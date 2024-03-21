- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"
Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: AAC.P) (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated effective July 28, 2023, between the Company (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation), Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together, the "Parties").
The Transaction
Effective March 19, 2024, as a condition to the completion of the Transaction, the Company consolidated its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of 1.7603584 pre-consolidation Common Shares for one post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). Immediately following the Consolidation, the Company had an aggregate of 2,500,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Ramp amalgamated with 1429494 B.C. Ltd. by way of a three cornered amalgamation pursuant to the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and all outstanding shares of Ramp ("Ramp Shares") were exchanged for post-Consolidation Common Shares on the basis of one Common Share for each one Ramp Share, resulting in 29,886,305 Common Shares being issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per Common Share to former shareholders of Ramp. Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the filing statement of the Company dated March 6, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Parties to the Transaction have made their final submission to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4 to seek final Exchange acceptance of the Transaction.
Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Ramp Metals Inc." It is anticipated that the Common Shares will resume trading on the Exchange under the trading symbol "RAMP" on or about March 22, 2024.
Escrowed Shares
On completion of the Transaction, certain Principals (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the resulting issuer holding an aggregate of 19,800,100 Common Shares became subject to escrow in accordance with Section 6.2 of Policy 5.4 - Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions of the Exchange ("Policy 5.4") and pursuant to a surplus escrow agreement dated March 19, 2024 between the Company, Computershare Trust Company, as escrow agent, and such Principals. Pursuant to Section 6.2 of Policy 5.4, 5% of the escrowed Common Shares will be released at the time of the final bulletin of the Exchange (the "Final Exchange Bulletin"), 5% of the escrowed shares will be released 6 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 10% of the escrowed shares will be released 12 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 10% of the escrowed shares will be released 18 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 15% of the escrowed shares will be released 24 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, 15% of the escrowed shares will be released 30 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, and 40% of the escrowed shares will be released 36 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin. In addition to these restrictions, two Principals holding an aggregate of 9,600,000 Common Shares are also subject to contractual restrictions on the transfer which provide that the first 15% of such Common Shares held by those Principals shall not be released until 6 months from the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin.
Also on completion of the Transaction, certain shareholders of the resulting issuer holding an aggregate of 400,000 Common Shares became subject to seed share resale restrictions in accordance with Section 10.8 of Policy 5.4.
Certain current and/or former shareholders of the Company are subject to an escrow agreement dated March 17, 2021 (the "CPC Escrow Agreement"), with the Exchange and Computershare Trust Company, as escrow agent, in respect of 1,136,133 Common Shares and 227,226 incentive stock options to acquire Common Shares. Under the terms of the CPC Escrow Agreement, 25% of the escrowed securities will be released at the time of the Final Exchange Bulletin, with an additional 25% released on each 6 month anniversary thereafter.
Board of Directors and Executive Management
Following the completion of the Transaction, the following individuals will comprise the directors and officers of the Company:
Jordan Black
-
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Rachael Chae
-
Chief Financial Officer
Pritpal Singh
-
Director
David Parker
-
Director
Hermann Peter
-
Director
Michael Romanik
-
Director
Auditors
Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Crowe MacKay LLP has been appointed as the auditor of the Company.
Year End
Following completion of the Transaction, the fiscal year end of the Company shall be June 30.
Additional Information
The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, will be mailing or emailing the direct registration system statements pursuant to the direction of the Company to all former shareholders of Ramp setting out each holder's shareholdings.
Holders of pre-Consolidation Common Shares will be receiving by mail, from Computershare Trust Company, a letter of transmittal with instructions on how to remit their pre-Consolidation Common Shares for post-Consolidation Company Shares, as necessary. The CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 75157B108.
For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement posted to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Company's press releases dated March 7, 2024, January 23, 2024, September 25, 2023 and July 28, 2023.
About Ramp Metals Inc.
Ramp is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.
This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.
The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the delivery of materials from Computershare Trust Company to holders of pre-Consolidation Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation; the final approval of the TSXV of the Transaction and the anticipated resumption of the trading of the Common Shares; and other factors.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to risks related to the business of the Company and market conditions.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Ramp Metals Inc.
Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
info@rampmetals.com
Prit Singh
Director
905 510 7636
info@rampmetals.com
Nickel's Role in the Critical Energy Transition
The European Union, Canada, the US and Australia have all added nickel to their lists of critical minerals, deeming it essential for global sustainable energy and decarbonisation.
In spite of the resource's ubiquity and long history in multiple sectors, many investors know very little about it, overlooking the investment potential of this underhyped base metal.
Through an understanding of nickel's overall market as well as its industrial applications, role in electrification and position in the clean energy landscape, investors can position themselves to identify and leverage a range of promising opportunities.
The many faces of nickel
A silver-white base metal notable for its high corrosion resistance, ductility and thermal conductivity, nickel has historically been used in everything from coins and wires to gas turbines and rocket engines. The metal is a key ingredient in alloys such as stainless steel, which accounts for roughly 69 percent of all nickel usage.
