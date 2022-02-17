(TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $228.8 million ( $0.31 per share) in the fourth quarter and $780 .3 million ( $1.06 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Adjusted earnings 1 were $281.5 million ( $0.38 per share) for the quarter and $820 .6 million ( $1.11 per share) for the year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 were $623.0 million for the quarter and $1,869 .4 million for the year.
Peter Rockandel , President and CEO commented, "We were able to take advantage of the favourable base metal price environment and set many Lundin Mining all-time financial records in 2021 including generating net earnings of nearly $880 million, adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion , free cash flow of over $1 billion, and dividends paid of over $225 million .
Our operations finished the year strong with excellent fourth quarter performance, including significant improvement at Candelaria. The Zinc Expansion Project at Neves-Corvo was substantially complete at year-end and commissioning is now underway. Expansion study work evaluating future growth and mine life extensions were advanced for the Candelaria underground mines, Keel zone of Eagle East and at Chapada. We are very excited about the discovery of the high-grade copper-gold Saúva prospect and potential positive implications for the Chapada expansion alternatives. Acquisition of Josemaria Resources, for its world-class copper-gold project, remains on-track for closing in the second quarter of 2022."
Summary Financial Results
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
US$ Millions (except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
1,018.6
529.5
3,328.8
2,041.5
Gross profit
433.2
179.4
1,369.7
498.1
Attributable net earnings 2
228.8
119.2
780.3
168.8
Net earnings
266.1
120.8
879.3
189.1
Adjusted earnings 1,2
281.5
106.7
820.6
225.2
Adjusted EBITDA 1
623.0
234.8
1,869.4
856.9
Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") 2
0.31
0.16
1.06
0.23
Adjusted EPS 1,2
0.38
0.15
1.11
0.31
Cash flow from operations
384.2
172.7
1,485.0
565.9
Adjusted operating cash flow 1
481.5
175.7
1,487.1
644.6
Adjusted operating cash flow per share 1
0.65
0.24
2.02
0.88
Free cash flow 1
247.6
79.0
1,009.6
199.4
Cash and cash equivalents
594.1
141.4
594.1
141.4
Net cash (debt) 1
563.1
(63.2)
563.1
(63.2)
1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.
2 Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corporation.
Highlights
Operational Performance
Production of all metals met or exceeded the Company's most recent annual production guidance. Due to increased sales volumes, production costs were higher than the prior year, however on a per unit basis cash costs were better than the most recent annual guidance for each operation.
Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced, on a 100% basis, 151,719 tonnes of copper, approximately 91,000 ounces of gold and 1.4 million ounces of silver in concentrate during the year. Copper production met, and gold production exceeded, most recent guidance. Production of both metals exceeded the prior year which was impacted by strike related work stoppages and ore hardness. Due to higher sales volumes, production costs were $120.6 million higher than the prior year. Copper cash cost 1 of $1.51 /lb was better than annual guidance, but slightly higher than the prior year due to the impact of higher mining costs.
Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 52,019 tonnes of copper and approximately 76,000 ounces of gold, with copper production exceeding guidance and gold production achieving the higher end of guidance. A new annual mill throughput record of 24.1 Mt processed was set in 2021. Copper production was also higher than the prior year, though gold production was lower due to planned lower grades. Production costs were $114.4 million higher than the prior year due to a non-cash write-down of ore stockpile inventory and inflationary impacts on costs. Full year copper cash cost of $1.05 /lb was better than guidance though higher than the previous year due to higher mining costs resulting from inflationary pressures and lower gold production and sales.
Eagle (100% owned): Eagle's production of 18,353 tonnes of nickel and 18,419 tonnes of copper met guidance. Nickel production was higher than the prior year due to increased mining of high-grade Eagle East ore, while copper production was in-line with the prior year. Production costs were $25.4 million higher than the prior year primarily due to higher sales volumes. Nickel cash cost of negative $1.24 /lb was better than guidance and the prior year due primarily to higher copper by-product prices.
Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 37,941 tonnes of copper for the year, meeting guidance and exceeding the prior year. Zinc production of 66,031 tonnes was below guidance and the prior year due to lower grades. Production costs were $71.1 million higher than the prior year due to inflationary increases and higher net sales volumes. Copper cash cost of $1.89 /lb for the year was better than guidance and prior year due to higher zinc by-product prices and sales volumes.
The Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP") continues to progress on schedule and on budget. In January 2021 , ZEP officially restarted after a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ZEP was substantially completed at the end of 2021, and commissioning of the mine materials handling system and the expanded zinc processing plant commenced.
Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 77,766 tonnes exceeded guidance as well as the previous year due to higher grades. Lead production (22,183 tonnes) was lower than the prior year, impacted by grades and recoveries. Production costs were $9.4 million higher than the prior year, but on a per unit basis zinc cash cost of $0.53 /lb for the current year was better than guidance and in-line with the prior year.
