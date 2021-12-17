Nickel Investing News
Overview

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products.

Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF’. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com

Canada Nickel’s Company Highlights

  • Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $US1.2 billion NPV8% and 16%IRR. Feasibility study scheduled for mid 2022.
  • One of the top 10 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package
  • Peak production of 42ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. 25 year mine life generates 842kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.
  • First percentile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdiction

Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project

Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100 year history of mining activity.

Canada Nickel filed its maiden resource at the Crawford project in February 2020, including a measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31 percent nickel, 0.013 percent cobalt, and 0.038 g/t palladium and platinum. Existing exploration establishes the resource as one of the 12 largest nickel sulfide assets in the world.

The company provided a mineral resource update for the project in October 2020. The update reported that measured resources in the Main Higher Grade Zone measured increased by 162 percent to 153 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.32% nickel and the total measured and indicated resource increased by 9 percent to 657 Mt at 0.26 percent nickel for 1.7 Mt nickel. Lastly, the total inferred resource increased by 121 percent to 646 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel for 1.6 Mt nickel, including an increase of 50 percent in the Main Zone (433 Mt at 0.23 percent nickel) and an initial resource from the East Zone of 213 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel (505,000 tonnes nickel).

The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. In December of 2019 ownership of the Crawford project was transferred from Noble Mineral Exploration to Canada Nickel in exchange for 12 million shares of Canada Nickel and $2 million in cash.

Canada Nickel believes the Crawford nickel-sulfide project shares similarities to the Dumont project. The Dumont deposit contains approximately 6.1 billion pounds of nickel in proven and probable reserves, with another 9.75 billion pounds of nickel resources in the measured and indicated category.

Significant Exploration Potential
>50% Crawford + Multiple New Targets

The 4,909 hectare Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project and five other option properties ranging in size of 903 to 5,543 hectares give Canada Nickel access to five additional high potential, regional nickel targets.

Fully consolidated properties contain multiple nickel-bearing target structures 30km of total strike length and 150 – 600m wide

  • For reference, the Crawford Main Zone resource
    is 1.7 km long and 225-425 metres wide

Historic drilling yielded nickel-bearing intersections on all of the target structures

  • Kingsmill – 0.30% Ni over 503m from 118m in historic hole KML-12-02 (2012) and 0.31% Ni over 302m from 20m in historic hole 27090 (1966)
  • Nesbitt-North – 0.28% Ni over 163m from 233m in historic hole 27083 (1966)
  • Mahaffy-Aubin – 0.23% Ni over 127m from 82m in historic hole 31901 (1966) and of 276m of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 (1980) with no assays provided
  • Dargavel – 0.24% nickel over 173m with local assays up to 0.40% nickel in historic hole 25014

PGM-enriched structures similar to Crawford also identified at Kingsmill

  • 1.0 g/t PGM over 2m from 96m within 0.3 g/t PGM over 30m from 69m in historic hole KML-12-11 (2012), 0.8 g/t PGM over 5m from 523m within 0.5 g/t PGM over 24m in historic hole KML-12-07 (2012)

Airborne magnetic and gravity survey totaling 2,731 km completed.

Canada Nickel’s Management Team

Mark Selby — Chairman and CEO

Mark was formally President & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project. He has held a number of senior management roles with Quadra Mining, Inco, and Purolator Courier, and was a partner at Mercer Management Consulting.

Since 2001, Mr. Selby has been recognized as one of the leading authorities on the nickel market. He graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and has also served on the boards of multiple junior mining companies and is currently a Director and Chair of Orford Minerals.

Wendy Kauffman — CFO

Wendy brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly-listed mining companies in project financing, capital structuring, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, and financial reporting and public disclosure. Her skills and experience include the completion of a $4 billion finance package for Cobre Panama during her time at Inmet Mining, one of largest finance packages assembled by mid-tier mining company. She was also previously the CFO at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation and held CFO and senior finance positions at Pasinex Resources Limited, Primero Mining Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation. Wendy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Steve Balch — VP of Exploration

Steve is an Ontario registered geoscientist with 32 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in the magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Steve joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Mr. Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Steve has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers, and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers.

David Smith — Director

David is Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle and has held this position since 2012. He has also held the position of Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. Prior to joining the Company’s investor relations team in 2005, Mr. Smith, a Professional Engineer, was a mining analyst and held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad. He is a Chartered Director holding a Directorship with Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. and is formerly a Director at eCobalt Solutions Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Queen’s University) and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering (University of Arizona).

Mike Cox — Director

Mike has over thirty years of experience in Base Metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Mr. Cox was Head of UK and Asian Refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a Managing Partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Mr. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.