Additionally, nickel-copper alloys are used in desalination plants and boat propeller shafts. Nickel can also be added to glass to give it a green hue and used as a catalyst in the hydrogenation of vegetable oils.
Nickel's radioactivity is among its least-known characteristics — roughly five stable nickel isotopes can be found in nature, with Nickel-58 being the most abundant. These isotopes rarely emit enough radiation to be harmful to life, and the majority of nickel production comes from non-radioactive lateritic deposits. Interestingly enough, this trait may be part of the reason for the extremely high radiation resistance of certain nickel alloys.
Nickel-cobalt-iron-chromium-manganese, for example, barely reacts to radiation and may be used in radiation shielding for commercial spaceflight.
Nickel’s application as a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage, however, is the primary driver for its designation as a critical mineral. Some of the most efficient lithium-ion batteries to date use an 80 percent nickel cathode, while high-nickel batteries are expected to represent 50 percent of all production by 2030.
In addition to powering electric cars, nickel-based batteries provide critical energy storage for sustainable power grids. This is in addition to a multitude of other use cases in the energy sector. Components that rely on nickel alloys include wellheads, tubing, pipes and valves in oil and gas, turbines in fossil energy production and heat transfer systems, cooling systems and radiation shielding in nuclear power.
Nickel alloys are also used to produce the storage containers used in biofuel production. Wind and hydroelectric power generation use nickel for generator and gearing components. Finally, in solar energy production, nickel-containing stainless steel may be used for collector pipes and storage tanks.
Volatile supply with immense potential
Nickel is the fifth most common element on Earth, with an estimated 102 million tonnes of reserves worldwide. Indonesia and Australia each account for 21 percent of these reserves, followed by Brazil (16 percent). As of 2022, global nickel resources were estimated at over 300 million tons, with 60 percent contained in laterite and 40 percent contained in magmatic sulphide.
Due to its volatile market price, nickel is colloquially referred to as the devil's metal. According to last year's ASA Commodities Report, there are numerous factors contributing to this volatility, including fear of bank failures and a substantial reduction in trading volumes. Additionally, because nickel is used so extensively for industrial applications, uncertainty about commercial and industrial policies has played a large role in price variations over the past several years.
Currently, the global nickel market is valued at an estimated US$33.51 billion and is expected to reach US$53.39 billion by 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate of 7.98 percent. Electrification represents a major driver of this growth. As battery and sustainable energy production continues to ramp up, this may prove problematic.
Although there are extensive nickel reserves worldwide, not all of these reserves are of high enough purity. Both industrial applications and sustainable energy require Class 1 nickel. Also known as battery-grade nickel, Class 1 nickel contains a 99.8 percent or higher concentration of the metal.
Class 2 nickel, meanwhile, refers to all nickel with a purity of less than 99 percent, including nickel pig iron. It's far easier to process than high-grade nickel.
The world currently faces an impending supply shortage of Class 1 nickel for several reasons. First, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced further uncertainty into the nickel market, creating widespread supply chain disruptions. In the US, the Eagle mine — the country's primary source of nickel — is due to close in 2025.
Lastly, as is the case with many critical minerals, demand for nickel has simply grown at a far faster rate than supply.
Importance of sustainable nickel production
To ensure the sustainable production of critical mineral resources, European regulators introduced the EU Battery Regulation.
A legislative framework encompassing the entire battery lifecycle, the regulation requires battery manufacturers to report the carbon footprint of battery production. This includes not only manufacturing, but also mining and processing. Additionally, if this footprint exceeds a maximum value, a company may potentially be restricted from participating in Europe's battery market.
The EU Battery Regulation went into full effect on February 18, 2024.
Because the creation of battery-grade nickel is historically a resource-intensive process with a large carbon footprint, ensuring sustainable production represents a considerable challenge. Fortunately, emerging production methods, such as high-pressure acid leaching alongside the use of sustainable power, may potentially enable net-zero nickel production. Nickel deposits that require minimal processing can also prove helpful.
Notable nickel projects
As noted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, major nickel discoveries in recent years have been relatively scarce. As such, larger companies such as Vale (NYSE:VALE), Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) and Eramet (EPA:ERA) are expected to play a major role in shoring up Europe's nickel supply chain. With that said, two mining and exploration companies in Europe display promise in terms of nickel production.
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL)
Nordic Nickel has two district-scale nickel-copper exploration assets in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland, totaling 515 square kilometres. Situated in what many have come to regard as the world's newest major nickel sulphide districts, the projects will further benefit from the country's extensive mining history and commitment to incentivising battery metals projects.
Nordic Nickel's Pulju project contains the Hotinvaara prospect area, which has a JORC resource of 418 million tonnes at 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million copper for 862,800 tonnes of contained nickel, 40,000 tonnes of contained cobalt and 22,100 tonnes of contained copper. Hotinvaara represents only 2 percent of the total Pulju project exploration area and the remainder of the belt remains highly prospective for high-grade massive nickel sulphide and extensive shallow disseminated nickel mineralisation across 35 kilometres of prospective strike.
Nordic’s second project, the Maaninkijoki 3 project, also contains highly prospective ultramafic lithologies similar to the nearby Sakatti deposit.