Total Production
(Contained metal in concentrate)
2021
2020
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Copper (t) a
262,884
76,996
65,077
63,457
57,354
230,781
41,885
61,444
65,285
62,167
Zinc (t)
143,797
36,830
38,769
34,833
33,365
142,744
41,428
32,787
31,582
36,947
Gold (koz) a
167
46
46
41
34
163
35
45
44
39
Nickel (t)
18,353
4,101
4,124
4,774
5,354
16,718
4,909
4,854
3,380
3,575
a. Candelaria's production is on a 100% basis.
Corporate Highlights
- On February 18, 2021 , the Company announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to C$0.06 per share, or C$0.24 per share annualized, compared to the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. On July 28, 2021 , the Company further increased the quarterly cash dividend to C$0.09 per share, or C$0.36 per share annualized. In addition, the Company declared an inaugural semi-annual variable performance dividend of C$0.09 per share. Total dividends declared has increased more than 140% over the previous year.
- On July 6, 2021 , the Company published its annual Sustainability Report which provides updates on the economic, safety, environmental and social issues that are of greatest interest to communities near the Company's operations, employees, investors, and other stakeholders.
- On July 27, 2021 , the Company announced that its 24% owned associate, Koboltti Chemicals Holdings Limited, had entered into an agreement to sell its specialty cobalt business to Jervois Mining Limited ("Jervois"). The consideration at closing was $208.0 million with the right to receive up to $40.0 million in contingent cash consideration based on future performance of the business. The Company's share of net proceeds were comprised of $45.0 million in cash and approximately $8.0 million in Jervois shares. The transaction closed in the third quarter of 2021.
- On September 9, 2021 , the Company announced that the President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Marie Inkster , would be stepping down and that Mr. Peter Rockandel , previously Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations would assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rockandel assumed this role as of November 1, 2021 . Ms. Inkster remained on the Company's Board of Directors until December 31, 2021 , at which time she stepped down and Mr. Rockandel was appointed in her place.
- On September 13, 2021 , the Company reported its Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates as at June 30, 2021 .
- On December 20, 2021 , the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources") for an implied equity value of approximately $485 million . The consideration will be subject to a total maximum cash consideration of approximately C$183 million and a total maximum share consideration of approximately 39.7 million Lundin Mining shares, equating to 30% of the consideration payable in cash and 70% payable in Lundin Mining shares. The Company will acquire 100% of the Josemaria copper-gold project located in the San Juan Province of Argentina .
- On February 10, 2022 , the Company announced the discovery of a new copper-gold mineralized system called Saúva, located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Chapada mine. Following the initial discovery of Sauva in September 2021 , an aggressive exploration drilling campaign was commenced with five drill rigs to better define the potential size of the discovery.
Financial Performance
- Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1,369.7 million , an increase of $871.6 million in comparison to the prior year due primarily to higher realized metal prices ( $1,030.6 million ), partially offset by higher production costs due to inflationary price increases.
- For the year ended December 31, 2021 , net earnings of $879.3 million were $690.2 million higher than the prior year and adjusted earnings of $820.6 million were higher than the prior year primarily due to higher gross profit and higher income from investment in associates partially offset by higher income tax expense.
Financial Position and Financing
- Cash and cash equivalents increased by $452.6 million during 2021, ending the year at $594.1 million . Cash flow from operations of $1,485.0 million was used to fund capital expenditures of $532.1 million and financing activities of $496.6 million , including debt repayments, distributions of dividends to shareholders ( $227.4 million ) and to non-controlling interests ( $56.0 million ).
- As at December 31, 2021 , the Company had a net cash position of $563.1 million . As at February 17, 2022 , the Company had cash and net cash balances of approximately $650.0 million and $620.0 million , respectively.
Outlook
Production, cash cost and exploration investment guidance for 2022 remains unchanged from that provided on November 22, 2021 (see news release "Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update"). Capital expenditure guidance for the operations has not changed, but the Company has approved a global Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") software upgrade project to optimize and standardize systems which is included in other capital expenditures in the guidance below.
