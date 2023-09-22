Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Ramp Metals

Ramp Metals Appoints Dr. Mark Bennett as Strategic Advisor

Mark Bennett founded Sirius Resources (acquired for AUD$1.8 billion in 2015) and oversaw the development of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Western Australia.


Ramp Metals Inc. (“Ramp” or the “Company”), a battery and base metals exploration company with a focus on nickel and lithium assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Dr. Mark Bennett as a Strategic Advisor.

Dr. Bennett is a prominent, PhD-qualified geologist in the global mining industry with over 30 years of experience in capital raising, mineral exploration and establishing mines, having held various technical, operational, executive and board roles in Australia, Canada, West Africa, Europe and the United States.

With a proven track record in the mining industry, Dr. Bennett will draw from his expertise and extensive experience and is expected to play a pivotal role in stewarding Ramp in advancing its flagship Rottenstone SW property. Dr. Bennett will be advising on all aspects of geology while providing guidance to the Company’s management team through the discovery process.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Ramp team at such a crucial time in the Company’s history,” commented VP of Exploration, Garrett Smith. “He brings a wealth of experience in the discovery process and, specifically, nickel sulphide deposits. With our Rottenstone Eye target showing striking similarities to the setting of the Nova-Bollinger deposit, we could not think of a better strategic fit for our team than the geologist who was instrumental in the discovery of Nova.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Bennett has been instrumental in several discoveries which include the staking and initial drilling of the Wahgnion gold mine in Burkina Faso for Western Mining Corporation, the discovery and drill out of the Thunderbox gold mine and Waterloo nickel mine in Australia for LionOre Mining, and most notably, the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Australia for Sirius Resources. He has been involved in raising over $1 billion in debt and equity financing for funding exploration and development projects and overseen mergers, demergers, acquisitions, investments and divestments.

Dr. Bennett previously served as the founding CEO and Managing Director of Sirius Resources, a company that raised approximately $900 million in equity and debt financing to develop the Nova-Bollinger mine. During his tenure, Sirius was regarded as one of the best performing companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and was acquired for a total of AUD$1.8 billion in 2015. At Sirius, he was directly responsible for the discovery of Nova and the subsequent drill out, feasibility, financing, permitting and construction of the mine. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors for two ASX-listed companies, namely Falcon Metals Limited and S2 Resources Ltd and he is a former director of Todd River Resources Limited and IGO Limited.

Dr. Bennett is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Geological Society of London, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a two-time winner of the Australian Mining and Exploration Companies “Prospector Award” for his discoveries and was named “Legend in Mining” at the 2014 International Mining And Resources Conference in Melbourne.

Qualifying Transaction

On July 28, 2023, the Company entered into a binding merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Anacott Acquisition Corporation (TSXV: AAC.P) (“Anacott”) and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anacott, in respect of an arm’s length reverse-takeover transaction of Anacott by Ramp (the “Proposed Transaction”), which will constitute the Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange) of Anacott. Further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction can be found in Anacott’s news release dated July 28, 2023, which is available under Anacott’s SEDAR+ profile and at the following URL: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175330.

Financing Overview

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction certain conditions, including but not limited to: (i) the completion of a concurrent financing for gross proceeds of a minimum of $1,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing") through the issuance of either units of Anacott (each, an "Anacott Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Anacott Unit, or and/or subscription receipts of Ramp (each, a "Ramp Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.20 per Ramp Subscription Receipt; (ii) the completion of the Consolidation (as defined herein); and (iii) the receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange, or governmental authorizations and consents, including the approval of the Exchange. Each Anacott Unit issuable in the Concurrent Financing will consist of one post-Consolidation common share of Anacott (each, an "Anacott Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one post-Consolidation Anacott Share at a price of $0.35 per Anacott Share for a period of 24 months, while each Ramp Subscription Receipt will be convertible into one Anacott Unit immediately prior to the closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and there is no guarantee that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms described in the Merger Agreement or at all.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp is a battery and base metals exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.

For further information, please contact:

Jordan Black

Chief Executive Officer

jordaneblack@rampmetals.com

Prit Singh

Director

(905) 510-7636

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the Proposed Transaction; the ability of Ramp and Anacott to complete the terms on which the Proposed Transaction is intended to be completed, the ability of Ramp and Anacott to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals; and other factors.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Although Ramp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Ramp does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Source

Copper Investingramp metalsNickel Investing
The Conversation (0)
Nordic Nickel

Step-Out Hole Intersects Wide Sulphide Zone Well Beyond Current Resource At Hotinvaara Prospect

Drilling along 2km magnetic feature intersects substantial disseminated sulphide zone, including 7.5m of net-textured and semi-massive sulphides 500m south of the current MRE.

Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) is pleased to advise that recent diamond drilling at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project (the Project) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of northern Finland has continued to significantly expand the mineralised footprint of the key Hotinvaara Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Pivotal Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ivan Fairhall has today been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).

Keep reading...Show less
metal cylinders in a warehouse

How to Invest in Nickel (Updated 2023)

Nickel is a high-luster, silver-white base metal whose valuable applications have made it a significant and widely used material in the world today. But where does it come from? And what exactly are those valuable applications?

For investors interested in the nickel market, it's important to have answers to those questions. After all, a solid understanding of dynamics in the space is key for making sound — and profitable — investment decisions.

The space is becoming especially interesting as demand dynamics change. While stainless steel still accounts for about 70 percent of nickel use, nickel is also widely used in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs).

Keep reading...Show less
nickel-chromium alloy

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Nickel is a key component in both the industrial and technology sectors.

Traditionally, nickel has been used in alloys such as stainless steel. However, in recent years, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries has brought attention to the base metal's role in the quickly developing battery sector.

In terms of price performance, nickel hit a record of US$100,000 per tonne in March 2022 before the London Metal Exchange had to halt trading — the exchange even had to cancel some trades. Once trading resumed, nickel prices deflated to US$19,333 in mid-July. The metal finished 2022 in the US$25,000 to US$31,000 range, and while it's fallen in 2023 to around the US$20,000 mark, nickel is still at highs not seen since 2011 — the 2022 jump to US$100,000 notwithstanding.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Developing Vietnam Rare Earth Supply Chain Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of a Rare Earth project in the north of Vietnam.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Technology: Pioneering Vision Enhancement with the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens

Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Lithium Investing

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

Resource Investing

What are Dividend Stocks? (Updated 2023)

Zinc Investing

Top 10 Countries for Zinc Production (Updated 2023)

Tungsten Investing

How to Invest in Tungsten (Updated 2023)

×