exploration companies in Europe display promise in terms of nickel production.
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL)
Nordic Nickel has two district-scale nickel-copper exploration assets in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland, totaling 515 square kilometres. Situated in what many have come to regard as the world's newest major nickel sulphide districts, the projects will further benefit from the country's extensive mining history and commitment to incentivising battery metals projects.
Nordic Nickel's Pulju project contains the Hotinvaara prospect area, which has a JORC resource of 418 million tonnes at 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million copper for 862,800 tonnes of contained nickel, 40,000 tonnes of contained cobalt and 22,100 tonnes of contained copper. Hotinvaara represents only 2 percent of the total Pulju project exploration area and the remainder of the belt remains highly prospective for high-grade massive nickel sulphide and extensive shallow disseminated nickel mineralisation across 35 kilometres of prospective strike.
Nordic’s second project, the Maaninkijoki 3 project, also contains highly prospective ultramafic lithologies similar to the nearby Sakatti deposit.
Kuniko (ASX:KNI)
Kuniko holds roughly 1,065 square kilometres of exclusive license areas in Norway. Its assets are highly prospective for nickel, cobalt and copper, making the company ideally positioned to become a major supplier in the EU battery production chain. As with Nordic Nickel's projects in Finland, Kuniko's projects will benefit from Norway's rich mining history and dedication to supporting critical resource projects.
Investor takeaway
Many investors overlook the potential of nickel as a critical resource investment, owing to its ubiquity and volatility. Given current market trends and ongoing exploration and discovery, nickel’s significant investment opportunity can no longer be ignored. Nickel has immense potential as an investment — specifically, if a company can produce it sustainably and gain access to the European electric vehicle battery production value chain.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nordic Nickelin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nordic Nickelis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nordic Nickel and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to its recent refinery byproduct offtake MOU announcement.
- Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) has progressed the Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR” or “Project”) byproduct offtake strategy (refer ASX announcement 21 December 2023). The Company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with three Vietnamese companies to sell Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts, being manganese sulphate (or epsomite) and sodium sulphate. The identified companies include Vietnam Chemical Group (“VinaChem”), PV Chemical and Equipment Corporation (“PVChem”) and Nam Phong Green Joint Stock Company (“Nam Phong”);
- The offtake arrangements would create a pathway for Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts to enter the market as well as significantly improve revenues for the Ta Khoa Project, thus improving project financial credentials and operating costs (net of byproduct credits);
- The identified companies are also chemical suppliers, capable of suppling the necessary reagents to the Ta Khoa Refinery to convert nickel sulphide concentrate (and other intermediate products) into precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”) NCM811;
- Blackstone has signed a non-binding MOU with Development for Resources Environmental Technology Joint Stock Company (“DRET”) to investigate opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products;
- Execution of residue offtake agreement/s will yield significant cost savings for the Project as it will reduce capex associated with on site storage requirements and improve revenue.
For a video summary of the announcement head to the Blackstone Investor Hub
https://investorhub.blackstoneminerals.com.au/link/4PK1xe
Byproduct Offtake & Reagent Supply Agreements
The Company has signed non-binding MOUs with three Vietnamese companies to develop opportunities to trade byproducts produced from its Vietnamese Ta Khoa Refinery.
The refinery will produce three different byproducts, these are:
- copper cathode (LME grade),
- magnesium sulphate in the form of epsomite,
- sodium sulphate.
The TKR prefeasibility study did not consider epsomite and sodium sulphate as ‘cash generating’. The inclusion of epsomite and sodium sulphate as a saleable byproduct will improve revenues for the TKR DFS, thus improving project financial credentials and operating costs (net of byproduct credits).
The engaged companies will use TKR byproducts to produce products such as fertiliser, detergents, construction materials and other chemical products. These products are then used in Vietnamese and global industries such as, but not limited to, agriculture, construction, industrial cleaning products, medical, textile, chemical, paper and glass manufacture.
Importantly, the engaged companies can take the full amount produced by the refinery. The Companies confirmed the byproduct volumes produced from the refinery are only a small portion of what is currently being imported into Vietnam, demonstrating offtake security. Blackstone believes it has a competitive advantage to displace the imported epsomite and sodium sulphate products given its location within Vietnam.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Substantial Increase in Hotinvaara Resource Establishes Pulju as Globally Significant Nickel Sulphide District
Updated in-situ Mineral Resource Estimate sees contained nickel metal increase to 862,800t, demonstrating scale and significance of the Pulju Project.
Nickel sulphide and battery metals explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce an updated in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara Prospect (Hotinvaara) at its flagship, 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project (Pulju, or the Project) in Finland following an extensive drilling campaign in 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed for the Hotinvaara Prospect:
- MRE increased to 418Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co and 53ppm Cu for 862,800t of contained Ni, 40,000t of contained Co and 22,100t of contained Cu;
- Indicated Resource now 42Mt @ 0.22% Ni, for 92,700t of contained Ni;
- Inferred Resource of 376Mt @ 0.21% Ni, for 770,100t of contained Ni.
- A substantial portion of the updated MRE is located within 250m of surface, including 90,338t of contained Ni in the Indicated category and 368,750t as Inferred.
- The Company’s 28 holes drilled during 2023 have more than tripled the in-situ contained nickel estimate and the updated MRE now exceeds the upper end of the Company’s previously published Exploration Target.1
- Previously reported test work indicated 83-94% of the total nickel is in sulphides, with excellent liberation characteristics.
- Detailed metallurgical test work program is now underway.