Keep reading... Show less
Centaurus Metals

Centaurus Metals


Overview

Electric vehicles (EVs) are poised to explode in popularity in the next decade and beyond. In fact, EV sales are forecasted to reach an astonishing 48 percent of all new cars sold in 2030, a massive increase from the 5 percent in 2020. But reaching these targets, and manufacturing the batteries needed to support it, will require a large amount of nickel and lithium.

Nickel is used in manufacturing cathode components that are required for high-quality lithium-ion batteries. Most of the world’s nickel is used to produce stainless steel, creating plenty of demand for the mineral already. Now, nickel sulfide is needed to make high-capacity lithium batteries that will power EVs of the future. Only 49 percent of the world’s nickel can be used for this purpose, which means one thing: the world needs more nickel and preferably nickel sulfides.

Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) is a mineral exploration company listed in Australia but focused on the near-term production of a nickel sulfide project in Brazil. The Company’s goal is to have a nickel sulfide-producing mine by the end of 2024 to answer the increasing demand for the mineral in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Centaurus Metals is operated by a strong management team with decades of experience in nickel and the Brazil operating environment, creating confidence in its ability to deliver a +20,000tpa nickel production base and with this become a Top-10 nickel sulphide producer globally.

Centaurus Metals

The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project is the company’s flagship project and is located in a world-class mining region in Brazil known as Carajás Mineral Province. Centaurus Metals formally completed the acquisition of the asset in 2020 and delivered its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later that year. Two Mineral Resource updates were delivered in 2021 with the most recent being a massive 80.6Mt at 0.91 percent Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel metal. The strong presence of high-grade nickel sulfide means that Centaurus Metals has the potential to become a Class-1 nickel producer.

Darren Gordon, CEO, recently said in an interview that, “We really like nickel as a commodity of the future, particularly nickel sulfide, and we have some guys on our team who have seen the opportunities when nickel runs really hard and you get the opportunity to leverage some of that value.”

The management team behind Centaurus Metals brings decades of experience that creates confidence in their ability to develop the Jaguar project into a world-class nickel sulfide mine. Managing Director, Darren Gordon, has over 25 years of experience working in the mining industry as a finance and resource executive. Executive Director and Brazil Country Manager, Bruno Scarpelli, has over 20 years’ experience in Brazil with a strong focus on ESG and Environmental approvals. John Westdorp, CFO, brings 30 years of financial and management experience specific to the mining industry. Roger Fitzhardinge, General Manager of Exploration and Growth, is a geologist with over 20 years of experience who lived in Brazil for over 10 years and recently appointed, Wayne Foote, General Manager of Operations has over 30 years’ experience managing operations throughout the mining industry globally.

Company Highlights

  • The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project is the company’s flagship asset and historical and new survey results indicate the presence of high-grade nickel sulfide
    • Its JORC Mineral Resource Estimate indicates that the project contains 80.6Mt at 0.91 percent Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel metal.
    • Scoping Study work completed in May 2021 demonstrates the potential to become a Class-1 nickel producer.
    • At conservative nickel price of US$7.50/lb and sulphate premium of only US$0.50/lb, the Scoping Study showed that by producing +20,000 tonnes of nickel in sulphate over an initial mine life of 13 years, the project could generate cash flows in the order of US$200m per annum and had a post-tax NPV of A$1.1 billion and IRR of 52%.
    • These NPV increases to over A$1.6 billion with an IRR of 70% at a nickel price of US$9.00/lb.
  • The company also operates the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in Brazil, which helped establish a foothold in the country.
    • An updated Pre-Feasibility Study on Jambreiro outlined a 1Mtpa start-up project capable of generating life-of-mine revenues of A$1.08 billion and EBITDA of A$647 million over its initial 18-year life.
  • A strong management team with applicable experience in developing mining assets in Brazil and nickel means they have the potential to create a highly productive asset at Jaguar.

Key Projects

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

Centaurus Metals Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

The company’s flagship project spans 30 square kilometres and contains multiple nickel sulfide deposits. The December 2021 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate indicates that the project contains 80.6Mt at 0.91 percent Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel metal. Additionally, approximately 500,000 tonnes of the project’s contained nickel are located within 200 meters of the surface, which allows open pit mining from the start of the Project.

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – JORC Mineral Resource Estimate

A Base Case Scoping Study at the end of March 2021, for the production of a nickel concentrate at the project (using conservative revenue assumptions), indicated that the project has the potential to become a sustainable, long-term, low-cost producer of nickel sulfide. The report also indicated the project will generate strong financial returns and create jobs for surrounding communities.

