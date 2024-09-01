Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anax Metals Limited

Pursuing Near Term Revenue Opportunity Producing Construction Materials from Whim Creek Waste Rock

Anax Metals Limited(ASX: ANX) (Anax or the Company) is pleased to advise on the waste rock repurposing initiative. The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Anax is focussed on developing a copper mine and processing hub to produce copper concentrates and cathode along with valuable by-products. A definitive feasibility study1 and subsequent leaching study2 detailed an initial 8-year mining project that will deliver in excess of $400M in free cashflows.

  • Anax is pursuing an opportunity to generate near term revenue through the production of road base / aggregates from existing waste rock
  • Working with Castle Civil Pty Ltd, the team is looking to develop a business that will reclaim waste rock and turn it into valuable products
  • A commercial scale trial is underway producing material for blending to road base products
  • Whim Creek is fully permitted for mining and processing activities and the site is ideally located to supply road base and aggregate products to a rapidly developing Pilbara region
  • Aggregate production at Whim Creek will be complementary to the planned regional copper and base metals hub while delivering environmental benefits through the repurposing of waste.
  • The team continues with its primary focus on the growth of the copper business through the development of the processing hub at Whim Creek and consolidation and exploration

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented: “Anax is pleased to be pursuing an early-stage revenue opportunity for Whim Creek, while we advance growth initiatives to establish the project as a production hub for the sustainable development of copper and base metals projects in the Pilbara. This innovative approach to repurposing waste materials underlines our commitment to maximise shareholder value through diversified revenue streams from the project. Since acquiring Whim Creek, the Anax team has committed significant resources to improving the site, including key upgrade works, resulting in revoking the Environmental Protection Notice and securing operating permits for the planned mining operation. Repurposing the existing waste rock dumps is another positive initiative that can potentially deliver economic and environmental benefits for us and the region.”

Figure 1: Location of the Whim Creek Project3,4,5,6

While the Company remains 100% focussed on the Whim Creek Copper project, it is investigating the potential to efficiently produce road base, fill and aggregate materials utilising the readily available mined and stacked waste rock and existing site infrastructure. Whim Creek is an established site that is fully permitted for mining and producing copper concentrates and associated products. Site infrastructure includes process plant, water and power systems, offices, roads, and a camp. Applications have been submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines and Industrial Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) and the Department of Water and Environment Regulations (DWER) for relevant amendments to the existing permits to facilitate the repurposing of existing waste rock. The distribution of potential products will be via the northwest highway, which runs directly past the Whim Creek site. Anax intends to pursue producing repurposed waste products in parallel with its ongoing copper growth strategy and closing out financing for the planned copper project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingzinc investingCopper Investing
ANX:AU
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

High-Grade Copper-Zinc Confirmed at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Filo Obtains Interim Order

Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) (" Filo " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the " Court ") has issued an interim order (the " Interim Order ") regarding the Arrangement (as defined below) and authorizing Filo to proceed with various matters relating thereto, including among other things, the calling and holding of a special meeting of the Shareholders (as defined below) of Filo (the " Meeting ") to consider and vote on the proposed Arrangement. View PDF

At the Meeting, holders of the common shares (" Filo Shares ") of the Company (the " Shareholders "), and their duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, to pass, a special resolution relating to a proposed plan of arrangement whereby BHP Investments Canada Inc. (" BHP "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) (OMX:LUMI) (together with BHP, the " Purchaser Parties ") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement among Filo and the Purchaser Parties (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Labour Agreement at Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that an agreement has been reached with the union at Caserones and accepted by the majority of the union members through a vote. Further to the press release dated August 12, 2024 entitled "Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine" a new collective bargaining agreement will be signed imminently. The Company will now focus on a safe back-to-work plan and an efficient ramp-up of operations which has been running at approximately 50% capacity during the labour action. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Askari Metals Hones Focus on Uranium, Lithium with Sale of Callawa Copper Project

South African explorer Askari Metals (ASX:AS2) has entered into a legally binding agreement to sell its Western Australia-based Callawa copper project to privately held company Muccanabout.

“Execution of this agreement with Muccanabout aligns with our mandate to streamline the operations of the company which is focused on uranium and lithium exploration in Tanzania and Namibia,” said Managing Director Gino D’Anna.

Askari will receive AU$125,000 through the sale, which was announced on Friday (August 23). Muccanabout will make an initial cash payment of AU$55,000 (plus GST) within five business days of the deal's execution.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing geophysical survey at Vero and Camp Gossans, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.

Keep reading...Show less