Kuniko (ASX:KNI)
Kuniko holds roughly 1,065 square kilometres of exclusive license areas in Norway. Its assets are highly prospective for nickel, cobalt and copper, making the company ideally positioned to become a major supplier in the EU battery production chain. As with Nordic Nickel's projects in Finland, Kuniko's projects will benefit from Norway's rich mining history and dedication to supporting critical resource projects.
Investor takeaway
Many investors overlook the potential of nickel as a critical resource investment, owing to its ubiquity and volatility. Given current market trends and ongoing exploration and discovery, nickel’s significant investment opportunity can no longer be ignored. Nickel has immense potential as an investment — specifically, if a company can produce it sustainably and gain access to the European electric vehicle battery production value chain.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nordic Nickelin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nordic Nickelis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nordic Nickel and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to its recent refinery byproduct offtake MOU announcement.
- Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) has progressed the Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR” or “Project”) byproduct offtake strategy (refer ASX announcement 21 December 2023). The Company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with three Vietnamese companies to sell Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts, being manganese sulphate (or epsomite) and sodium sulphate. The identified companies include Vietnam Chemical Group (“VinaChem”), PV Chemical and Equipment Corporation (“PVChem”) and Nam Phong Green Joint Stock Company (“Nam Phong”);
- The offtake arrangements would create a pathway for Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts to enter the market as well as significantly improve revenues for the Ta Khoa Project, thus improving project financial credentials and operating costs (net of byproduct credits);
- The identified companies are also chemical suppliers, capable of suppling the necessary reagents to the Ta Khoa Refinery to convert nickel sulphide concentrate (and other intermediate products) into precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”) NCM811;
- Blackstone has signed a non-binding MOU with Development for Resources Environmental Technology Joint Stock Company (“DRET”) to investigate opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products;
- Execution of residue offtake agreement/s will yield significant cost savings for the Project as it will reduce capex associated with on site storage requirements and improve revenue.
For a video summary of the announcement head to the Blackstone Investor Hub
https://investorhub.blackstoneminerals.com.au/link/4PK1xe
Byproduct Offtake & Reagent Supply Agreements
The Company has signed non-binding MOUs with three Vietnamese companies to develop opportunities to trade byproducts produced from its Vietnamese Ta Khoa Refinery.
The refinery will produce three different byproducts, these are:
- copper cathode (LME grade),
- magnesium sulphate in the form of epsomite,
- sodium sulphate.
The TKR prefeasibility study did not consider epsomite and sodium sulphate as ‘cash generating’. The inclusion of epsomite and sodium sulphate as a saleable byproduct will improve revenues for the TKR DFS, thus improving project financial credentials and operating costs (net of byproduct credits).
The engaged companies will use TKR byproducts to produce products such as fertiliser, detergents, construction materials and other chemical products. These products are then used in Vietnamese and global industries such as, but not limited to, agriculture, construction, industrial cleaning products, medical, textile, chemical, paper and glass manufacture.
Importantly, the engaged companies can take the full amount produced by the refinery. The Companies confirmed the byproduct volumes produced from the refinery are only a small portion of what is currently being imported into Vietnam, demonstrating offtake security. Blackstone believes it has a competitive advantage to displace the imported epsomite and sodium sulphate products given its location within Vietnam.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Substantial Increase in Hotinvaara Resource Establishes Pulju as Globally Significant Nickel Sulphide District
Updated in-situ Mineral Resource Estimate sees contained nickel metal increase to 862,800t, demonstrating scale and significance of the Pulju Project.
Nickel sulphide and battery metals explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce an updated in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara Prospect (Hotinvaara) at its flagship, 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project (Pulju, or the Project) in Finland following an extensive drilling campaign in 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed for the Hotinvaara Prospect:
- MRE increased to 418Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co and 53ppm Cu for 862,800t of contained Ni, 40,000t of contained Co and 22,100t of contained Cu;
- Indicated Resource now 42Mt @ 0.22% Ni, for 92,700t of contained Ni;
- Inferred Resource of 376Mt @ 0.21% Ni, for 770,100t of contained Ni.
- A substantial portion of the updated MRE is located within 250m of surface, including 90,338t of contained Ni in the Indicated category and 368,750t as Inferred.
- The Company’s 28 holes drilled during 2023 have more than tripled the in-situ contained nickel estimate and the updated MRE now exceeds the upper end of the Company’s previously published Exploration Target.1
- Previously reported test work indicated 83-94% of the total nickel is in sulphides, with excellent liberation characteristics.
- Detailed metallurgical test work program is now underway.
- Revised, in-situ MRE demonstrates that the Hotinvaara Prospect represents a fertile ultramafic system that hosts extensive disseminated nickel sulphides that continue well beyond the current exploration area.
- Positions Pulju as a strategically significant project in the context of the rapidly growing battery materials supply chain in Europe.
- Exploration planning underway to refine the next phase of exploration, with an emphasis on potential high-grade targets within the vast disseminated nickel sulphide complex defined at Pulju.
