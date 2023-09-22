Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Ramp Metals Appoints Dr. Mark Bennett as Strategic Advisor
Mark Bennett founded Sirius Resources (acquired for AUD$1.8 billion in 2015) and oversaw the development of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Western Australia.
Ramp Metals Inc. (“Ramp” or the “Company”), a battery and base metals exploration company with a focus on nickel and lithium assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Dr. Mark Bennett as a Strategic Advisor.
Dr. Bennett is a prominent, PhD-qualified geologist in the global mining industry with over 30 years of experience in capital raising, mineral exploration and establishing mines, having held various technical, operational, executive and board roles in Australia, Canada, West Africa, Europe and the United States.
With a proven track record in the mining industry, Dr. Bennett will draw from his expertise and extensive experience and is expected to play a pivotal role in stewarding Ramp in advancing its flagship Rottenstone SW property. Dr. Bennett will be advising on all aspects of geology while providing guidance to the Company’s management team through the discovery process.
“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Ramp team at such a crucial time in the Company’s history,” commented VP of Exploration, Garrett Smith. “He brings a wealth of experience in the discovery process and, specifically, nickel sulphide deposits. With our Rottenstone Eye target showing striking similarities to the setting of the Nova-Bollinger deposit, we could not think of a better strategic fit for our team than the geologist who was instrumental in the discovery of Nova.”
Throughout his career, Dr. Bennett has been instrumental in several discoveries which include the staking and initial drilling of the Wahgnion gold mine in Burkina Faso for Western Mining Corporation, the discovery and drill out of the Thunderbox gold mine and Waterloo nickel mine in Australia for LionOre Mining, and most notably, the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Australia for Sirius Resources. He has been involved in raising over $1 billion in debt and equity financing for funding exploration and development projects and overseen mergers, demergers, acquisitions, investments and divestments.
Dr. Bennett previously served as the founding CEO and Managing Director of Sirius Resources, a company that raised approximately $900 million in equity and debt financing to develop the Nova-Bollinger mine. During his tenure, Sirius was regarded as one of the best performing companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and was acquired for a total of AUD$1.8 billion in 2015. At Sirius, he was directly responsible for the discovery of Nova and the subsequent drill out, feasibility, financing, permitting and construction of the mine. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors for two ASX-listed companies, namely Falcon Metals Limited and S2 Resources Ltd and he is a former director of Todd River Resources Limited and IGO Limited.
Dr. Bennett is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Geological Society of London, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a two-time winner of the Australian Mining and Exploration Companies “Prospector Award” for his discoveries and was named “Legend in Mining” at the 2014 International Mining And Resources Conference in Melbourne.
Qualifying Transaction
On July 28, 2023, the Company entered into a binding merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Anacott Acquisition Corporation (TSXV: AAC.P) (“Anacott”) and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anacott, in respect of an arm’s length reverse-takeover transaction of Anacott by Ramp (the “Proposed Transaction”), which will constitute the Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange) of Anacott. Further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction can be found in Anacott’s news release dated July 28, 2023, which is available under Anacott’s SEDAR+ profile and at the following URL: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175330.
Financing Overview
The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction certain conditions, including but not limited to: (i) the completion of a concurrent financing for gross proceeds of a minimum of $1,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing") through the issuance of either units of Anacott (each, an "Anacott Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Anacott Unit, or and/or subscription receipts of Ramp (each, a "Ramp Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.20 per Ramp Subscription Receipt; (ii) the completion of the Consolidation (as defined herein); and (iii) the receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange, or governmental authorizations and consents, including the approval of the Exchange. Each Anacott Unit issuable in the Concurrent Financing will consist of one post-Consolidation common share of Anacott (each, an "Anacott Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one post-Consolidation Anacott Share at a price of $0.35 per Anacott Share for a period of 24 months, while each Ramp Subscription Receipt will be convertible into one Anacott Unit immediately prior to the closing of the Proposed Transaction.
The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and there is no guarantee that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms described in the Merger Agreement or at all.
About Ramp Metals Inc.
Ramp is a battery and base metals exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.
