TSX: LUN) Lundin Mining Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of CAD$0.09 per share and a semi-annual performance dividend of CAD$0.11 per share, for a combined total of CAD$0.20 per share of dividends declared. The dividends are payable on April 13, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022 and qualify as an 'eligible ...

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of CAD$0.09 per share and a semi-annual performance dividend of CAD$0.11 per share, for a combined total of CAD$0.20 per share of dividends declared. The dividends are payable on April 13, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022 and qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

The Company's total dividend is supported by its dividend framework aimed at returning to shareholders, through a combination of a regular base dividend and semi-annual variable performance dividend, a minimum target of 40% of operating cash flow after capital investments, contingent payments and distributions to partners. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be paid in Canadian Dollars ("CAD") on April 13, 2022 . Dividends on shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm will be paid in Swedish kronor ("SEK") in accordance with Euroclear principles on April 15, 2022 . To execute the payment of the dividend, a temporary administrative cross-border transfer closure will be applied by Euroclear from March 24, 2022 up to and including March 25, 2022 during which period shares of the Company cannot be transferred between TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 17, 2022 at 17:35 Eastern Time .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, other than statements of historical fact and historical information, is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, payment of the dividend and declaration of future dividends, and timing and amount thereof.  Words such as "if", "will be", "may" and "schedule", or variations of these terms or similar terminology or statements that certain actions, events or results "could" occur or be achieved are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are reasonable, these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $228.8 million ( $0.31 per share) in the fourth quarter and $780 .3 million ( $1.06 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Adjusted earnings 1 were $281.5 million ( $0.38 per share) for the quarter and $820 .6 million ( $1.11 per share) for the year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 were $623.0 million for the quarter and $1,869 .4 million for the year.

Lundin Mining Announces Retirement of Mr. Lukas Lundin

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces the retirement of Mr. Lukas Lundin from the Chair of Lundin Mining's Board of Directors (the "Chair" and the "Board"), effective at the time of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate Outlook

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate Outlook

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an overview of its achievements during the 2021 exploration season and a corporate outlook on upcoming exploration activities. Pacific Empire has strengthened its portfolio through staking prospective projects, converting its interest in the Stars property and the Red property to royalties and cash, and advancing our flagship Jean Marie project through systematic target development during 2021. The focus for 2022 will be at Jean Marie where permits have been submitted for diamond drilling at the two highest ranking targets. Partner-funded exploration at the Pinnacle project is expected to continue during 2022.

2021 Highlights

Fabled Copper Samples 4.66% Copper at the 2b Copper Occurrence on the Neil Property

Fabled Copper Samples 4.66% Copper at the 2b Copper Occurrence on the Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the sixth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Samples 4.83% Copper at the 2a Copper Occurrence on the Neil Property

Fabled Copper Samples 4.83% Copper at the 2a Copper Occurrence on the Neil Property
First Quantum Minerals Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2021 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) today reported results for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4"), the Company reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $247 million ($0.36 per share), adjusted earnings 1 of $306 million ($0.44 per share 2 ), and cash flows from operating activities of $760 million ($1.10 per share 2 ). For the year-ended 2021, the Company reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $832 million ($1.21 per share), adjusted earnings 1 of $826 million ($1.20 per share 2 ), and cash flows from operating activities of $2,885 million ($4.19 per share 2 ).

"First Quantum's operations continue to demonstrate resilience in dealing with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants as they emerge. We are in a period of solid cash flow generation for the Company and while debt reduction remains a priority, we are pleased to cautiously commence increased capital returns to our shareholders with our new dividend framework. We have released our inaugural Climate Change report which recognizes our obligation to mine responsibly and to report on our actions to address climate change," commented Philip Pascall, Chairman and CEO. "I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of the entire team at First Quantum and for the support of Governments and communities in our host countries. It is with these efforts and this support that First Quantum is placed in a strong position for 2022 and beyond."

Teck to Pilot Electric Transport Truck at Highland Valley Copper Operations

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and MEDATech today announced the pilot of a fully electric on-highway transport truck to haul copper concentrate, marking the first use of a battery-electric truck to haul copper concentrate worldwide. The truck will travel between Teck's Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) in south-central British Columbia (B.C.) and a rail loading facility in Ashcroft, B.C.

This pilot of the MEDATech ALTDRIVE-powered fifth-wheel Western Star will help to advance Teck's goal of displacing the equivalent of 1,000 internal combustion (ICE) vehicles by 2025. It will also provide valuable learnings for the electrification of Teck's vehicle fleet on the path to achieving the company's goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its operations by 33% by 2030 and becoming a carbon-neutral operator by 2050.

