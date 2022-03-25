Pharmaceutical Investing News

Recommendation Supports Use of KEYTRUDA for Certain Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic MSI-HdMMR Colorectal, Gastric, Small Intestine or Biliary Cancer, as Well as Advanced or Recurrent MSI-HdMMR Endometrial Carcinoma Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion ...

Recommendation Supports Use of KEYTRUDA for Certain Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic MSI-H/dMMR Colorectal, Gastric, Small Intestine or Biliary Cancer, as Well as Advanced or Recurrent MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Carcinoma

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of the following microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumors in adults with: unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer after previous fluoropyrimidine-based combination therapy; advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma who have disease progression on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing therapy in any setting and who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation; unresectable or metastatic gastric, small intestine or biliary cancer who have disease progression on or following at least one prior therapy.

"We are committed to advancing the use of biomarkers to identify patients most likely to respond to KEYTRUDA," said Dr. Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. "This positive CHMP opinion reinforces the predictive value of MSI-H/dMMR across many different cancer types and the importance of biomarker testing. KEYTRUDA has already become an important first-line treatment option for certain patients in Europe with MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer, and we are pleased the CHMP has recommended KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy for additional patients with MSI-H or dMMR tumors."

The CHMP's recommendation was based on results from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 trial as well as results from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-164 trial, both of which also supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval of KEYTRUDA as the first cancer treatment approved based on a biomarker in MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, regardless of tumor type.

The CHMP's recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union, and a final decision is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

About Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) and Deficient Mismatch Repair (dMMR)

Microsatellite instability (MSI) and deficient mismatch repair (dMMR) are biomarkers that have been identified in many different types of cancer and that can be hereditary or random. MSI is a change that occurs in the DNA of certain cells, such as cancer cells, in which the number of repeated DNA bases in a microsatellite (which is a short, repeated sequence of DNA) is different from what it was when the microsatellite was inherited. dMMR describes cells that have mutations in certain genes involved in correcting mistakes made when DNA is copied into a cell when dividing. High levels of MSI (MSI-H) and dMMR can occur when a cell is unable to repair mistakes during that division process.

About KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) Injection, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry's largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,700 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

Related News

×