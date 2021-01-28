Copper

Investing News
.

First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

- January 28th, 2021

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am . The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021. For further …

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114
Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743
Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835
Passcode: 8775774#
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com
Conference call replay:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 8666906#

The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

copper industry outlook cover

Don't Miss Out on Copper!

  
What caused Copper's sharp rebound?

Read INN's 2021 report today for stocks, expert interviews and more

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Ways to Invest in Nickel
Top Copper Production by Country
Ross Beaty: Favorite (and Least Favorite) Commodities Right Now
VIDEO — Red Cloud: Mining M&A Will Happen and Majors Will be First

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×