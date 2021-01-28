First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).
|Conference call and webcast details:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-952-5114
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-406-0743
|Toll-free UK:
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|8775774#
|Webcast:
|www.first-quantum.com
|Conference call replay:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|8666906#
The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