Pulju is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland, 50km north of Kittilä with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, national highway, an international airport and, most importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters. The municipality of Kittilä also hosts western Europe’s largest gold mine, Suurikuusikko, operated by Agnico Eagle.
This updated MRE establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, particularly given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector.
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel near-surface. The disseminated nickel at the Hotinvaara Prospect is widespread, while the known massive sulphides and higher-grade accumulations remain the primary target for upcoming drill campaigns at Hotinvaara.
The revised in-situ JORC (2012) MRE of 418Mt @ 0.21% Ni, is focused primarily on the potential of the near-surface disseminated mineralisation. Importantly, the area containing the MRE is limited solely to the Hotinvaara Exploration Licence area, which represents just 5km2 of Nordic’s total prospective project area of 240km2 at the Pulju Project.
Management Comment
Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said the substantial increase in the in-situ MRE reflected the success of the Company’s maiden drill program in 2023, with the outcomes demonstrating the enormous scale and significance of the Pulju Project.
“Achieving a more than threefold increase in overall tonnages and contained metal is a fantastic result for our shareholders which really puts Pulju on the global nickel map,” he said.
“While cautioning that this is an in-situ MRE and further work is underway to fully establish its economic potential, the updated MRE clearly establishes the size of the disseminated nickel sulphide system – which remains open in almost all directions. It is also particularly significant that the updated MRE represents just two per cent of our overall landholding in North Finland.
“The revised MRE shows that Hotinvaara is a very fertile ultramafic system with disseminated sulphides now defined over a vast area. Our geology team, supported and advised by some of the world’s best nickel sulphide experts, believe this represents a clear marker or pathfinder to potential zones of higher-grade mineralisation, as well as delineating a major deposit in its own right.
“Strategically, this will be our focus over the coming months as we progress further studies to evaluate the disseminated mineralisation – principally detailed metallurgical testwork.
“The discovery of a significant zone of Sakatti-style mineralisation at Pulju could quickly transform the project and elevate the importance of the disseminated mineralisation already defined.
“We believe that Pulju is a project that is perfectly positioned to benefit from what we expect to be a significant recovery in the global nickel market in the coming years as the Western World seeks new sources of Class-1 nickel.
“European end-users in particular are already looking for potential sources of high-quality ‘green nickel’ to fuel the EV and battery industries of the next decade. Cheap Indonesian nickel is simply not an option for these customers, and that is the gap in the market we are chasing.
“European battery makers and auto giants are in the market for raw materials that come from within Europe and have solid green credentials. There aren’t many new mines in this part of the world to meet that demand – and that’s where projects like Pulju come in.
“This updated MRE sets a very strong value foundation for Nordic Nickel and provides us with an excellent launch pad to move forward into our second year of operations in Finland. We are looking forward to a busy year ahead with the resumption of drilling, metallurgical testwork results and other strategic developments that could significantly enhance the project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$4.25 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.
Following the receipt of the $4.25m, the $2.8m advance received in July 2023 (see ASX announcement 18 July 2023) was fully repaid to Asymmetric Innovation Finance.
In addition to the R&D refund, the company recently received $2m in cash from the sale of its shareholding in NiCo Resources Ltd (ASX: NC1), which together with the net R&D refund adding a total of $3.45 million to our cash position.
Blackstone’s Managing Director Scott Williamson commented“the additional funding firms up our cash position and allows Blackstone to focus on advancing the joint venture partner search whilst finalising the studies and permitting activities at the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.
Blackstone was invited to join the official meeting between the Ambassador and the Chairman of the Son La Provincial Peoples Committee (“Son La PPC”), Hoang Quoc Khanh in which the two discussed the current status of the Ta Khoa Project and the importance to both countries to develop this globally significant project. Both the Ambassador and the Chairman confirmed that the Australian Government and the Son La PPC are very supportive of the project.
Figure 1: His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam formally meets Chairman of the Son La Provincial Peoples Committee, Hoang Quoc Khanh
The Ambassador, accompanied by Son La PPC, Vice Chairman, Dang Ngoc Hau visited the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine (“BPNM”) with the first official duty to open the Blackstone Mining Information Centre. The Company together with the Son La PPC agreed that more effort was needed to promote the benefits of mining and to show case Australia’s high standard mining practices’ that are applied to the Ta Khoa Project. The Company intends to operate mine site tours for all stakeholders to promote the benefits of mining, show case high environmental standards and educate on the Ta Khoa Project.
Figure 2: Opening of the Blackstone Information Centre
The Ambassador then undertook a site visit of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine, inspecting;
- the impressive core shed, the store for over 130,000 metres of core,
- the lower portal and existing BPNM concentrator, and
- the pilot plant facility which undertook the metallurgical testwork for the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”).
Figure 3: Site visit of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine
The visit was concluded with a boat trip from BPNM in Bac Yen District to the Ta Khoa Refinery location in Phu Yen District. The Company was able to highlight to the Ambassador and the Son La PPC representatives the huge benefit of using the Da River for managing logistics. Barging is not only a lower cost transportation method, it also enables a lower carbon footprint and most importantly it eliminates the interaction with the community which has been deemed a high risk activity.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nickel Investor Report
2024 Nickel Outlook Report
Five times the amount of nickel will be needed to meet global demand by 2050. Don't miss out on investing in a metal that is crucial to the EV revolution!