For further information, please contact:
Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
Prit Singh
Director
(905) 510-7636
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the Proposed Transaction; the ability of Ramp and Anacott to complete the terms on which the Proposed Transaction is intended to be completed, the ability of Ramp and Anacott to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals; and other factors.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Although Ramp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Ramp does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Step-Out Hole Intersects Wide Sulphide Zone Well Beyond Current Resource At Hotinvaara Prospect
Drilling along 2km magnetic feature intersects substantial disseminated sulphide zone, including 7.5m of net-textured and semi-massive sulphides 500m south of the current MRE.
Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) is pleased to advise that recent diamond drilling at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project (the Project) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of northern Finland has continued to significantly expand the mineralised footprint of the key Hotinvaara Prospect.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling continues to demonstrate significant potential to expand the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and intersect sulphide-rich zones.
- Step-out hole HOT026, located 500m south of the MRE boundary, but along strike of the main Hotinsaajo 2km long, NE-SW striking magnetic anomaly, has intersected disseminated sulphides over a width of 123.8m from 306.5m down- hole (based on visual logging), greatly expanding the mineralised footprint and enhancing the prospectivity of this magnetic feature.
- Net-textured and patches of semi-massive sulphide mineralisation was logged1 over a downhole length of 7.5m2 from 313.2m, highlighting the potential of this area to host higher grade zones as intersected in the northern extent of the Hotinsaajo magnetic anomaly.
- Based on visual logging, four of the six holes completed since drilling resumed after the summer break have intersected at least minor occurrences of net- textured and semi-massive sulphides, and each of the six holes has intersected the pervasive disseminated sulphides that continue to be intersected in all drilling at the Hotinvaara Prospect.
- Diamond drilling continues at Hotinvaara with 15,482m completed across 28 holes. Additional holes planned for September will test the central and southern parts of the Hotinsaajo magnetic feature adjacent to HOT026.
- Assays pending for 20 holes, with assay turnaround times now substantially reduced, resulting in significant news flow over the coming months.
- Updated MRE on track to be completed by the end of this year.
A total of 28 holes for 15,482m have now been completed throughout the duration of the Company’s maiden drilling campaign, with assays reported so far for seven holes (Figure 1; Table 1). Up to three holes are planned to be completed by the end of September.
The drillholes completed as part of the maiden drill program have been designed to test a combination of targets, including specific electromagnetic (EM) targets, magnetic and gravity anomalies, as well as to extend the overall footprint of the MRE.
Figure 1. Hotinvaara Prospect showing the current MRE (white outline) and the location of drill- holes completed as part of the current drill program (green dots). Hotinsaajo magnetic anomaly currently being tested highlighted by dashed black line.
Additionally, an untested, linear and relatively contiguous north-easterly to south-westerly striking magnetic anomaly which corresponds to ultramafic packages in the north-eastern portion of this prominent geophysical feature is currently being drilled. This will enable the Company to assess the continuity of ultramafic packages in the southern extent of the Hotinvaara Exploration Licence.
Nordic is primarily targeting massive Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation of a similar style to the nearby world-class Sakatti deposit, while also aiming to enhance its understanding of the large mineral system and the extent of disseminated nickel mineralisation, that makes up the bulk of the MRE.
Management Comment
Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “This is a very exciting result for our team, which reinforces the enormous scale and potential of the Pulju Nickel Project. HOT026 is by far the furthest south we have drilled in the very large nickel system we are defining at Hotinvaara, sitting 500m beyond the current MRE envelope, directly along the prospective magnetic anomaly.
“To encounter a broad zone of potential disseminated sulphide mineralisation this far outside the MRE bounds shows that we are only just beginning to understand the true potential of what we have on our hands at Pulju – especially as Hotinvaara covers just 2% of the total project area.
“With assays pending for 20 holes and additional holes planned to be completed by the end of September, this should pave the way for a very strong period of news flow activity for Nordic as we work towards an updated MRE by the end of this year.”
Drilling update
Visual intersections logged throughout the current drilling program have highlighted the potential to expand the current MRE, while also enhancing Nordic’s geological knowledge in order to vector to interpreted high-grade zones*.
* In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphide and oxide material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of the visible mineralisation reported in preliminary geological logging. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available.
Additionally, the mineralised ultramafic packages have often been correlated to distinct ground- based gravity and/or magnetic anomalies, expanding the ultramafic footprint and also providing a robust tool to map ultramafic units throughout the Pulju Project, in litho-stratigraphically prospective areas.
