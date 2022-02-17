Lundin Mining Corporation today reported earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $228.8 million in the fourth quarter and $780 .3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Adjusted earnings 1 were $281.5 million for the quarter and $820 .6 million for the year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 were $623.0 million for the quarter and $1,869 .4 million for the year. Peter Rockandel President and CEO commented, ...

LUN:CA,LUNMF