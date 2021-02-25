Getchell Gold Corp. Builds Out Technical Team

Appoints Frostad as VP ExplorationGetchell Gold Corp. a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company, wishes to announce the appointment of Scott Frostad as VP of Exploration.”The 2020 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project in Nevada was highly successful and demonstrated the thickness, continuity, and high-grade nature of the near surface mineralization,” states Mike Sieb, President, …

Appoints Frostad as VP Exploration

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (“Getchell” or the “Company”), a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company, wishes to announce the appointment of Scott Frostad as VP of Exploration.

“The 2020 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project in Nevada was highly successful and demonstrated the thickness, continuity, and high-grade nature of the near surface mineralization,” states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. “In preparation of Getchell being one of the most active junior mining companies in the region, the Company is establishing a seasoned and dynamic technical team to meet the increased demands that the 2021 field season will bring.”

Technical Team

Getchell is anticipating a very active year for 2021 and as a first step in establishing a strong technical team to support the Company’s increased activities is pleased to report the appointment of Scott Frostad as Vice President of Exploration. Scott was instrumental through 2020 in the assimilation of the voluminous historical dataset, the development of the geological model, and the management of the 2020 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project. Scott and his technical team will be tasked with the ongoing exploration and advancement of the Company’s Nevada projects.

Scott Frostad’s experience in the mining industry spans over three decades. He brings to his position as Vice President of Exploration a strong background in mineral exploration with renowned gold mining companies such as Lac Minerals, Teck and Placer Dome. Scott is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario with a B.Sc. in Geology, and holds a M.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia. He is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.

Investing News Network Services Agreement

The Company reports that it has renewed the marketing agreement with Investing News Network (“INN”), an online source for investor-focused news and educational content on topics within the mineral resource, cannabis, tech and life science sectors.

The renewal agreement with INN is for a twelve-month period until March 1, 2022. INN will be paid $3,000 per month for services it will render to the Company. INN is owned by Dig Media Inc., a private company headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell’s asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its field activities to advance its assets have not been impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.

+1 303 517 8764

info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the private placement and the completion thereof and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, use of proceeds from the financing, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