Furthermore, through the use of partial leach assays, the Company has been actively developing an understanding of nickel deportment throughout the system, allowing the exploration team to vector into the more prospective nickel sulphide zones, assign geochemical markers and utilise these packages to guide targeting and drill planning.
A particularly exciting recent visual observation was logged in the basal section of step-out drill- hole HOT026. Importantly, HOT026 was designed to assess the continuity of mineralised ultramafic material intersected in the north-eastern portions of the Hotinvaara Prospect area towards the south directly along the 2km long Hotinsaajo magnetic feature (Figure 1). Geological logging of this hole has provided very encouraging indications that both the mineralisation, and importantly, the conditions required for re-mobilisation of massive sulphides, continues to the south.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ivan Fairhall has today been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).
Highlights
- Appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Ivan Fairhall, as MD.
- Previously Executive Director and CEO of TSX listed Mawson Gold, and prior to that was Senior Investment Manager at the mining private equity fund Greenstone Capital.
- Chartered Engineer with strong technical pedigree in development stage mining projects.
- Mr Fairhall will be primarily based in Brisbane, Australia.
- This critical appointment reflects Pivotal’s commitment to expanding and developing the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-PGM deposit, unlocking the exploration potential at the high-grade BAGB project and substantially lifting the Company’s ASX investor profile.
- The Company has $5.5m cash1 for its exploration, drilling and project development work programs on its projects.
Mr. Fairhall holds a B.Eng (Hons, Mech) and a B.Bus, and is a Chartered Engineer with the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. He is currently a non-executive director of ACDC Metals Ltd (ASX:ADC), and resides in Brisbane, Australia.
Mr Fairhall will be focused on market engagement and overseeing the progression of the Company’s portfolio of Canadian copper/nickel exploration and development opportunities, including the flagship Horden Lake project which hosts a JORC compliant resource of 27.8 mt @ 1.49% CuEq2. Mr Fairhall will be supported by Pivotal’s Executive Operations Manager in Quebec, Mr Eddy Canova (refer announcement 25 July 2023).
Chairman Simon Gray said:
“Ivan Fairhall’s strong technical, operational and financial experience in mining exploration and development is the perfect mix for our next CEO. I am confident his discipline and focus will deliver an acceleration on the Company’s key Canadian projects and he will seize the opportunity that lies ahead. The passion he has displayed for advancing those projects gives the Board great confidence he and the Company will do so.”
Mr Fairhall added:
“I’m delighted to be appointed as CEO of Pivotal at this exciting juncture and to have the opportunity to deliver on the exploration and development milestones that should underscore the scale, quality and enormous value of the Company’s assets.
Having recently visited the Canadian projects sites, I was impressed by the ease of access and large number of significant mines and deposits nearby. The projects benefit greatly from the financial and jurisdictional support of the Quebec government, as evidenced by its flow-through share scheme, providing a tremendous platform to progress each asset. Pivotal possesses all the attributes I would look for as an investment manager and am therefore very excited to work with the Board and staff in developing those assets to grow shareholder value.”
The key terms of Mr Fairhall’s engagement are outlined in Annexure A.
Other Board Changes
Mr Steven Turner resigns today as CEO and is appointed as a Non-Executive Director (NED) to the Board, while Mr Ashley Hood resigns today as Non-Executive Director.
Chairman, SimonGray noted:
“We would like to recognise the contributions of both Steven Turner as CEO of Pivotal and Ashley Hood as long- serving NED. Under Steven’s leadership, Pivotal acquired its key Canadian assets and led the funding for their advancement. Consequently, the Company now has a focused strategy to develop value for shareholders and we welcome Steven to the Board as a NED which will also assist in an orderly transition. The Board also wishes to thank Ashley Hood for his service to the Company, particularly his time spent assisting in Canada, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
How to Invest in Nickel (Updated 2023)
Nickel is a high-luster, silver-white base metal whose valuable applications have made it a significant and widely used material in the world today. But where does it come from? And what exactly are those valuable applications?
For investors interested in the nickel market, it's important to have answers to those questions. After all, a solid understanding of dynamics in the space is key for making sound — and profitable — investment decisions.
The space is becoming especially interesting as demand dynamics change. While stainless steel still accounts for about 70 percent of nickel use, nickel is also widely used in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs).
