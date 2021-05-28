Noront Resources Ltd. announces that leading independent international corporate governance analysis and proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., have recommended that Noront shareholders vote FOR all of the Company’s director nominees who are standing for election at Noront’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders being held on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and …

Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline is Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time)

Shareholder Questions or Require Voting Assistance?

Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184 by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .

Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (” Noront ” or the ” Company “) announces that leading independent international corporate governance analysis and proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ ISS ”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., (“ Glass Lewis ”) have recommended that Noront shareholders vote FOR all of the Company’s director nominees who are standing for election at Noront’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) being held on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), and FOR the other items of business. ISS and Glass Lewis provide voting recommendations to their subscribers after carefully considering what is in the best interests of shareholders.

Further details regarding the items of business to be voted on at the Meeting can be found in Noront’s Proxy Circular, available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company urges shareholders to vote by proxy, ahead of the Meeting.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT! – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

Voting is easy. Due to the essence of time, vote via the internet or by phone following the instructions found on your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. ( Eastern Daylight Time ) on June 7, 2021.

Noront may utilize Broadridge’s QuickVote™ service to assist eligible Non-Registered Holders with voting their shares directly over the telephone.

The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of the director nominees and meeting resolutions.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance with Voting

Shareholders who have questions or require voting assistance may contact Noront’s shareholder communication advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (collect call outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information please contact:

Shareholders:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (collect call outside North America)

assistance@laurelhill.com

Media:

Ian Hamilton

ihamilton@longviewcomms.ca

(905) 399-6591

Janice Mandel

janice.mandel@stringcom.com

(647) 300-3853

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Noront, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including any information related to Noront’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “budget”, “target”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could” or “should” occur. In order to give such forward-looking information, the Company has made certain assumptions about its business, operations, the economy and the mineral exploration industry in general on each of the foregoing. In this respect, the Company has assumed that (i) required regulatory approvals are received for the Rights Plan, (ii) shareholders will ratify the Rights Plan, and (iii) the Rights Plan will work as expected to ensure that all Noront shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid and to protect against “creeping bids”. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in, or implied by, the forward-looking information. Although Noront has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in, or implied by, the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding Noront’s expected performance and Noront’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof, as the case may be, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management of the Company as at the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information contained herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.



