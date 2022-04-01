Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of the supplemental biologics license application for VAXNEUVANCE™ in infants and children to July 1, 2022. The FDA requested additional analyses of data from the pediatric studies, which Merck has submitted to the FDA. No new studies have been ...