If you're interested in getting started on nickel investing, here's a brief overview of the nickel industry, including where it's found, what it's used for and which countries use it the most.
What factors impact nickel supply?
Nickel ore exists in the Earth's crust in two main deposit types: laterite and sulfide. According to the US Geological Survey's most recent report on nickel, identified land-based resources averaging 0.5 percent nickel or more contain at least 300 million metric tons (MT) of nickel; of that amount, around 60 percent is in laterite deposits and 40 percent is in sulfide deposits.
Each deposit type presents unique challenges to nickel mining. Sulfide deposits are found very deep in the crust, making extraction difficult. They also tend to be smaller than laterite deposits and often have variable grades. The US Geological Survey notes that the discovery of sulfide deposits has long been on the decline, leading exploration companies to search in trickier locations such as East-Central Africa and the subarctic.
In contrast, laterite deposits are near the surface and thus are conducive to open-pit mining. They also offer more consistent grades and are usually larger than sulfide deposits. However, a potential downside to laterite deposits is that ore extraction involves leaching with acids at high temperatures.
In 2022, the world's top nickel producers were Indonesia, the Philippines, Russia and New Caledonia. Indonesia produced 1.6 million MT of the metal, the Philippines generated 330,000 MT, Russia's output totaled 220,000 MT and New Caledonia contributed 190,000 MT. Norilsk Nickel, Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are some of the world's largest nickel companies.
Indonesia's production has exploded in recent years. In 2017, it was second to the Philippines with output of 345,000 MT. This number jumped to 853,000 MT just two years later and first passed 1 million in 2021.
However, this massive increase in supply comes with caveats — Indonesia banned the export of nickel ore in 2020, and now a sprawling nickel-processing industry largely run by Chinese companies has sprung up to target the EV market. Additionally, much of Indonesia's nickel is in the form of either class II nickel or nickel products, not London Metal Exchange (LME) deliverable class I refined nickel, according to the International Nickel Study Group.
What factors impact nickel demand?
Once extracted, nickel ore is primarily used as a refined metal; as mentioned, more than two-thirds of the global market is put towards the production of stainless steel. The aerospace industry prizes refined nickel for its resistance to corrosion and uses it in spades as a component of superalloys. The metal is also used in coins, catalysts and chemicals, foundry products and plating.
As stainless steel is the largest source of demand for nickel, increasing nickel consumption is often fueled by developing countries in the midst of infrastructure expansions. Indeed, since the early 1990s, the nickel price has seen steep climbs and descents due to changes in economic growth.
For instance, the collapse of the Eastern Bloc led to significant nickel oversupply and a plummet in the metal's price that was not corrected until the early years of the 21st century. Nickel peaked at US$54,050 per MT in May 2007 after the market registered a deficit of 44,000 MT the previous year. In 2022, a short squeeze drove LME prices above US$100,000, but the exchange suspended trading and cancelled trades.
Nickel prices have become increasingly affected by the metal’s use in EV battery cathodes as the world seeks to reduce carbon emissions in the battle against climate change. Global demand for the metal from the EV battery industry is expected to increase more than 40-fold by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency.
What are the ways to invest in nickel?
There are four ways to gain exposure to the nickel industry: exchange-traded products (ETPs), futures, physical metal and stocks.
Nickel is included in many broad-based metals ETPs, including the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (ARCA:DBB) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (ARCA:JJM). These products offer exposure to baskets of metals, including copper, zinc and aluminum. For those seeking targeted exposure to nickel, the iPath Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (ARCA:JJN) may be an interesting choice; this product is linked to an index of nickel futures.
Nickel futures themselves trade on the LME under the symbol NI. These nickel futures contracts represent 6 MT of nickel and are priced in US dollars per MT. Clearable currencies include the US dollar, yen, pound and euro.
Getting direct exposure by buying physical metal and holding it may be tempting, but it's worth noting that storing nickel of any material value would likely be challenging.
Finally, investors can buy shares of companies engaged in nickel production, discovery and extraction. Some major nickel miners trading on the TSX include First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF), Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) and Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM), and there are many TSXV-listed junior companies exploring for the base metal around the world.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023
Nickel is a key component in both the industrial and technology sectors.
Traditionally, nickel has been used in alloys such as stainless steel. However, in recent years, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries has brought attention to the base metal's role in the quickly developing battery sector.