2022 Production and Cash Cost Guidance
Production
Cash Costs a
Copper (t)
Candelaria (100%)
155,000
-
165,000
$1.55/lb b
Chapada
53,000
-
58,000
$1.60/lb c
Eagle
15,000
-
18,000
Neves-Corvo
33,000
-
38,000
$1.80/lb b
Zinkgruvan
2,000
-
3,000
Total
258,000
-
282,000
Zinc (t)
Neves-Corvo
110,000
-
120,000
Zinkgruvan
78,000
-
83,000
$0.55/lb b
Total
188,000
-
203,000
Gold (oz)
Candelaria (100%)
83,000
-
88,000
Chapada
70,000
-
75,000
Total
153,000
-
163,000
Nickel (t)
Eagle
15,000
-
18,000
$(0.25)/lb
a. Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, as noted above, commodity prices (Cu: $3.90/lb, Zn: $1.15/lb, Pb: $0.90/lb, Au: $1,800/oz), foreign exchange rates (€/USD:1.20, USD/SEK:8.20, USD/CLP:700, USD/BRL:5.10) and production costs.
b. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and silver production at Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo are also subject to streaming agreements. Cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $420/oz gold and $4.20/oz to $4.52/oz silver.
c. Chapada cash costs is calculated on a by-product basis and do not include the effects of its copper stream agreements. Effects of copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized revenue per pound.
2022 Capital Expenditure Guidance
($ millions)
Candelaria (100% basis)
370
Chapada
65
Eagle
10
Neves-Corvo
95
Zinkgruvan
60
Other
25
Total Sustaining Capital a
625
Zinc Expansion Project (Neves-Corvo)
30
Total Capital Expenditures
655
a.
This is supplementary financial measure. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.
2022 Exploration Investment Guidance
Total planned exploration expenditures are expected to be $45.0 million in 2022, unchanged from previous guidance. Approximately $40.0 million will be spent supporting significant in-mine and near-mine targets at our operations ( $15 .0 million at Candelaria, $10.0 million at Chapada, $8.0 million at Neves-Corvo, $5.0 million at Zinkgruvan and $2.0 million at Eagle). The remaining amounts are planned to advance activities on exploration stage and new business development projects.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 17, 2022 at 17:30 Eastern Time .
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Weyland , P.Eng., Senior Manager of Studies of the Company, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Weyland has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
($thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
266,070
120,772
879,301
189,057
Add back:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
145,367
85,338
522,764
447,474
Finance income and costs
11,070
8,403
41,387
46,624
Income taxes
127,495
18,393
365,686
152,421
550,002
232,906
1,809,138
835,576
Unrealized foreign exchange
24,121
(280)
27,648
(12,582)
Revaluation gain on derivative liability
4,581
(1,405)
3,836
21,812
Revaluation of marketable securities
(2,795)
778
(7,094)
707
Income from investment in associates
(2,661)
(322)
(24,895)
(3,302)
Ore stockpile inventory write-down
65,025
-
65,025
-
Business interruption insurance settlement
(16,000)
-
(16,000)
-
Project standby and suspension costs
-
3,702
-
10,043
Labour action costs
-
5,133
-
5,133
Other
681
(5,715)
11,758
(518)
Total adjustments - EBITDA
72,952
1,891
60,278
21,293
Adjusted EBITDA
622,954
234,797
1,869,416
856,869
Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
($thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings attributable to:
Lundin Mining shareholders
228,780
119,199
780,348
168,798
Add back:
Total adjustments - EBITDA
72,952
1,891
60,278
21,293
Tax effect on adjustments
(19,088)
(33)
(21,817)
11,886
Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange on non-monetary balances
1,171
(1,653)
6,115
57,962
Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation
(2,652)
(10,265)
(4,385)
(18,278)
Tax asset revaluations
-
-
-
5,675
Prior period tax refund and interest
-
-
-
(19,161)
Other
368
(2,419)
64
(2,934)
Total
52,751
(12,479)
40,255
56,443
Adjusted earnings
281,531
106,720
820,603
225,241
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
735,233,287
734,346,812
736,789,666
734,074,514
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
0.31
0.16
1.06
0.23
Total adjustments
0.07
(0.01)
0.05
0.08
Adjusted earnings per share
0.38
0.15
1.11
0.31
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow per share can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
($thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash provided by operating activities
384,177
172,665
1,484,954
565,888
Changes in non-cash working capital items
97,326
3,071
2,136
78,714
Adjusted operating cash flow
481,503
175,736
1,487,090
644,602
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
735,233,287
734,346,812
736,789,666
734,074,514
Adjusted operating cash flow per share
0.65
0.24
2.02
0.88
Free cash flow can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
($thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash provided by operating activities
384,177
172,665
1,484,954
565,888
Sustaining capital expenditures
(136,560)
(93,657)
(475,373)
(366,501)
Free cash flow
247,617
79,008
1,009,581
199,387
Net cash (debt) can be reconciled as follows:
($thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
594,069
141,447
Current portion of total debt and lease liabilities
14,617
116,942
Debt and lease liabilities
16,386
86,106
31,003
203,048
Deferred financing fees (netted in above)
-
1,622
31,003
204,670
Net cash (debt)
563,066
(63,223)
Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs can be reconciled to the Company's operating costs as follows:
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Total
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
148,213
47,123
15,012
36,618
64,056
Pounds (000s)
326,753
103,888
33,096
80,729
141,219
Production costs
1,436,278
Less: Royalties and other
(57,887)
Ore stockpile inventory write-down
(65,025)
1,313,366
Deduct: By-product credits
(646,950)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
122,330
Cash cost
494,213
108,782
(40,883)
152,416
74,218
788,746
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.51
1.05
(1.24)
