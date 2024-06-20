PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") with one investor, MRPT Invest UG (" MRPT "), a company owned and controlled by Markus Mair . The Company issued a total of 4,000,000 units at $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a ' Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to a blocker term that prohibits exercise of the Warrants to the extent the holder would as a result of any exercise exceed 19.99% of then issued Shares.

As a result of the acquisition of Units, Mr. Mair now owns and/or controls directly and indirectly 7,003,333 Shares and 4,000,000 Warrants, representing 19% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company and 26.92% on a partially diluted basis, but, as noted above, Mr. Mair will be restricted to 19.99% at any one time. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Mair, through MRX Invest UG (a company owned and controlled by Mr. Mair), held 3,003,333 Shares of the Company, representing 9.14% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. Mr. Mair selectively invests in growth opportunities and has been a significant supporter of the Company during the acquisition phase.

Mr. Mair and his related entities acquired these securities for investment purposes and, as disclosed in the early warning report accompanying this news release, may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is being issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Mair in connection with the Offering will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes of the Company, including those as may be required by Vivostat A/S (" Vivostat ") conditional on the closing of the acquisition of Vivostat.

All securities issued pursuant to Tranche 1 of the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent , Chief Executive Officer
Principal Technologies Inc.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits and approvals; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/20/c8931.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Principal TechnologiesPTEC:CCTSXV:PTECEmerging Tech Investing
PTEC:CC
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce an increase in the previously announced non-brokered financing of 4,000,000 units (see news release dated April 3, 2024 ), to 8,000,000 units at $0.25 (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement) . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a " Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Company has received $1,000,000 of subscriptions with funds being held in escrow. The closing of a first tranche is pending receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that on March 8, 2024 it entered into a binding commitment letter with the effect that the GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the " Lender ") will provide a secured loan in the principal amount of €8,000,000 (the " Loan ") to provide acquisition financing with respect to the cash portion of the purchase price for Vivostat AS (" Vivostat "), as further outlined in its news release dated February 6, 2024 and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

  • Binding Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 100% of Denmark -based Vivostat A/S (" Vivostat ").
  • Vivostat has a unique system for on-site preparation and application of autologous concentrated fibrin and platelet enriched fibrin sealants for use in post-surgical procedures.
  • Used in over 200,000 surgical procedures, Vivostat's system has peer-reviewed evidence of zero rejection and infection rates.
  • Vivostat has been profitable for the last 3 years and currently generates revenues of approximately €3,600,000 per year with a 60% gross profit margin.
  • Vivostat is currently only actively marketed in six European countries representing less than 10% of its total addressable market.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or before March 15, 2024 , subject to receipt of applicable approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") and satisfaction of conditions.

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that as at February 6, 2024 it entered into an arm's length binding Share Purchase Agreement (" SPA ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% of the equity interests of Vivostat, a 23-year-old Danish company which uses a unique autologous fibrin sealant solution for post-surgical use.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (" Tranche 3 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95 bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 November 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under Tranche 2 of the Offering, the Company issued 6,823,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,023,500 . The total raised under the Offering to date is $1,373,975 .

The Company also announces that it has increased the size of the Offering, as previously described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 21, 2023 . The Company now intends to issue up to 10,700,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,600,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Company first announced the Offering for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that its targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") demonstrated positive results in a second preclinical cancer model. Findings just presented at the 2024 STING & TLR Targeted Therapies Summit for immunotherapies in San Diego, California, show that Sona's THT achieved responses in a preclinical melanoma model equal to that which was recently reported from its triple negative breast cancer study. THT effectively treated melanoma tumors in all animals when administered on its own. Further, when THT was combined with doses of interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, a synergistic effect was shown whereby greater treatment response, measured by tumor volume reduction, was achieved in comparison to either approach alone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple's first retail location in Malaysia will offer its full lineup of products and services, unparalleled support from over 160 team members, and sessions with local creatives

Apple® today previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store® in Malaysia. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, the new store will deliver the magic of Apple in the country like never before. Customers can discover and buy Apple's innovative lineup of products and services, receive exceptional service from knowledgeable team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through free Today at Apple® sessions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Additional Working Capital Secured

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional $500,000 in working capital through its senior debt holder, Causeway Financial. The additional working capital will be utilised to provide inventory for the increasing demand in the United States markets.

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has granted a 1,035,000 stock options (the "Options") to its directors and officers, as well as an additional 1,202,000 Options to employees and advisors, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.  Vesting occurs over periods ranging from immediate to three years.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.  With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports.  This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business.  The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada.  In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-grant-of-stock-options-302167209.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c4011.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”)is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Company Achieves Record Revenue Quarter

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces first quarter results for the period ending on March 31, 2024 achieving 139% year-over-year revenue growth to $11.2 million in Q1. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am Eastern Time tomorrow, May 30 . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Gold Investing

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Resource Investing

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

Silver Investing

Investor Presentation Gold Coast Investment Showcase

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

×