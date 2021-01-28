First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am . The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021. For further …

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details: Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114 Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743 Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835 Passcode: 8775774# Webcast: www.first-quantum.com Conference call replay: Toll-free North America: 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 8666906#

The conference call replay will be available from February 17, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on March 3, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com