The Investing News Network spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get the scoop on the trends and stocks that you need to watch to stay ahead of the markets in 2024.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in EV batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel."
— Ewa Manthey, ING
"While LME nickel prices are expected to find support from a weaker US dollar in 2024 as the Federal Reserve eases monetary policy, we expect prices to remain subdued as further primary nickel output growth from Indonesia and China keeps the market in a surplus for the third consecutive year."
— Jason Sappor, S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
Nickel and the Battery Boom in 2024
Table of Contents
Nickel Price 2023 Year-End Review
Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2024
Nickel Price 2023 Year-End Review
Nickel soared to its highest price ever in 2022, breaking through US$100,000 per metric ton (MT).
2023 was a different story. As governments worked to combat inflation and investors faced considerable uncertainty, commodities saw a great deal of volatility. Nickel was no exception, especially in the first half of the year.
Ultimately the base metal couldn't hold onto 2022's momentum and has spent the last 12 months trending downward. Read on to learn what trends impacted the nickel sector in 2023, moving supply, demand and pricing.
How did nickel perform in 2023?
Nickel price from January 2, 2023, to December 29, 2023.
Chart via Trading Economics.
Nickel opened 2023 at US$31,238.53 on January 2, riding on the back of momentum that started in Q4 2022, and flirted with the US$31,000 mark again on January 30. As January closed, the metal began to retreat, and by March 22 nickel had reached a quarterly low of US$22,499.53. It made slight gains in April and May, but spent the rest of the year in decline, reaching a yearly low of US$15,843 on November 26. In the final month of the year, the nickel price largely fluctuated between US$16,000 and US$17,000 before closing the year at US$16,375, much lower than where it started.
Despite nickel's return to normal price levels, 2022's rise to more than US$100,000 made more headlines this past year. The substantial increase came after a short squeeze, and the London Metal Exchange (LME) was criticized by some market participants for halting trading and canceling US$12 billion in contracts.
In June 2023, Jane Street Global Trading and hedge fund Elliott Associates filed a lawsuit for US$472 million in compensation for the canceled trades, stating that the LME acted unlawfully. However, judgment came down in favor of the LME on November 29. Elliott Associates has been granted permission to appeal the decision, which it intends to do.
Indonesian supply growth weighs on nickel price
At the end of 2022, analysts were predicting that nickel would enter oversupply territory due to increased production, primarily from Indonesia and China. Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN) at the time, Ewa Manthy of ING commented, "We believe rising output in Indonesia will pressure nickel prices next year."
This prediction came true — production surpluses continued to be a theme in 2023, weighing on prices.
Indonesia continued its aggressive increase in nickel production, more than doubling the 771,000 MT it produced in 2020. A forecast from an Indonesian government official in early December indicates the country is on track to reach production in the 1.65 million to 1.75 million MT range, further adding to a growing supply glut.
In an email to INN, Jason Sappor of S&P Global Commodity Insights said nickel was the worst-performing metal in 2023 due to expanding supply. “We consequently expect the global primary nickel market surplus to expand to 221,000 MT in 2023. This would be the largest global primary nickel market surplus in 10 years, according to our estimates,” he said.
The reason for Indonesia's higher output in recent years is that the country has been working to gain greater value through the production chain, and in 2020 strictly regulated export of raw nickel ore. This decision forced refining and smelting initiatives in the country to ramp up rapidly and brought in foreign investment.
In H2, Indonesia's attempts to combat illegal mining led to delays in its mining output quota application system. While the country originally said it would begin to process applications again in 2024, lack of supply forced steel producers to purchase nickel ore from the Philippines to meet demand, and Indonesia ultimately issued temporary quotas for Q4.
Nickel demand hampered by weak Chinese recovery
Supply is only part of the problem for nickel. Coming into 2023, Manthy suggested demand would be impacted by China’s zero-COVID policy, which had been affecting the country's real estate sector. “China’s relaxation of its COVID policy would have a significant effect on the steel market, and by extension on the nickel market,” she said.
This idea was echoed by analysts at FocusEconomics, who noted, “The resilience of the Chinese economy and the country’s handling of new COVID-19 outbreaks are key factors to watch.”
While China ended its zero-COVID policy in December 2022, the year that followed was less than ideal for the country, with sharp declines in real estate sales and two major developers seeing continued troubles. In August, China Evergrande Group (HKEX:3333) filed for bankruptcy in the US, and at the end of October, Country Garden Holdings (OTC Pink:CTRYF,HKEX:2007) defaulted on its debt. Because the Chinese real estate sector is a major driver of steel demand, this has had a dramatic impact on nickel and is one of the primary causes for its price retreat.
