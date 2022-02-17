TSX: LUN) Lundin Mining Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of CAD$0.09 per share and a semi-annual performance dividend of CAD$0.11 per share, for a combined total of CAD$0.20 per share of dividends declared. The dividends are payable on April 13, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022 and qualify as an 'eligible ...

LUN:CA,LUNMF