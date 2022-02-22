Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 85 staked units covering 1,732.35 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited.The claims are located approximately 70 kms east ...

TN:CNX