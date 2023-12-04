Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Lundin Mining Announces Completion of CEO Transition Process

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously disclosed CEO transition plan has progressed well, the Board of Directors has agreed that Jack Lundin will formally assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Lundin will join the Board of Directors on January 1, 2024 . As previously announced, Mr. Rockandel will remain on the Company's Board of Directors until December 31, 2023 .

Jack Lundin , President and CEO commented "I would like to thank Peter and my fellow colleagues for allowing such a smooth transition to take place. I look forward to building off the significant progress that has been made during Peter's tenure with the Company."

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on December 4, 2023 , at 12:05 am Eastern Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Completion of CEO Transition Process (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/04/c6854.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
The Conversation (0)
copper ore

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rugby Resources Surges 75 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) improved by 13.93 points last week, closing at 546.26.

Thursday (November 30) brought good news for the US economy, with the Federal Reserve signaling that it is likely done hiking interest rates. However, its wait-and-see approach leaves the door open to possible changes.

That sentiment was echoed in Canada, where economists widely expect the country's central bank to hold interest rates steady when it makes its next announcement on December 6. This follows the release of economic data that shows the Canadian economy contracted 1.1 percent in Q3. Despite this shrinkage, Canada has not entered into a technical recession — defined as two consecutive quarterly contractions — due to a 1.4 percent gain in 2023's second quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to report exceptional assay results from drillhole MOXD226A, the final drillhole of its successful initial Vero Resource drilling program. The Vero Resource is part of TNC’s 100% owned Mt Oxide Project (located 140km north of Mount Isa, Queensland, see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
panama, november 19, 2023 — protests in front of the supreme court of justice against the mining contract and trawling in panama

First Quantum Falters as Government Rules Cobre Panama Contract Unconstitutional

Top copper miner First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has hit a major setback in Panama.

On Tuesday (November 28), the country's Supreme Court of Justice ruled that the company's mining contract for the Cobre Panama copper mine is unconstitutional, casting uncertainty on the operation's future.

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Sierra Metals Takes the Lead with Gain of Nearly 40 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined slightly last week, falling 0.31 percent to 20,103.2.

The latest inflation data shows Canada's consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in October, in line with forecasts from economists. The number is down from September's reading of 3.8 percent. However, Leslie Preston, senior economist at TD (TSX:TD,NYSE:TD), told CBC that Canadians probably aren't noticing price decreases.

"Slower growth in prices may be imperceptible to consumers who are still paying more than 20 per cent more for a basket of groceries relative to three years ago — the biggest such increase in 40 years," she said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

CARBONXT Launches a Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer and Placement to Raise up to $2.94M

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

Resource Investing

CARBONXT Launches a Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer and Placement to Raise up to $2.94M

Resource Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO

Base Metals Investing

Awale Signs Investment Agreement for Non-brokered Private Placement with Newmont

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Hits New All-time High, First Quantum Pursues Arbitration

×