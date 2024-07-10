Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Interra appoints Dong Shim as new CFO. Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly traded junior mining companies and high-tech industries. Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States. Mr. Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market. The appointment of Mr. Shim will be effective August 1st to allow for a smooth transition.
Interra appoints Janet Francis as Corporate Secretary, effective July 1st. Janet Francis brings over 20 years of experience in the public company sector, having served as either a director, Corporate Secretary, or corporate secretarial services provider to a number of companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange, Cboe Canada and/or NYSE American. She is the founder and principal of a private company providing regulatory compliance and corporate governance services to primarily public companies and other reporting issuers.
Interra appoints Dave McMillan as Board Advisor. Mr. McMillan has been involved in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years and has, since his retirement from the securities industry in 2000, held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies. During his 17 years in the securities industry, Mr. McMillan was an investment advisor, vice president, director and senior partner in one of the top private brokerage firms in Canada. During this time, Mr. McMillan was instrumental in the financing of many junior exploration companies in North and South America, including the junior exploration companies that originally discovered the mineral resources that led to the development of the Kemess and the Mount Milligan mines, both of which are located in the same geological trend as the Company's Thane Project, in British Columbia.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to close an insider led non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$750,000. The non-brokered private placement is almost fully allocated to insiders, existing shareholders, and new strategic shareholders of the company.
Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") shall be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Warrant Share. Each Warrant shall expire on the date that is twelve months following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration in the event the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than C$0.35 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.
Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.