There have also been wider implications for the Chinese economy. Deflation has been triggered in the country as its outsized property sector implodes, with downstream effects for the more than 50 million people employed in the construction industry. Some, including the International Monetary Fund and Japanese officials, have compared the situation in China to Japan in the 1990s, when that country’s housing bubble burst and created economic turmoil.
With uncertainty rife, China’s central bank still isn’t ready to begin cuts on its key five year loan prime interest rate, but it has been working to improve market liquidity to stimulate real estate sector growth. In aid of that, it cut the reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points twice in 2023, lowering the amount of cash reserves banks have to keep on hand.
So far, these stimulus efforts haven’t had much effect on the real estate market, and its continued struggles have ensured that commodities attached to the sector, including nickel, are still trading at depressed prices. China has vowed to continue to work on its fiscal policy by removing purchasing restrictions on home buying and providing better access to funding for real estate developers.
EVs not boosting nickel price just yet
Nickel is one of many metals that has been labeled as critical to the transition to a low-carbon future. It’s essential as a cathode in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and when INN spoke to Rodney Hooper of RK Equity at the end of 2022, he noted that people were initially quite conservative on their estimates of EV sales.
However, that's now begun to change. “That’s all turned on its head now. EVs represent a big percentage of nickel demand, and they will continue to rise going forward," Hooper explained at the time.
While the EV outlook remains bright, the sector hasn’t grown fast enough to make up for declining steel sector demand for nickel. And with limited charging infrastructure, range concerns and the effects of higher-for-longer interest rates, EV sales slowed in 2023. The slowdown is welcome news for battery makers as it will allow them time to build out factories and further develop technology, but it’s not good for investors and producers of nickel looking for pricing gains.
Investor takeaway
2023 wasn’t a great year for nickel. It faced increasing supply against lowered demand from both the Chinese real estate sector and slower EV sales. The rebound in the Chinese economy that was hoped for after COVID-19 restrictions were removed never occurred, and instead it has regressed further, pushing into deflationary territory.
Nickel investors may feel a little stung at the close of the year, especially as uncertainty in the market persists.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2024
Nickel started 2023 high after a rally at the end of 2022, but supply and demand pressures saw the base metal's price decline throughout the year to close nearly 50 percent lower at US$16,375 per metric ton (MT).
Production has increased rapidly in recent years, and oversupply played a big role in nickel's 2023 price dynamics. Indonesia in particular has ramped up its output and now accounts for more than 50 percent of global nickel supply.
Excess supply was compounded by weak demand out of China, which has continued to struggle since ending its zero-COVID policy in January. China's central bank is now working to stimulate the economy to prevent runaway deflation.
What does 2024 have in store for nickel? The Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about what could happen to the metal in the next year in terms of supply, demand and price. Read on to learn their thoughts.
Experts call for another nickel surplus in 2024
Nickel is coming into the year with a holdover surplus from 2023. This glut has mainly come from an increase in Class 2, lower-purity nickel produced in Indonesia, but it's also been driven by an increase in the production of Class 1, higher-purity product from China. The former category, which includes nickel pig iron and ferronickel, is used in products such as steel, while the latter is necessary to create nickel sulfate and nickel cathodes for electric vehicles (EVs).
Against that backdrop of higher supply, both nickel products have also faced decreased demand.
The resulting oversupply concerns have been reflected in core metals markets, and Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, told INN that nickel has the largest short position of the six London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals.
“This buildup is making nickel vulnerable to violent price spikes should inventors unwind their short positions,” she said. This type of situation occurred in 2022, when the nickel price catapulted rapidly to over US$100,000 before the exchange canceled billions of dollars in trades and suspended nickel trading. The LME’s approach to the situation has been criticized, but was recently ruled lawful by London’s High Court of Justice.
The International Nickel Study Group (INSG), an intergovernmental body consisting of government and industry representatives, met in October to discuss the current state and outlook for the nickel market.
At the time, the group forecast that surplus conditions would continue into 2024, with oversupply reaching 239,000 MT on the back of increases in nickel pig iron output from Indonesia. Meanwhile, decreases in nickel pig iron production from China are expected to be offset by increases in nickel cathode and nickel sulfate production.
Even though the INSG expects demand to grow from 3.195 million MT in 2023 to 3.474 million MT in 2024, production is still anticipated to be higher, rising from from 3.417 million MT in 2023 to 3.713 million MT in 2024.
Chinese recovery needed to buoy nickel price
At the outset of 2023, experts thought Chinese demand for nickel would increase as the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. China's construction industry is a key consumer of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel.
However, the recovery was slower than predicted, and demand from the real estate sector never materialized.
“China’s flagging recovery following COVID lockdowns has hurt the country’s construction sector and has weighed on demand for nickel this year,” Manthey explained to INN.
While the lack of recovery in China’s real estate sector negatively impacted nickel demand and pricing through 2023, according to Fitch Ratings’ China Property Developers Outlook 2024, the country has been targeting construction and development policy in higher-tier cities and injecting liquidity in the market. This has largely been a balancing act as it tries to stem deflation in its market and battles with inflation globally.
If China's efforts to provide real estate sector support are successful that could be a boon for the nickel price. But as 2024 begins, more economists are forecasting a continued downtrend in the Chinese economy.
