Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Miramar Resources

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Aiming to create shareholder value through discovery

  • Bangemall
    • Exploring for giant Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposits in an emerging mineral province - maiden drilling campaign Sept Qtr
  • Gidji JV
    • Potential new gold camp 15km north of Kalgoorlie
  • Whaleshark
    • Multi-commodity project close to infrastructure
  • Board track record of successful discovery, development and production
  • Unmatched share price leverage to exploration success

Exploration Strategy

  • Acquire underexplored projects in world-class mineral provinces
  • Systematic exploration using best practise
  • Maximise exploration spend (>70% of cash spent on exploration since listing)
  • Leverage off existing mining / processing infrastructure

Disclaimer/Competent Person Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation which are not statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those relating to the proposed transactions, are forward-looking statements. These statements instead represent management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets or Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Allan Kelly, a “Competent Person” who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Allan Kelly is the Executive Chairman of Miramar Resources Ltd. He is a full-time employee of Miramar Resources Ltd and holds shares and options in the company.

Allan Kelly has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to Qualify as a “Competent Person” as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Allan Kelly consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information and in the form and context in which it appears.

Information on historical results for all projects within this presentation, including JORC Table 1 and 2 Information, is included in the Miramar Resources Limited Prospectus dated 4 September 2020.

JORC Table 1 and 2 Information for Miramar results for all projects within this presentation are included in the relevant ASX releases.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Magmatic Resources

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its 100%-owned Parkes Project, located 15 kilometres to the southeast of the Northparkes Copper-Gold Mine (Evolution/Sumitomo) (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Picha Project, Peru Delivers Shallow High Grade Copper Results as Exploration at York Harbour Copper Project, Canada Set to Commence

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland Canada, and the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 62,529 to 776,778,058 common shares with voting rights as of July 31, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from July 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is pleased to present its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report, Quarterly Cashflow Report, Investor Presentation

Description

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, and its Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper June 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q4 FY24.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Lithium Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 and Appendix 5B

uranium investing

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Intercepts up to 41g/t Au from In-Fill Drilling Program Nueva Sabana, Cuba

×