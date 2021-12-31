Copper Investing News
Lundin Mining Corporation reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 135,716 to 734,987,154 common shares with voting rights as at December 31, 2021 . The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from December 1, 2021 to date is a result of ...

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 135,716 to 734,987,154 common shares with voting rights as at December 31, 2021 . The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from December 1, 2021 to date is a result of the Company purchasing share under the existing normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on December 31, 2021 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/31/c4010.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining LUN:CA LUNMF Copper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 14, 2021, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 2,260,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,900 .

Keep reading... Show less
Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report that the magnetic separator and dewatering equipment have arrived at the El Peñón processing facility. In preparation for the installation, the civil work for the four concrete platforms required to support the construction and integrate the equipment into the final processing circuit has begun.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire - December 29 th 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") reports a review of the 2021 exploration achievements to date.

Keep reading... Show less
Atico Mining Enters into an Agreement with the Colombian Government Over El Roble Property Royalty Dispute and Provides Update on the Title Renewal

Atico Mining Enters into an Agreement with the Colombian Government Over El Roble Property Royalty Dispute and Provides Update on the Title Renewal

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the National Mining Agency ("NMA") in Colombia related to the ongoing royalty dispute covering the El Roble property. While the Company has maintained that it has been in good standing with the requirements for a new title, with this agreement the company has formally been brought into good standing by the NMA.

As a part of the Agreement, the NMA and the Company have also agreed to settle the dispute via binding arbitration at the Center for Arbitration and Conciliation of the Bogota Chamber of Commerce for the purposes of seeking an expedited resolution to the ongoing claim, which is currently being resolved in Colombian courts where the proceedings can last several years. In contrast, the arbitration rules state the final decision by the tribunal takes approximately six to twelve months from the commencement of the arbitration process. To the extent that a final ruling is made in favor of the Company, the Payment Plan will cease, and any amounts already paid will be offset against future royalty obligations. As advised by its Colombian legal counsel, the Company continues to believe that it has a strong case for a positive outcome in an upcoming arbitration.

Keep reading... Show less
copper bars on top of US dollar bills

The Red-Hot Case for Copper as an Inflation Hedge

Move over, gold and silver — the humble copper has emerged as a potential hedge against inflation.

Copper’s credentials come from its wide use in the global economy. In 2020, 43 percent of the copper produced was used in the building and construction sector, 21 percent in electronics, 19 percent in transportation, 10 percent in consumer goods and 7 percent in industrial machinery.

Every single major sector of the economy uses copper, and because of that, its fate is tied closely to general economic growth, to the extent that the metal can be used as a bellwether for investment purposes. If the price of copper is rising, that means demand for copper is increasing and the economy is growing. If it’s beginning to fall, demand is sinking and the production of goods and services is being scaled back.

Keep reading... Show less
hand touching floating colored bubbles representing stock charts

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Josemaria Resources Jumps on Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was on the rise this past trading week, opening the period at 20,545.8 and closing on Friday (December 24) at 21,236.31.

The index jumped to a three week high, with the industrial sector seeing the biggest gains.

Looking over to commodities, gold was trading at around the US$1,800 per ounce mark, while silver was hovering at about the US$23 per ounce level.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×