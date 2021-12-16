Uranium Investing News
Bathurst Metal Corp. is pleased to announce assay results from 10 rock, grab samples collected where a Monzogabbro, Proterozoic Age, body intruded the regional Bathurst Fault, Nunavut, Canada, Figure # 1. The Gela Lake Project area covers 3,116.39 Hectares and overlies known copper, cobalt and gold mineralization. Fieldwork during August 2021 focused on only the south-central portion of the project area along both ...

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 10 rock, grab samples collected where a Monzogabbro, Proterozoic Age, body intruded the regional Bathurst Fault, Nunavut, Canada, Figure # 1. The Gela Lake Project area covers 3,116.39 Hectares and overlies known copper, cobalt and gold mineralization. Fieldwork during August 2021 focused on only the south-central portion of the project area along both the eastern and western flanks of the monzogabbro intrusive in contact with Archean Metasediments and Volcanics

Of most interest is the consistent higher grade copper, bismuth and molybdenum values along the western contact of the intrusive where the Bathurst Fault is projected to occur, Figure # 2. Mineralization observed consists mainly of structural controlled chalcopyrite within quartz and quartz-carbonate veins hosted within sheared monzodiorite and or Archean metavolcanics/ sediments. All copper, bismuth and molybdenum assay results are listed in Table # 1. Table # 2 provides the samples locations and brief comments on the geology and mineralization.

Table #1

Eastern Side of Monzogabbro Intrusive

Sample

Copper

Bismuth

Molybdenum

Number

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

D365422

9.4

0.7

0.41

D365423

0.01

0.27

0.77

D365424

3.26

5.25

3.05

D365425

0.05

0.96

0.87

Western Side of Monzogabbro Intrusive along Bathurst Fault

Sample

Copper

Bismuth

Molybdenum

Number

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

D365451

1.14

301

0.97

D365452

4.47

632

489

D365453

5.96

1720

12.2

D365454

6.51

623

8.25

D365455

0.78

4.15

1.07

D365456

0.01

1.38

0.68

Table # 2

Sample

UTM

UTM

Number

East

North

Comments

D365422

580952

7477489

1.3 metre wide quartz vein with 25% cpy,7% bornite

D365423

580804

7477524

Monzogabbro no visible mineralization

D365424

580610

7477648

Quartz +/- carbonate ,malachite,1-3% chalcopyrite/bornite

D365425

580702

7477599

Fractured monzogabbro, no visible mineralization

D365451

581170

7476035

Qtz vn in argillite, 10 cm wide, 30% pyrite, chalcopyrite

D365452

581079

7476142

Qtz vn in argillite, 50 cm wide, 30% pyrite, chalcopyrite

D365453

580589

7476740

Qtz vn, vuggy, 20% pyrite, chalcopyrite

D365454

580560

7476795

Qtz vn with veinlets, 20% sulfides, pyrite, chalcopyrite

D365455

580510

7477205

Qtz vn, 20cm, trace malachite, 1% chalcopyrite

D365456

580810

7477049

Monzogabbro, no visible sulfides

Figure # 1


Figure # 2


Greg Bronson, VP Exploration and director of Bathurst Metals commented " Our time on the Gela property was limited however we did collect samples that returned significant results from our inaugural site visit. Sampling work focused on the southern portion of the contact between the Bathurst fault and a monzogabbro intrusion. Along with some high copper values we are seeing high bismuth values that suggest the presence a very strong hydrothermal system, likely related to the regional scale Bathurst fault that dissects the property. Additionally, we are seeing elevated molybdenum assays that likely indicate the presence of local heat engine associated with the monzogabbro intrusion sitting directly adjacent to the Bathurst fault. This package of structures presents a very prospective exploration target that has not yet seen modern systematic exploration nor has ever been drill tested. More work needs to be done on the Gela property to further understand the environment of mineralization and to further explore known showings of Copper and Cobalt on the northern portion of the property. Bathurst Metals has a very strong portfolio of 100% owned properties in Nunavut with experienced staff familiar with working in these areas."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control – Rock Samples

All rock samples were collected by professional geoscientists. Samples were placed in plastic sample bags with samples tags placed in each bag before being sealed. Samples were transported to the field camp site and later to the ALS sample preparation facility in Yellowknife under the supervision of a professional geoscientist. The Yellowknife sample preparation laboratory crushed and pulverized samples and using a riffle splitter to obtain up to 85 percent of a 250 gram sample passing through 75um screen. The pulverized samples were then securely transported to their laboratory in Vancouver and analyzed using procedure ME MS41(ultra trace Aqua Regia ICP-MS) followed by an Au-OG44, ore grade gold 50gram sample analysis.

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, President of the company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

BATHURST METALS CORP.

665 DOUGALL ROAD, GIBSONS BC WWW.BATHURSTMETALS.COM

