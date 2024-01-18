Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (" Tranche 3 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95 bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 November 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023 .

In connection with the closing of Tranche 3, finder's fees totaling $4,000 cash were paid and non-transferable share purchase warrants issued to purchase up to 26,667 Shares of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance, expiring on January 18, 2026 .

'We are very pleased to complete this $1.5 million private placement' said the Company's CEO, Jerry Trent. 'It provides ample funds for us to be able to seek out and validate a significant healthcare technologies opportunity for the Company, which is our main focus for 2024'.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital in order to secure a major asset and for general corporate purposes. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer
Principal Technologies Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/18/c2862.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Principal TechnologiesPTEC:CCTSXV:PTECEmerging Tech Investing
PTEC:CC
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under Tranche 2 of the Offering, the Company issued 6,823,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,023,500 . The total raised under the Offering to date is $1,373,975 .

The Company also announces that it has increased the size of the Offering, as previously described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 21, 2023 . The Company now intends to issue up to 10,700,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,600,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Company first announced the Offering for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") issuing a total of 2,336,500 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,475.00 . The Company has received additional offers to participate in the Offering, and closing of the second tranche is anticipated in early December.

The Company also announces it has received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for an extension to close the Offering on, or before, December 21, 2023 . The Company first announced the Offering on October 6, 2023 for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its advisory board by adding Joe Mullings to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Joe Mullings is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search and Dragonfly. The search firm, with over three decades in the industry, is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in medtech/healthtech/life sciences with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging high-tech organizations worldwide. TMG's international presence and work with over 800 companies allow them to provide solutions with the clients they partner with across the globe. As the first search firm to integrate media and talent access, Dragonfly was launched as a media production company, complete with a state-of-the-art studio, for use by clients and partners for attention and awareness. Dragonfly is the media machine behind the 8-time Award-Winning video docuseries, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ) (FRA: J07 ), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") under the trading symbol " J07 ". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the FSE in Germany which ties in with the Company's strategy of bringing European best-in-class tech to North America .

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany . The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the " Private Placement ") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries. In recognition of the successful deployment and the potential benefits to the customer experience, Localiza has extended its contract with ARway.ai for 2024 on a subscription-based model. This extension underscores the confidence in ARway's technology and its alignment with Localiza's vision of delivering a differentiated customer experience. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled with the successful deployment of ARway's navigation technology at Congonhas Airport, in collaboration with Localiza. This accomplishment not only signifies a major leap in airport navigation technology but also underscores the scalable potential of ARway's solutions in global markets. For our investors, this represents an exciting opportunity. This is more than just a technological advancement; it's a strategic expansion into new markets and sectors. Our investors should be excited about this because we are not only redefining the way people navigate spaces but also paving the way for ARway's technology to become an integral part of daily life across various industries. The success at Congonhas Airport is a first step in widespread adoption and potential of indoor AR navigation, promising significant returns and growth opportunities in the future." As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer satisfaction, Localiza has commissioned a consumer research organization in Brazil to conduct a comprehensive survey starting Friday, 19 January 2024. This survey aims to evaluate the efficacy and user experience of ARway's technology at Congonhas Airport. Participants in the survey will be offered a discount voucher from Localiza, encouraging widespread participation and engagement. The project is slated to run for 30-90 days or until a statistically significant dataset of respondents is achieved. This data will enable Localiza and ARway to derive detailed insights and analysis on the usage and impact of the AR navigation system. The original contract between ARway.ai and Localiza was announced in August 2023 signifying a major step in integrating indoor AR navigation across major airports in Latin America. The initial phase of this project commenced at Congonhas Airport, São Paulo, as a pilot in February 2023. This innovative technology has since proven to be a game-changer in navigating airports, significantly aiding travelers from baggage pickup to their transportation depot, which includes car rentals and other transport services. Watch a demo video of an indoor AR activation at an airport using ARway's technology: click here to watch The ARway platform revolutionizes the traditional airport navigation experience through its cutting-edge spatial computing technology. By creating a 3D map of the airport, passengers can quickly and intuitively find terminals, gates, and other key locations. The platform's inclusion of voice commands and other user-friendly features has elevated it as a more efficient and convenient option compared to conventional navigation methods. As this project progresses, ARway.ai and Localiza Rent a Car continue to demonstrate their commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing customer experiences at airports. Their partnership stands as a testament to the innovative application of AR in everyday scenarios, paving the way for further advancements in this field. Sign up for Investor News - HERE To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter YouTube Instagram LinkedIn and Facebook and visit our website: www.ARway.ai About ARway.ai ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces its recently launched AI 3D model search engine can deliver up to a 500% increase in the production of 3D models, which is a marked increase from its previously announced 80% increase in productivity. The Company plans on releasing its AI search engine to the public in Q1 2024 for general use and charging on a per use basis which could contribute significantly to the Company's growth in 2024

CEO Evan Gappelberg recently joined Proactive Investors to discuss the 500% increase in productivity and breakthrough AI 3D model search engine - watch here

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Continues to See Increased Demand Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Release, Signs New Deal with F3 Geomatic

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Continues to See Increased Demand Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Release, Signs New Deal with F3 Geomatic

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is seeing a uptick in demand in 2024 ahead of Apple's Vision pro release slated for February 2nd 2024. The Company is pleased to announce a new developer deal with F3 Geomatic Solutions, a distinguished geospatial modeling and mapping agency based in Cuervo, Texas. With ARway, F3 Geomatic envisions providing seamless, accurate, and immersive tailored geospatial solutions for museums, trade shows, and local governments, creating unparalleled user experiences

F3 Geomatic has selected ARway as its partner due to its unmatched accuracy and seamless integration with the floor plans provided by their partner, Matterport. Unlike other solutions that proved inaccurate for wayfinding, ARway's technology demonstrated a significant reduction in dissonance between intended locations and mobile devices, especially in complex indoor environments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

AI Search Enabling the Company to Scale Production of 3D Models

Join CEO Investor Livestream TODAY at 2pm ET

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

January 11, 2024 ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Files 9 th Patent Regarding Major Silicon Anode Manufacturing Innovation
  • Additives Employed to Prevent Agglomeration Effect of Silicon Particles During Manufacturing
    • Enhances Production Yield to Reduce Manufacturing Costs
    • Greater Uniformity in Particle Size Distribution for Quality Control
  • Targets to Expand Portfolio to 20+ Patents Issued or Pending in 2024
  • 6 NDAs Secured with Global Chemical Material, Automotive OEM, and Battery Cell Manufacturers

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 9 th patent regarding a significant development in the silicon anode manufacturing process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

TNC Increases Wallace North Resource

Related News

Resource Investing

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

TNC Increases Wallace North Resource

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

×