A Value-Add Scoping Study on the Jaguar Project for the production of nickel sulphate followed in May 2021, demonstrating exceptional economic outcomes and that downstream processing adds significant value to the project. Centaurus Managing Director Darren Gordon shared that, “By further processing our nickel concentrate to a sulphate product on site at Jaguar, the project NPV increases by over 80 percent to approximately A$1.1 billion with an IRR of 52% using a very conservative nickel price of only US$7.50/lb - an outstanding result from a truly global-scale project."

Centaurus Metals Economic Outcomes

Centaurus Metals was encouraged by the positive scoping studies and commenced a Definitive Feasibility Study based on producing 20,000 tonnes of nickel sulfide per year. Currently, multiple major drilling efforts are being carried out throughout the project area to prepare for further development.

With higher nickel prices expected over the coming years as the push for electrification of industry occurs and the growing resource base, Centaurus expected these exceptional economics will only further improve

Jambreiro Iron Ore Project

Centaurus Metals Jambreiro Iron Ore Project

Centaurus Metals has 100 percent ownership over this advanced development opportunity. Survey reports have indicated the potential of 3mtpa of iron ore production. Additionally, Brazil has a domestic iron market with a premium on high-grade 65% percent iron.

The company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project in 2019 and updated it in 2020. The PFS outlined a 1Mtpa start-up project capable of generating life-of-mine revenues of A$1.08 billion and EBITDA of A$647 million over its initial 18-year life.

The Company is investigating value realisation strategies for the project given Jaguar is currently the company’s primary focus.

Management Team

Darren Gordon - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Gordon is a Chartered Accountant with 25 years’ experience in the mining industry as a senior finance and resources executive. Mr Gordon has had extensive involvement in financing resource projects from both a debt and equity perspective, including his previous position as Chief Financial Officer for Gindalbie Metals Limited. Mr Gordon has over 12 years’ experience operating in Brazil and as a result has a deep understanding of the regulatory framework and general operating environment required to develop a mining project in-country.

Bruno Scarpelli - Executive Director and Brazil Country Manager

Bruno Scarpelli is based in the Company’s Brazil office and manages the day-to-day activities of the Brazilian based team. He joined Centaurus in 2011 bringing a wealth of stakeholder relations and regulatory approval experience to the Company, particularly in the field of environmental matters, health and safety and human resources. Prior to joining Centaurus, Mr Scarpelli was the Environmental Coordinator of the S11D Iron Ore Project, part of the world class Carajás Iron Ore Operations in the State of Para, Brazil. Mr Scarpelli has also previously held a number of roles in Minas Gerais, including with the leading environmental consulting group, Brandt Meio Ambiente, and the global mining consultancy, Golder Associates.

Wayne Foote - General Manager of Operations

Wayne Foote is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years’ experience in the mining industry. He has extensive operational experience in a number of senior executive roles both in Australia and overseas, including more than two years living in Brazil, and brings a strong skill-set in building and leading effective, disciplined teams. Previous operational roles have included General Manager – Major Projects with Wiluna Mining Corporation, Project Manager for Echo Resources, Senior Vice President – Operations with TSX-listed Endeavour Mining Corporation, General Manager – Operations with Gold Road Resources, Project Manager with Crusader Resources working in Brazil and General Manager (Operations) with CGA Mining.

Wayne currently resides in Perth leading the team undertaking the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on the Jaguar Project, but will return to Brazil as the Project moves into construction and operations.

John Westdorp - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

John Westdorp is a Certified Practicing Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the resources sector, including roles as Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of mineral sands producer, MZI Resources Ltd. Westdorp has held senior roles with Murchison Metals Ltd and Burrup Fertilisers Pty Ltd and has financial, commercial and operations experience across a number of commodities including iron ore, gold base metals and mineral sands.

Roger Fitzhardinge - General Manager of Exploration and Growth

Roger Fitzhardinge is a geologist with more than 20 years’ experience in the exploration and mining industry. Mr Fitzhardinge joined Centaurus in 2010, initially as Exploration Manager and now as Operations Manager - Nickel. He manages all development activities for the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil. Before joining Centaurus, Mr Fitzhardinge worked with Mirabela Nickel Ltd in Brazil as Manager of Technical Services. He has previously worked in gold exploration in the Yilgarn with Normandy (now Newmont) and Homestake (now Barrick) as well as BHP's iron ore operations in the Pilbara region. Mr Fitzhardinge lived in Brazil for 11 years and is fluent in Portuguese.