In terms of price performance, nickel hit a record of US$100,000 per tonne in March 2022 before the London Metal Exchange had to halt trading — the exchange even had to cancel some trades. Once trading resumed, nickel prices deflated to US$19,333 in mid-July. The metal finished 2022 in the US$25,000 to US$31,000 range, and while it's fallen in 2023 to around the US$20,000 mark, nickel is still at highs not seen since 2011 — the 2022 jump to US$100,000 notwithstanding.
Overall, experts are positive on the outlook for nickel, with stainless steel demand and increasing lithium-ion battery demand predicted to tug prices upward over the next decade. Investors who want to get exposure to these trends may want to consider the biggest ASX nickel stocks by market cap, and the Investing News Network has listed the five largest below.
Data for this list was gathered using TradingView's stock screener. All values were accurate as of August 16, 2023.
Article by Matthew Flood; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Matthew Flood, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Developing Vietnam Rare Earth Supply Chain Update
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of a Rare Earth project in the north of Vietnam.
Further to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Vietnam Rare Earths Joint Stock Company (“VTRE”), the Company is pleased to advise that the Parties have now entered into a 12 month Binding Exclusivity Agreement in which the Parties agree to work exclusively on advancing the initiatives as outlined in the MOU.
Immediate Focus
The following items will be the immediate focus for the partnership;
- Negotiate and finalise binding termsheets on the commercial model and structuring for the business in Vietnam;
- Secure mining concession(s) that are available in the Dong Pao region. The concession(s) will be made available through a process conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy (“MONRE”). To be invited into the process, companies will need to demonstrate capability and experience across the full value chain from geology through to refining. The Parties are well positioned to demonstrate this in-country capability and expertise;
- Blackstone will make the Company’s concentrator and testing facilities available to undertake flotation testwork on the Dong Pao ores. Laboratory scale testwork undertaken by VTRE has indicated that the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine (“BPNM”) concentrator could be suitable for concentrating the Dong Pao rare earths;
- In addition to focusing on Dong Pao, the Parties will also investigate the option to secure ionic clay deposits in Yen Bai Province, with an immediate focus on Van Yen. The Parties are committed to investigating current-sustainable leaching technology that adheres to the Parties’ high ESG standards. It is our collective vision to demonstrate to Vietnam, and the larger region, a more sustainable approach to extracting rare earth elements (“REE”) from ionic clay deposits. VTRE has confirmed that precipitates from the leaching process can be refined through the VTRE Refinery located outside of Hanoi.
Well positioned to develop a world class Rare Earth Supply Chain
Confirmed by recent reports1 “Vietnam aims to raise raw rare earths output to 2 million tonnes a year by 2023” and Reuters article dated 22 August 2023: “Rare earths magnet firms turn to Vietnam in China hedge”, Vietnam is firming as a creditable, meaningful and alternative supplier of rare earths into the International Market.
Footnote 1: Reuters article dated 25 July 2023 and 22 August 2023, accessed 4 September 2023 from https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/vietnam-aims-raise-annual-raw-rare-earths-output-2-mln-tyr-by-2030-2023-07-25/ and https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/rare-earths-magnet-firms-turn-vietnam-china-hedge-2023-08- 22/
Blackstone believes that the partnership has strategic advantages that can help expedite the development of the REE supply chain in Vietnam which would otherwise take many years to develop, these strategic advantages include;
Additional Details on the Dong Pao Rare Earths Region
The Dong Pao REE deposits were initially discovered in 1959 and exploratory activities between 1965 and 1969 resulted in the identification of 60 individual high grade REE mineralised bodies up to 1 km long and 500 m wide within a 15 km2 syenite (alkali) intrusion. The main REE minerals at Dong Pao are bastnaesite and parisite, additionally significant amounts of fluorite and barite. Despite significant historic geological and resource definition work, as well as the confirmation that the REE mineralogy (bastnaesite and parisite) is suitable for conventional processing methods, the Dong Pao deposits remain unexploited. In 1990 the United Nations issued a publication reporting up to ~7 million tonnes of total rare earth oxide (TREO) for the Dong Pao region with reported grades of up to 30% TREO^. There has been a considerable amount of additional exploration since the United Nations publication and the potential of Dong Pao may be significantly higher than reported in 1990.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
