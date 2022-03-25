Recommendation Supports Use of KEYTRUDA for Certain Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic MSI-HdMMR Colorectal, Gastric, Small Intestine or Biliary Cancer, as Well as Advanced or Recurrent MSI-HdMMR Endometrial Carcinoma Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion ...

