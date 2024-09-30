Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 71,562 to 776,862,620 common shares with voting rights as of September 30, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from September 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 30, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/30/c1463.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
The Conversation (0)
Alderan Resources Limited

Alderan Intersects 30m Copper Mineralised Zone at New Years Copper Prospect, Cactus District, Utah, USA

- up to 23.2% copper in averaged pXRF assay intervals in core

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX: AL8) (Alderan or the Company) is pleased to advise that its Stage 1 drilling programme at the New Years copper prospect in the Cactus copper-gold (Cu-Au) district in Utah, USA has intersected high grade copper mineralisation based on visual inspection and pXRF readings on the drill core. Spot pXRF readings reach grades of 45.5% copper between 14.0-14.2m down hole NY2024-DDH2 with the average of three separate readings over this interval being 23.2% copper (see Figure 2). This sits within a 30m interval from 10.8m downhole which contains high pXRF copper grades (see Appendix 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium or the Company) is pleased to announce closing of the Senior Secured Loan Facility with Glencore International AG and its affiliates (Glencore) and execution of offtake agreements for copper products in line with previous announcements on 30 August 2024 – $40m Senior Secured Loan Facility with Glencore, and 26 July 2024 – Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Geophysics Reveal Further Highly Prospective Targets at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the geophysical survey at the Mt Gordon and Aquila prospects, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.
Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC – Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the following:

Warrant Extension

Keep reading...Show less
Copper ore.

Cobre and BHP in Talks for Copper-Silver Exploration in Botswana

Cobre (ASX:CBE) and a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) have signed a letter of intent to exclusively negotiate a material earn-in joint venture agreement.

The partnership will target Cobre’s Kitlanya West and East copper projects, both of which are located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana.

According to Cobre's Monday (September 23) press release, the news follows its participation in BHP’s Xplor program, which funded a recently completed seismic survey at the Kitlanya West site.

Keep reading...Show less
Norwegian flag on the back of boat.

Greenpeace: Deep-Sea Mining in Norway Could Harm Marine Biodiversity

Plans to open the Arctic seabed for deep-sea mining are raising alarms among environmentalists, particularly in light of new findings highlighting the potential damage to one of the world’s least explored ecosystems.

A recent report by Greenpeace warns that Norway’s decision to allow mineral exploration in Arctic waters could irreparably harm marine biodiversity, including species that are vital to the region’s ecological balance.

The area in question lies within the Norwegian Exclusive Economic Zone, specifically a section of the Arctic Ocean known as the Mohns Ridge. This region is believed to be rich in rare minerals like cobalt, nickel and manganese — elements that are critical for modern technology, including electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

Related News

Energy Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

lithium investing

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

Battery Metals Investing

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Gold Investing

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

×