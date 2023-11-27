Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies Announces New Stock Option Plan

Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a new 20% fixed stock option plan (the "New Option Plan").

On July 11, 2023, the Board adopted a 10% fixed stock option plan (the "Considered Plan") (see press release date July 11, 2023). The Considered Plan was subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and would be in addition to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") that was last approved by shareholders at their annual general and special meeting held on November 30, 2022. Upon review and consultation with the Exchange, the Board has subsequently adopted the New Option Plan.

The New Option Plan will reserve for issuance 4,575,092 common shares of the Company under similar terms and conditions as the existing Option Plan. The maximum term of each stock option (each an "Option") shall not be greater than ten years. The exercise price of each Option shall not be less than the market price of the Company's shares at the date of grant. Options granted to consultants performing investor relations activities shall vest over a minimum of 12 months with no more than 1/4 of such Options vesting in any three month period. All other Options vest at the discretion of the Board. If approved by shareholders, all issued and outstanding stock options granted under the Option Plan will be ratified, continued, and governed by the New Option Plan.

The Company has granted 2,125,000 conditional stock options ("Conditional Options") under the New Option Plan to the CEO of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The Conditional Options will vest immediately and be exercisable for a 10-year term expiring July 10, 2033. The Conditional Options granted under the New Option Plan may not be exercised until disinterested shareholder approval has been received.

If approved by shareholders, the 2,125,000 Conditional Options will replace the existing performance bonus of the CEO that was approved by shareholders on June 30, 2021. This annual performance bonus is payable to a company controlled by the CEO and is calculated as 20% of the increase in the market value of the Company, if any, and is payable in treasury common stock. Moving the CEO to an approved stock option based compensation plan is better understood and accepted in the Canadian capital markets.

Shareholders will be asked to approve of the New Option Plan at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 12, 2023. A copy of the Management Information Circular for this meeting is available at www.SEDARplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent,

Chief Executive Officer

Principal Technologies Inc.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: Office@principal-technologies.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

Source

Click here to connect with Principal Technologies Inc. (TSXV: PTEC), to receive an Investor Presentation

pharmaceutical stockstsxv stockstsxv:ptecpharmaceutical investingPharmaceutical Investing
PTEC:CC
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") issuing a total of 2,336,500 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,475.00 . The Company has received additional offers to participate in the Offering, and closing of the second tranche is anticipated in early December.

The Company also announces it has received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for an extension to close the Offering on, or before, December 21, 2023 . The Company first announced the Offering on October 6, 2023 for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its advisory board by adding Joe Mullings to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Joe Mullings is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search and Dragonfly. The search firm, with over three decades in the industry, is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in medtech/healthtech/life sciences with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging high-tech organizations worldwide. TMG's international presence and work with over 800 companies allow them to provide solutions with the clients they partner with across the globe. As the first search firm to integrate media and talent access, Dragonfly was launched as a media production company, complete with a state-of-the-art studio, for use by clients and partners for attention and awareness. Dragonfly is the media machine behind the 8-time Award-Winning video docuseries, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ) (FRA: J07 ), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") under the trading symbol " J07 ". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the FSE in Germany which ties in with the Company's strategy of bringing European best-in-class tech to North America .

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany . The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the " Private Placement ") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC .P ), is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. (" Oak Hill "), a Toronto -based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services (the " Advisory Services ") to the Company in compliance with TSXV policies. Jonathan Robinson is a partner with Oak Hill and will be responsible for activities related to the Company.

The engagement agreement (" Agreement ") with Oak Hill for Advisory Services is set for an initial three-month term (the " Initial Term "), effective September 25, 2023 , with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by the Company or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Oak Hill will receive C$10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Agreement. The Company has also agreed to compensate Oak Hill Asset Management (" OHAM ") in cash on the gross consideration of any financing completed during the Initial Term or for a period of six months thereafter where funding is sourced from parties introduced by OHAM. Such fee will be calculated as four percent (4%) plus applicable taxes in cash of the gross amount sourced by OHAM and is payable on closing of such financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare

"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare

With over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggling with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Pure Life Healthcare Management is working to offer a wrap-around care model for better healing, according to CEO Doug Page.

The model allows individuals to walk in and have a single health provider deliver a wide spectrum of support for healing.

“What we’re trying to do is build out both from a telehealth perspective with physical locations where you’re able to walk in and get 20 different services … Some clients might only need two or three services. Some clients are going to be accessing that dozen-plus different services, depending on what their background is,” Page said.

Keep reading...Show less
pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharma sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for rare diseases. 2023 in particular has seen a lot of buzz around diabetes and weight loss treatments.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today that study results demonstrated an experimental model of pericarditis induces mesothelial to mesenchymal transition ("MMT") and that this process is inhibited by cannabidiol treatment, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in CardiolRx™. An abstract summarizing these results was submitted by the Company's international research collaborators from the University of Virginia and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases ("MPD2023") held on November 15 and 16, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue growth of 9.1%;
Jamieson Brands revenue grew 15.0% led by increased demand in the U.S. and China

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"). The Company may purchase for cancellation up to 4,165,201 common shares of the Company pursuant to the NCIB, which represents approximately 10% of the Company's public float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) as of October 30, 2023. The NCIB will commence on November 7, 2023 and will expire on the earlier of November 6, 2024, or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases. As of October 30, 2023, there were 42,087,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Related News

Uranium Investing

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Nickel Investing

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

×