Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ; comments on President Biden's "Made in America" announcement made on Friday, March 4, 2022, and statements made at a previous event on February 22, 2022, both at The White House. All currency numbers are USD unless otherwise specifiedIn his speech, President Joe Biden said, "…But we also need a resilient supply chains [sic] of our own so that we're never at the mercy of other ...

NDM:CA,NAK