1.89
0.53
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
312,388
52,275
16,279
52,552
41,325
Royalties
-
13,858
28,241
9,856
-
Interest expense
4,818
3,436
708
75
71
Leases & other
10,487
3,463
9,202
5,408
5,499
All-in sustaining cost
821,906
181,814
13,547
220,307
121,113
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.52
1.75
0.41
2.73
0.86
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
2022 Guidance
Cash cost
570,000
200,000
(10,000)
150,000
100,000
Cash cost per pound($/lb)
1.55
1.60
(0.25)
1.80
0.55
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Total
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
123,183
47,119
12,481
30,799
62,150
Pounds (000s)
271,572
103,879
27,516
67,900
137,017
Production cost
1,095,911
Less: Royalties and other
(47,906)
Labour action cost
(5,133)
1,042,872
Deduct: By-product credits
(516,436)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
115,243
Cash cost
394,919
30,399
2,620
141,945
71,796
641,679
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.45
0.29
0.10
2.09
0.52
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
216,018
38,646
11,259
63,360
36,946
Royalties
-
11,550
18,401
2,146
-
Interest expense
4,242
4,440
1,250
363
68
Leases & other
6,945
2,588
8,082
6,818
2,974
All-in sustaining cost
622,124
87,623
41,612
214,632
111,784
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.29
0.84
1.51
3.16
0.82
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Total
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
43,417
13,628
3,390
10,668
18,005
Pounds (000s)
95,718
30,045
7,474
23,519
39,694
Production costs
440,032
Less: Royalties and other
(15,192)
Ore stockpile inventory write-down
(65,025)
359,815
Deduct: By-product credits
(180,394)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
35,963
Cash cost
125,630
32,255
(1,623)
36,065
23,057
215,384
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.31
1.07
(0.22)
1.53
0.58
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
85,747
14,419
3,865
19,204
13,013
Royalties
-
4,061
6,307
4,280
-
Interest expense
1,271
859
177
18
17
Leases & other
2,557
980
1,968
1,244
1,251
All-in sustaining cost
215,205
52,574
10,694
60,811
37,338
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.25
1.75
1.43
2.59
0.94
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Total
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
16,574
10,966
3,714
4,708
22,399
Pounds (000s)
36,539
24,176
8,188
10,379
49,381
Production costs
264,829
Less: Royalties and other
(20,691)
Labour action cost
(5,133)
239,005
Deduct: By-product credits
(143,194)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
25,858
Cash cost
79,329
(4,382)
(7,317)
29,591
24,448
121,669
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
2.17
(0.18)
(0.89)
2.85
0.50
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
36,289
18,659
2,331
23,612
12,764
Royalties
-
3,676
5,201
325
-
Interest expense
1,040
1,113
312
137
21
Leases & other
1,849
662
2,068
1,855
1,430
All-in sustaining cost
118,507
19,728
2,595
55,520
38,663
AISC per pound ($/lb)
3.24
0.82
0.32
5.35
0.78
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; expectations and ability to complete the Josemaria Resources Inc. transaction; the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof, including the Josemaria Resources Inc. transaction; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; global financial conditions and inflation; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity demand and prices; changing taxation regimes; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; reliance on a single asset; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure, infrastructure failures, and risks related to ageing infrastructure; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; pricing and availability of key supplies and services; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 virus; the inability to currently control Josemaria Resources Inc. and the ability to satisfy the conditions and consummate the Josemaria Resources Inc. transaction on the proposed terms and expected schedule; exchange rate fluctuations; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; climate change; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; existence of significant shareholders; uncertain political and economic environments, including in Brazil and Chile ; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; indebtedness; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; funding requirements and availability of financing; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems, as well as third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; information technology and cybersecurity risks; risks related to mine closure activities, reclamation obligations, and closed and historical sites; social and political unrest, including civil disruption in Chile ; the inability to effectively compete in the industry; financial projections, including estimates of future expenditures and cash costs, and estimates of future production may be unreliable; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; ore processing efficiency; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; community and stakeholder opposition; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labor, trade relations, and transportation; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; dilution; risks relating to dividends; conflicts of interest; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; the estimation of asset carrying values; challenges or defects in title; internal controls; relationships with employees and contractors, and the potential for and effects of labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labor or interruptions in production; compliance with foreign laws; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations and laws; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of this AIF and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 , which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward – looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.