Even so, the INSG's October forecast indicated that demand for stainless steel was set to grow in the second half of 2023, and the group was calling for further growth in 2024.
EV demand for nickel rising slowly but surely
While the Chinese real estate market is a key factor in nickel demand, it's not the only one.
The expanding EV sector is also a growing purchaser of nickel. “Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in EV batteries,” Manthey said. “Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel.”
As a cathode material in EV batteries, nickel has become a critical component in the transition away from fossil fuels, which the expert anticipates will help its price in the future.
“The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term,” she said.
While demand for battery-grade nickel is predicted to grow over the next few years as the metal is used in the prolific nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathodes, manufacturers and scientists have been working to find alternatives that don’t rely on nickel and cobalt due to environmental and human rights concerns, as well as the high costs of these cathodes.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries have become a contender in recent years, growing in popularity in Asia and seeing uptake from major EV producers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), owing to their longer lifespans and lower production costs. However, because of their lower range, LFP batteries have low demand in regions such as North America, where the ability to drive long distances is an important factor in purchase decisions.
This means that for now, NMC batteries will remain an essential part of the EV landscape.
EV demand has also declined recently as the industry faces headwinds that have soured consumer interest, including charging infrastructure shortfalls, inconsistent supply chains and elevated interest rates. These factors are already starting to have an impact, with Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM), among others, cutting production forecasts for 2024.
What will happen to the nickel price in 2024?
Following its near 50 percent drop in 2023, the nickel price is expected to be rangebound for most of 2024.
“While LME nickel prices are expected to find support from a weaker US dollar in 2024 as the Fed eases monetary policy, we expect prices to remain subdued next year as further primary nickel output growth from Indonesia and China keeps the market in a surplus for the third consecutive year,” said Jason Sappor of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Manthey agreed that the price is likely to stay flat. “We see prices averaging US$16,600 in Q1, with prices gradually moving up to average US$17,000. We forecast an average of US$16,813 in 2024,” she said. Manthey also noted that nickel is set to remain elevated compared to average levels before the short squeeze in March 2022.
Sappor suggested that the nickel surplus and the metal's rangebound price may prompt producers to reduce their output. “Nickel prices have sunk deeper into the global production cost curve, raising the possibility that the market could be hit by price-supportive mine supply curtailments,” he said.
At this time there is no indication that producers will ease production next year, and Vale (NYSE:VALE), one of the world’s top nickel miners, is expecting its Indonesian subsidiary to produce slightly more versus 2023.
Investor takeaway
Much like the rest of the mining industry, nickel is being affected by broad macroeconomic forces in the post-COVID era. Higher interest rates are stymying investment across the mining industry, while also lowering demand for big-ticket items like real estate and cars, which help to drive demand for metals.
For nickel, this means another year of oversupply. A potential rebound in the Chinese real estate market and increased demand from upfront tax credits for EVs could shift its trajectory, but the headwinds in 2024 look to be strong.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Blackstone Minerals, Falcon Gold and FPX Nickel are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.Additional information on Nickel stocks investing — FREE
Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024
Nickel has been trending down since early 2023, and bearish sentiment still pervades the market in 2024. Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke to analysts to get their thoughts on the biggest nickel trends to watch for in 2024, and what they think will affect the market moving forward. They discussed factors such as oversupply, weaker-than-expected demand from China and doubts about the London Metal Exchange after it suspended trading last year.
Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's future looks bright further into the future.
“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in electric vehicle batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel," Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at financial services firm ING, told INN in the lead-up to 2024. “The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term."
Below INN has listed the top nickel stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year. All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on February 22, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. The top nickel stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI)
Year-to-date gain: 96.67 percent; market cap: C$53.03 million; current share price: C$0.59
EV Nickel’s primary project is the 30,000 hectare Shaw Dome asset in Ontario. It includes the high-grade W4 deposit, which has a resource of 2 million metric tons at 0.98 percent nickel for 43.3 million pounds of Class 1 nickel across the measured, indicated and inferred categories. Shaw Dome also holds the large-scale CarLang A zone, which has a resource of 1 billion metric tons at 0.24 percent nickel for 5.3 billion pounds of Class 1 nickel across indicated and inferred categories.
EV Nickel is also working on integrating carbon capture and storage technology for large-scale clean nickel production, with majority funding from the Canadian government and Ontario's provincial government. In late 2023, the company announced it was moving its carbon capture research and development to the pilot plant stage.
The Canadian nickel exploration company's share price started off the year at C$0.30 before steadily climbing to reach a year-to-date high of C$0.69 on February 12.
2. Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI)
Year-to-date gain: 34.78 percent; market cap: C$19.53 million; current share price: C$0.115
Exploration-stage Fathom Nickel says its mission is to target magmatic nickel sulfide discoveries to support the global electric vehicle market. The company’s Saskatchewan-focused portfolio includes the Albert Lake project, which holds nickel, copper and platinum-group metals (PGMs), and the Gochager Lake nickel-copper project. The 90,000 hectare Albert Lake project hosts the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit.
