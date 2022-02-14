PolyMet Mining Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Poly Met Mining, Inc. announced today it has entered into a subscription agreement for the issuance of unsecured convertible debentures of up to USD$40 million with Glencore AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc ."In the coming months we expect to transition from litigation to project finance and preparation for construction; these funds will support that ...

POM:CA,PLM