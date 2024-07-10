Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Culpeo Minerals

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce the change in substantial holding.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CPO:AU
Culpeo Minerals
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals


Culpeo Minerals

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce that additional results returned from drillhole CMLCD014 have increased the intersection of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralisation to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq. This significant intersection includes several wide zones of high-grade molybdenum mineralisation. Drilling in CMLCD014 continues, targeting the potential for further porphyry- hosted copper mineralisation at depth at Culpeo’s Lana Corina Project (Lana Corina)1, Chile.

Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that long-time Baker Lake community leader, Richard Aksawnee has accepted the new role as Manager of Nunavut Affairs.

"We are excited to welcome Richard Aksawnee to the Forum team," affirmed Allison Rippin Armstrong, Vice President, Nunavut Affairs. "Richard's extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will help guide our engagement strategy, workforce development and community investment. This senior position will bring a focus to community priorities and perspectives during our exploration activities on our Aberdeen Uranium project near Baker Lake."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Extension of Closing Date

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) refers to the non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every one Share held be eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.008 per Share together with one free attaching option to acquire one Share (exercisable at $0.018 on or before the date that is three years from the issue date) (Option) for every one Share applied for and issued to raise up to $1,625,589 (Entitlement Offer), as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 June 2024.

Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on August 1, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra Copper is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the management and leadership team.

Interra appoints Brian Thurston, PGeo. to the Board of directors and as CEO, effective July 1st. Brian holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 32 years' geological experience working on projects from grass roots to feasibility level including in North and South America, Africa and India. As Country Manager he was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources in Ecuador which was acquired in 2008 by Kinross for $1.2B. In 2004, Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit and corporate governance. Mr. Thurston was President and CEO of Lion Energy Corp. from 2007 to 2011 before takeover was successfully completed by Lundin's Africa Oil Corp.

Firetail Resources

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Firetail Resources Limited (Firetail or the Company) (ASX:FTL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Poole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, to be effective from 8 July 2024.

Culpeo Minerals
Outcomes of a Strategic Review

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

First Patient Dosed with PD-L1 Nanobody in Phase 1 Therapeutic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

