Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) has appointed Tom Obradovich to the board of directors. Mr. Obradovich has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and financing and he is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines in Mining Technology and Advanced Field Geophysics.

Peter Miles, Sanatana’s CEO commented, “We are delighted that Tom Obradovich has accepted a board position with Sanatana. Tom’s background in mining exploration, development and financing will be an invaluable asset to Sanatana as we move forward with our portfolio of properties.”

Over a career of 38 years, highlights of Mr. Obradovich career include co-founding Canadian Royalties Inc. and upgrading and doubling the resource of Young-Davidson Mines which was acquired by Northgate Minerals in 2005; he was one of the founders of Aurelian Resources Inc. which discovered the Fruta Del Norte gold deposit in Ecuador and Mr. Obradovich raised the initial capital to start U3O8 Corp. which is developing uranium deposits in Guyana.

Mr. Obradovich became President and CEO of Barkerville Gold Mines in January of 2015 and was part of the team that turned the company into a debt-free mining and exploration vehicle with a market capital in excess of $200 million and $60 million in treasury before resigning in July 2016. He was appointed lead director of Dalradian Resources in 2011. Dalradian developed a multi-million-ounce gold deposit in Northern Ireland which was subsequently sold for $560 million to Orion Mine Finance.

More recently, Mr. Obradovich amalgamated a private exploration company with Conquest Resources Ltd. to explore for copper deposits in and around the Temagami Magnetic Anomaly. He is currently chairman of Sable Resources Ltd.

The Company has awarded Mr. Obradovich options to purchase up to 400,000 common shares at $0.16 per share until April 29, 2025. The options vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder vesting 25% every six months from the date of the grant. The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 4,270,000 stock options outstanding.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