- Revised, in-situ MRE demonstrates that the Hotinvaara Prospect represents a fertile ultramafic system that hosts extensive disseminated nickel sulphides that continue well beyond the current exploration area.
- Positions Pulju as a strategically significant project in the context of the rapidly growing battery materials supply chain in Europe.
- Exploration planning underway to refine the next phase of exploration, with an emphasis on potential high-grade targets within the vast disseminated nickel sulphide complex defined at Pulju.
Pulju is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland, 50km north of Kittilä with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, national highway, an international airport and, most importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters. The municipality of Kittilä also hosts western Europe’s largest gold mine, Suurikuusikko, operated by Agnico Eagle.
This updated MRE establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, particularly given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector.
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel near-surface. The disseminated nickel at the Hotinvaara Prospect is widespread, while the known massive sulphides and higher-grade accumulations remain the primary target for upcoming drill campaigns at Hotinvaara.
The revised in-situ JORC (2012) MRE of 418Mt @ 0.21% Ni, is focused primarily on the potential of the near-surface disseminated mineralisation. Importantly, the area containing the MRE is limited solely to the Hotinvaara Exploration Licence area, which represents just 5km2 of Nordic’s total prospective project area of 240km2 at the Pulju Project.
Management Comment
Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said the substantial increase in the in-situ MRE reflected the success of the Company’s maiden drill program in 2023, with the outcomes demonstrating the enormous scale and significance of the Pulju Project.
“Achieving a more than threefold increase in overall tonnages and contained metal is a fantastic result for our shareholders which really puts Pulju on the global nickel map,” he said.
“While cautioning that this is an in-situ MRE and further work is underway to fully establish its economic potential, the updated MRE clearly establishes the size of the disseminated nickel sulphide system – which remains open in almost all directions. It is also particularly significant that the updated MRE represents just two per cent of our overall landholding in North Finland.
“The revised MRE shows that Hotinvaara is a very fertile ultramafic system with disseminated sulphides now defined over a vast area. Our geology team, supported and advised by some of the world’s best nickel sulphide experts, believe this represents a clear marker or pathfinder to potential zones of higher-grade mineralisation, as well as delineating a major deposit in its own right.
“Strategically, this will be our focus over the coming months as we progress further studies to evaluate the disseminated mineralisation – principally detailed metallurgical testwork.
“The discovery of a significant zone of Sakatti-style mineralisation at Pulju could quickly transform the project and elevate the importance of the disseminated mineralisation already defined.
“We believe that Pulju is a project that is perfectly positioned to benefit from what we expect to be a significant recovery in the global nickel market in the coming years as the Western World seeks new sources of Class-1 nickel.
“European end-users in particular are already looking for potential sources of high-quality ‘green nickel’ to fuel the EV and battery industries of the next decade. Cheap Indonesian nickel is simply not an option for these customers, and that is the gap in the market we are chasing.
“European battery makers and auto giants are in the market for raw materials that come from within Europe and have solid green credentials. There aren’t many new mines in this part of the world to meet that demand – and that’s where projects like Pulju come in.
“This updated MRE sets a very strong value foundation for Nordic Nickel and provides us with an excellent launch pad to move forward into our second year of operations in Finland. We are looking forward to a busy year ahead with the resumption of drilling, metallurgical testwork results and other strategic developments that could significantly enhance the project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$4.25 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.
Following the receipt of the $4.25m, the $2.8m advance received in July 2023 (see ASX announcement 18 July 2023) was fully repaid to Asymmetric Innovation Finance.
In addition to the R&D refund, the company recently received $2m in cash from the sale of its shareholding in NiCo Resources Ltd (ASX: NC1), which together with the net R&D refund adding a total of $3.45 million to our cash position.
Blackstone’s Managing Director Scott Williamson commented“the additional funding firms up our cash position and allows Blackstone to focus on advancing the joint venture partner search whilst finalising the studies and permitting activities at the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.
Blackstone was invited to join the official meeting between the Ambassador and the Chairman of the Son La Provincial Peoples Committee (“Son La PPC”), Hoang Quoc Khanh in which the two discussed the current status of the Ta Khoa Project and the importance to both countries to develop this globally significant project. Both the Ambassador and the Chairman confirmed that the Australian Government and the Son La PPC are very supportive of the project.
Figure 1: His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam formally meets Chairman of the Son La Provincial Peoples Committee, Hoang Quoc Khanh
The Ambassador, accompanied by Son La PPC, Vice Chairman, Dang Ngoc Hau visited the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine (“BPNM”) with the first official duty to open the Blackstone Mining Information Centre. The Company together with the Son La PPC agreed that more effort was needed to promote the benefits of mining and to show case Australia’s high standard mining practices’ that are applied to the Ta Khoa Project. The Company intends to operate mine site tours for all stakeholders to promote the benefits of mining, show case high environmental standards and educate on the Ta Khoa Project.
Figure 2: Opening of the Blackstone Information Centre
The Ambassador then undertook a site visit of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine, inspecting;
- the impressive core shed, the store for over 130,000 metres of core,
- the lower portal and existing BPNM concentrator, and
- the pilot plant facility which undertook the metallurgical testwork for the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”).
Figure 3: Site visit of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine
The visit was concluded with a boat trip from BPNM in Bac Yen District to the Ta Khoa Refinery location in Phu Yen District. The Company was able to highlight to the Ambassador and the Son La PPC representatives the huge benefit of using the Da River for managing logistics. Barging is not only a lower cost transportation method, it also enables a lower carbon footprint and most importantly it eliminates the interaction with the community which has been deemed a high risk activity.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
