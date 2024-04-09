Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Operational and Financial Update

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Pivotal Metals

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the magnetotelluric (“MT”) survey conducted across the Alotta and Midrim areas of its 100% owned Belleterre Angliers Greenstone Belt “BAGB” projects in Quebec, Canada.

Highlights

  • MT survey identifies large conductive anomalies below the shallow Midrim and Alotta discoveries, where historical intersection highlights include:
    • 9.4m @ 3.5% Ni, 4.3% Cu and 4.6g/t 2PGM+Au from 56.6m in MR-17-011
    • 4.3m @ 6.5% Ni, 5.2% Cu and 7.2g/t 2PGM+Au from 57.2m in MR-00-051
    • 9.2m @ 2.6% Ni, 2.8% Cu and 3.6 g/t 2PGM+Au from 85.2m in ZA-18-082
  • Extensive mafic intrusive contact ‘host horizon’ successfully mapped in 3D across the entire survey area.
    • The prospectivity of this host horizon is validated by its coincidence with the high grade discoveries at Alotta and Midrim.
    • Location and orientation of the interpreted structures further supports prospectivity of the targets identified.
  • Small fraction of this host horizon has been tested by drilling at surface, and not drill tested at depth.
  • Important targets now identified for follow-up work, which will include historic VTEM reinterpretation prior to drill testing.
  • Survey area is only 5% of Pivotal’s 100% owned 157km2 BAGB project which hosts a large number of near surface, high grade intersections, showings, and geophysical anomalies requiring follow-up exploration.

Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:

“This MT survey is an exciting enhancement in the understanding of the opportunity at BAGB. It supports the geological model that Midrim and Alotta are indicators of an extensive magmatic intrusion which acted as the plumbing system for these high grade surficial deposits. The survey allows us to map this prospective horizon and highlight prospective conductors as targets for sizeable accumulations of sulphide mineralisation.

It is clear that previous operators had a narrow focus on specific shallow anomalies, and that the property remains wide open for discovery potential – significantly accumulations at depth, but also for on strike surficial repeats of Midrim and Alotta.

We are advancing our target prioritisation to design a program to drill test these anomalies, alongside others on the remainder of the very prospective 100% owned claim package we have assembled at BAGB.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationcopper investingcopper explorationasx:pvtnickel investingNickel Investing
PVT:AU
Pivotal Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pivotal Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Pivotal Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Horden Lake Drilling Completed

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at its 100% owned Horden Lake project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. to Complete the Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road; Names Gregory Edwards as First Nations Liaison

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan'' or the "Company") announces that the Company has retained Northwest Solutions Inc. ("NWS Inc.") an organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to provide technical and human resource support to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. Northwest Solutions Inc. incorporates forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services. NWS Inc. has been operating in the Forestry and Natural Resource Sector since 2014 and is a family-owned and operated business. NWS Inc. will provide road design, permitting and project management support to the Kenbridge Nickel Project using leading technologies such as LiDAR, RoadEng and ArcGIS Pro.

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"


Keep reading...Show less
Nickel-manganese-cobalt lithium-ion battery for an electric vehicle.

Nickel's Role in the Critical Energy Transition

The European Union, Canada, the US and Australia have all added nickel to their lists of critical minerals, deeming it essential for global sustainable energy and decarbonisation.

In spite of the resource's ubiquity and long history in multiple sectors, many investors know very little about it, overlooking the investment potential of this underhyped base metal.

Through an understanding of nickel's overall market as well as its industrial applications, role in electrification and position in the clean energy landscape, investors can position themselves to identify and leverage a range of promising opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to its recent refinery byproduct offtake MOU announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Substantial Increase in Hotinvaara Resource Establishes Pulju as Globally Significant Nickel Sulphide District

Updated in-situ Mineral Resource Estimate sees contained nickel metal increase to 862,800t, demonstrating scale and significance of the Pulju Project.

Nickel sulphide and battery metals explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce an updated in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara Prospect (Hotinvaara) at its flagship, 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project (Pulju, or the Project) in Finland following an extensive drilling campaign in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Pivotal Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pivotal Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Related News

Copper Investing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

cleantech investing

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Gold Investing

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Gold Investing

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

Lithium Investing

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Resource Investing

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

Oil and Gas Investing

QUPEX Presentation

×