Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. to Complete the Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road; Names Gregory Edwards as First Nations Liaison

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan'' or the "Company") announces that the Company has retained Northwest Solutions Inc. ("NWS Inc.") an organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to provide technical and human resource support to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. Northwest Solutions Inc. incorporates forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services. NWS Inc. has been operating in the Forestry and Natural Resource Sector since 2014 and is a family-owned and operated business. NWS Inc. will provide road design, permitting and project management support to the Kenbridge Nickel Project using leading technologies such as LiDAR, RoadEng and ArcGIS Pro.

Kevin Shorthouse, MScF, R.P.F. who is a co-owner and Director of Northwest Solutions Inc., will be the Road Design and Road Permitting Project Manager for Tartisan Nickel Corps' Kenbridge Nickel Project. Kevin will oversee the road design, permitting, and construction of the Kenbridge access road. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., states, "Kevin's extensive background in Canada's Natural Resources Sector spans over a 20-year period and consists of a unique blend of field experience, project management and technological innovation. Kevin will partner alongside forestry and mining companies, Indigenous communities, and landowners to find cost-effective solutions to the all-season road using leading technology such as LiDAR, multispectral imagery, AI analytics and drones." Furthermore, Appleby states, "Kevin will be engaging with Indigenous and local community members as Northwest Solutions collaborates to integrate traditional spaces of spiritual and historical value, while also potentially providing FireSmart and natural resources technical training to local community members, contributing to capacity building and land management practices."

Additionally, joining the team is Brandi Shorthouse MA. Brandi is the Administration and Finance Manager, as well as co-owner, of Northwest Solutions Inc. Brandi will be the Kenbridge Road Project's Finance and Communications Manager. In this role, Brandi will closely monitor and administer the budget for the road build, including supplies, contractors, staffing and any government grants received. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., states, "Brandi Shorthouse brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of financial project management. Brandi has demonstrated her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes through her decade of experience in business finance and administration. Brandi's upbringing in Northern Ontario, and her close relationship, both personally and professionally, with the Anishinaabe people has truly shaped her worldview. As a settler - who is an engaged ally - she recognizes the importance of reconciliation and commits to heart-centered business practices which prioritizes relational approaches. Brandi will support Tartisan Nickel Corp. in engaging with local Indigenous communities during the consultation process. Her role includes advocating for transparent communication while respecting cultural protocols and ensuring accountability and sound governance."

Further, Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that Gregory (Greg) Edwards, B.Sc., Geo. Eng., who presently serves as Project Manager for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, has been appointed as the Company's First Nations Liaison. Greg is a graduate of The Montana Tech School of Mines where he earned his degree in Geological Engineering and Mining Engineering. Greg Edwards is a seasoned professional in mining and exploration with over 18 years of experience in the mining sector; Greg has spent over 10 years contributing to small-and large-scale construction projects and has 8 years of hands-on experience as a business owner and operator in the private sector. With an educational background in engineering, geology, and exploration techniques, Greg possesses a wealth of knowledge in identifying prospective areas for mineral exploration. Throughout his career, Greg has led exploration teams whilst overseeing the planning and execution of drilling programs, interpreting data, and creating geological models.

In addition to his technical expertise, Greg is well-versed in the regulatory environmental aspects of the mining industry. Greg understands the importance of adhering to ethical and sustainable practices, ensuring that exploration and mining activities are conducted in a responsible manner which minimize environmental impact and respect Indigenous rights and cultural heritage. Greg also excels in building strategic partnerships and fostering positive relationships with stakeholders, local communities, Indigenous groups, government agencies and industry professionals to create mutually beneficial outcomes.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., articulates that, "As the First Nations Liaison for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Greg recognizes the importance of building trust and establishing meaningful connections with First Nations communities. Greg, guided by a profound respect for Indigenous rights, traditional culture - as well as a transparent, relational process - is unwavering in his commitment to amplify the voices and address the concerns of First Nations communities throughout the mineral exploration process."

Greg will be working closely with Indigenous community leaders, elders, and councils to identify the needs, aspirations, as well as areas of concern, related to mining and exploration activities. Along with his role as a liaison, Greg will explore opportunities for economic development, capacity building, and job creation within First Nations communities, ensuring that the First Nations will benefit from exploration and mining activities in their traditional territories. By implementing effective environmental management practices, as well as incorporating traditional knowledge and indigenous perspectives into decision-making processes, Tartisan aims to develop a more comprehensive and culturally aware approach to resource extraction.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan, states, "2024 promises to be a milestone year as multiple on-going initiatives come together. Alignment with Indigenous communities, summation of baseline studies, project permitting endeavours, and all-season road access combined with continued efforts to expand the Kenbridge mine life are in focus and should prove to have a profound impact on shareholder value."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp., a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are 121,969,004 shares issued and outstanding. There are 130,740,902 outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO - and a Director of the Company at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source

cse:tnotcqb:ttsrffse:8tacse stocksNickel Investing
TN:CNX
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES

VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").

Vox Royalty logo (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.)

Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."

Key Updates
  • Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
  • Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
  • Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
  • Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
  • Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Gold Mine Official Opening
  • Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
  • In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
  • On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
    • "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
    • The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
    • The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
  • Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
Otto Bore (Development – Western Australia ) – Construction Update
  • Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
  • On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
    • At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
    • 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
      • Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
      • Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
      • New tailings dam.
  • Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
Bulong (Pre-Construction – Western Australia ) – Final Grade Control Drilling & Toll Treatment Update
  • Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
    • Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
    • Results include:
      • 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
      • 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
      • 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
      • 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
      • 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
      • 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
      • 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
      • 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
      • 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
    • All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
    • Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
    • Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
  • Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Pit Designs & Mining Lease Application
  • Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
  • On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
    • Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
    • The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
      • The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
    • Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
    • A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
Kenbridge (Development – Canada ) – Preliminary Economic Assessment Results & Permitting Update
  • Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
  • On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
    • A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
    • Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
    • Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
    • Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
    • Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
    • "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
      • Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
      • Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
      • Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
      • Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
      • Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
      • Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
    • Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
  • Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1)

The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .

(2)

Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .

SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c7341.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel-manganese-cobalt lithium-ion battery for an electric vehicle.

Nickel's Role in the Critical Energy Transition

The European Union, Canada, the US and Australia have all added nickel to their lists of critical minerals, deeming it essential for global sustainable energy and decarbonisation.

In spite of the resource's ubiquity and long history in multiple sectors, many investors know very little about it, overlooking the investment potential of this underhyped base metal.

Through an understanding of nickel's overall market as well as its industrial applications, role in electrification and position in the clean energy landscape, investors can position themselves to identify and leverage a range of promising opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to its recent refinery byproduct offtake MOU announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Substantial Increase in Hotinvaara Resource Establishes Pulju as Globally Significant Nickel Sulphide District

Updated in-situ Mineral Resource Estimate sees contained nickel metal increase to 862,800t, demonstrating scale and significance of the Pulju Project.

Nickel sulphide and battery metals explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce an updated in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara Prospect (Hotinvaara) at its flagship, 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project (Pulju, or the Project) in Finland following an extensive drilling campaign in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$4.25 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.

Keep reading...Show less

×