Fathom kicked off its winter exploration program at Albert Lake during the first week of February. According to the company, the first hole will target a "very strong, very prominent conductor dominating the northeastern section of the figure." Fathom will also aim to further test and potentially find the source of a multi-element soil geochemical anomaly at the Tremblay-Olson claims area. It plans to complete five to seven drill holes to that end.
The company’s share price has moved from C$0.12 at the start of the year to a year-to-date high of C$0.21.
3. Sama Resources (TSXV:SME)
Year-to-date gain: 20 percent; market cap: C$25.31 million; current share price: C$0.12
Sama Resources’ focus is on the Samapleu nickel-copper-PGMs project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, which includes the Samapleu and Grata deposits. Samapleu is a joint venture between Sama (70 percent) and Ivanhoe Electric (30 percent); Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60 percent interest in the project.
In the first few weeks of the year, Sama has already dropped a few press releases. The company shared highlights from its ongoing 3,800 meter winter drilling program at the Yepleu prospect. Importantly, the work has confirmed that newly discovered nickel-copper-PGMs mineralization measures 500 by 400 meters, is near surface and open in all directions. Drill results from the program so far include drill hole S-349, which intersected 53 meters of combined mineralization layers grading 0.29 percent nickel, including 2.6 meters at 1.31 percent nickel and 0.95 percent copper.
Sama’s share price started off the year at C$0.11 before jumping to a year-to-date high of C$0.14 on February 12.
4. FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)
Year-to-date gain: 13.33 percent; market cap: C$93.15 million; current share price: C$0.34
FPX Nickel is developing its flagship development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District of BC. The property is host to four targets, including the Baptiste deposit and the Van target, the former of which is the company’s primary target. The company is targeting both the stainless steel and battery-grade nickel markets.
FPX Nickel is currently conducting environmental baseline activities, and preparing for a feasibility study at Baptiste. In late January, the company announced a C$14.4 million strategic investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713).
Through CO2 Lock, its majority owned subsidiary, FPX Nickel is pursuing carbon capture and storage technology as a means of lowering the carbon footprint associated with mining battery metals. In late February, CO2 Lock completed the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project as a part of a comprehensive field program taking place at its SAM site in Central BC. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology,” states a press release.
Shares moved from a year-to-date low of C$0.27 in mid-January to a year-to-date high of C$0.40 on February 5.
5. Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)
Year-to-date gain: 11.2 percent; market cap: C$240.57 million; current share price: C$1.39
Canada Nickel Company has honed its efforts on its wholly owned flagship Crawford nickel sulfide project in Ontario’s productive Timmins Mining Camp. A bankable feasibility study demonstrates a large-scale nickel deposit with a mine life of 41 years, an after-tax net present value of US$2.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 17.1 percent. The company has said it is targeting both the electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.
A few big-name companies hold significant ownership positions in Canada Nickel, including Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM), which holds an 11 percent stake, and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF), which has a 7.6 percent stake. In February of this year, battery and electronic materials manufacturer Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) made an equity investment of US$18.5 million for an 8.7 percent ownership stake in the company.
Canada Nickel’s share price was trading at C$1.14 before jumping to a year-to-date high of C$2.24 on January 16.
In early February, the company shared that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals, is planning to develop a nickel-processing facility and stainless steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel’s share price had slid to C$1.35 on February 5 before rising up to C$1.46 on February 9 following the news.
Later in the month, Canada Nickel shared successful results from initial infill drilling at its 100 percent owned Bannockburn property, and announced a new discovery at the Mann property. Mann is a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB,OTCQB:NLPXF) in which Canada Nickel can earn an 80 percent interest.
FAQs for nickel investing
How to invest in nickel?
There are a variety of ways to invest in nickel, but stocks and exchange-traded products are the most common. Nickel-focused companies can be found globally on various exchanges, and through the use of a broker or a service such as an app, investors can purchase companies and products that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a nickel stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
Nickel stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. Experienced investors can also look at nickel futures.
What is nickel used for?
Nickel has a variety of applications. Its main use is an alloy material for products such as stainless steel, and it is also used for plating metals to reduce corrosion. It is used in coins as well, such as the 5 cent nickel in the US and Canada; the US nickel is made up of 25 percent nickel and 75 percent copper, while Canada's nickel has nickel plating that makes up 2 percent of its composition.
Nickel's up-and-coming use is in electric vehicles as a component of certain lithium-ion battery compositions, and it has gotten extra attention because of that purpose.
Where is nickel mined?
The world's top nickel-producing countries are primarily in Asia: Indonesia, the Philippines and New Caledonia make up the top three. Rounding out the top five are Russia and Canada. Indonesia's production stands far ahead of the rest of the pack, with 2023 output of 1.8 million MT compared to the Philippines' 400,000 MT and New Caledonia's 230,000 MT.
Significant nickel miners include Norilsk Nickel (OTC Pink:NILSY,MCX:GMKN), Nickel Asia, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Canada Nickel, FPX Nickel and Noble Mineral Exploration are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
TOP STOCKS
