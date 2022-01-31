Base Metals Investing News
TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce rock chip channel sampling results defining a new zone of copper mineralization at the Lacsha project (" Lacsha " or the " Project ") and initiation of an Induced Polarization (" IP ") geophysical survey.

Rock Chip Sampling

Continuous rock chip channel sampling results show consistent values in copper and molybdenum, including 52m grading 0.38% copper and 237ppm molybdenum, with copper values ranging from 460 ppm copper to 45,200 ppm (4.52%) copper (Figure 1).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b16a743-e85c-46c1-9c69-bf59b58f1361

Figure 1. New Lascha SW Zone continuous rock chip sampling showing copper grades
and selected composite rock chip intercepts.

These results are in addition to assays reported previously in Lacsha South and Lacsha North target areas, where similar mineralization was identified ( previous news release, September 14, 2021 ), including 30m grading 0.22% copper and 76ppm molybdenum in Lacsha South and 72m grading 0.20% copper and 62ppm molybdenum in Lacsha North (Table 1).

Table 1: Comparison of Rock Chip Channel Sample Grades at Lacsha Target Areas

Target Area Highlights Composite Grades
(0.20% copper or greater) 		Grade Range
(%)
Lacsha North 72m @ 0.20% copper, 62ppm moly;
incl. 46m@0.25% copper, 81ppm moly 		0.07% - 0.68%
Lacsha South 30m @0.22% copper, 76ppm moly;
and 26m @ 0.20% copper, 119ppm moly 		0.04% - 4.10%
Lacsha South-West 136m @ 0.24% copper, 179ppm moly;
incl. 52m @ 0.38% Copper, 237ppm moly 		0.05% - 4.52%

These copper-molybdenum values are interpreted as indicating a leached zone typically found in arid environments related to porphyry deposits. Individual samples were taken at 2 m intervals. True thickness is not possible to determine from the current level of available data, but sample orientation is designed to be as representative as possible.

Induced Polarization Survey

Latin Metals is currently undertaking a geophysical IP survey, which will be completed over the Lacsha project. This survey will help us to define drill targets for permitting. The survey is planned to cover all targets generated to date for a total of 18 lines, each averaging 1.5 km in length. Lines are orientated perpendicular to the principal NE-SW mineralized trend.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types, including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals' 100%-owned Lacsha copper-molybdenum, Yamba copper-molybdenum, Auquis copper-gold and Tillo, Para and Loli projects are all located in the northern Lima-Ica portion of the coastal belt.

QA/QC

The work program at Lacsha was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager. He is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of acquiring prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

" Keith Henderson "

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890
999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation of the Option Agreements and exercise of the Option for the Properties, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Properties and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX-V acceptance for filing of the Option Agreements, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.


Overview

Latin Metals (TSXV:LMS, OTCQB:LMSQF) is a resource exploration company focused on precious metals and copper projects in historically resource-rich regions of South America, specifically Peru and Argentina.

The company operates on a prospect generator model, focusing on acquiring prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, then completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets. Latin Metals ultimately secures joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration, and in doing so, exposes shareholders to the upside of mineral discoveries while conserving capital.

Latin Metals Asset Growth

Latin Metals' Company Highlights

  • Focus on high-potential projects in Latin America, including under-explored areas of Peru and Argentina
  • Management and advisors have decades of experience working for major mining companies and have a comprehensive understanding of industry needs
  • Portfolio of 20 projects provides commodity exposure to gold, silver, copper and battery metals
  • Less than 50M shares were issued and almost 50% with management and board
  • Latin Metals ultimately retains a minority or royalty interest in all projects providing shareholders with exposure to exploration or discovery upside
  • Investment by partners is non-dilutive and preserves corporate structure. Cash payments to Latin Metals reduces the need for equity financing.
  • Latin Metals acquired a 100 percent interest in the Yanba copper exploration project, Coastal Coper Belt, Peru, close to its Lacsha copper project.
  • Latin Metals acquired a 100 percent interest in three copper exploration projects totaling 5,000 hectares, located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru.

Latin Metals' Key Projects — Argentina

Organullo Gold Project

latin metals Organullo Gold Project

Latin Metals' Organullo gold project is 100-percent owned and consistent with the company's model; the project was acquired by staking at a minimal cost. The Organullo project includes almost 11,000m of historical drilling, in addition to rock and soil sampling geochemistry that has been conducted on the property.

Gold anomalies on the property have been shown to extend over approximately seven kilometers of strike length, defining one of the largest geochemical targets in Argentina. Only a small portion of this strike length has been tested by drilling to date.

Esperanza Copper-Gold Project

Latin Metals Argentina Projects Map

Argentina has a proven history of copper production, with 11 significant copper projects in the country's northwest region controlled by large mining companies. The Esperanza copper-gold project hosts an extensive copper-gold porphyry system exposed at the surface and extends to at least 400m depth. Latin Metals' most recent drill campaign returned 387m @ 0.57% copper and 0.27 g/t gold from the surface with mineralization open at depth.

The project is optioned to Libero Copper and Gold (TSX.V: LBC), who can earn a 70% interest by making payments to the underlying owner of US$1,900,000, cash payments of US$500,000 to Latin Metals, and incurring exploration expenditure of US$2,000,000.

Santa Cruz Properties

The Deseado Massif region of Santa Cruz is home to many advanced-stage exploration projects owned or operated by major mining companies. Since 1990, discoveries in this region have included almost 600 million ounces of silver and approximately 20 million ounces of gold. Latin Metals owns six properties in the Santa Cruz Province, all of which are close to known deposits or mines.

Latin Metals Santa Cruz Province Map

Mina Angela Property

Having completed the sale of the Mina Angela project to Patagonia Gold in Q2 2021, Latin Metals holds a 1.25% NSR royalty on future production. An additional US$500,000 cash payment is also due to Latin Metals on receipt of mine permits.

Latin Metals' Key Projects — Peru

Lacsha Project

The 100%-owned, 4,000-hectare Lacsha project is located within the Cretaceous age Coastal Copper Belt where discoveries include copper porphyry, VMS, IOCG and intrusion-related gold deposits. The project is prospective for copper-molybdenum porphyry. The project is located south and contiguous with Newmont's (TSX:NGT) Sumacwayra copper-molybdenum discovery.

The project was acquired by staking in 2020, and Latin Metals has moved quickly to complete surface exploration, resulting in the discovery of two large copper-molybdenum mineralized zones. Highlights include surface rock chip sampling, which has identified consistent copper mineralization at surface.

Latin Metals' Key Objectives

2021 Completed Deals:

  • Esperanza Copper Gold Project, Argentina – Optioned out to Libero Copper and Gold in US$4.5 million deal. Latin Metals retains 30% interest.
  • Mina Angela Gold Project, Argentina – Sale of asset for US$1.1 million. Latin Metals retains 1.25% royalty on future production.

2021 Objectives Going Forward:

  • Lacsha Copper-Molybdenum Project, Peru – complete surface mapping, geochemistry and geophysics to define drill targets. Permitting of initial drill tests to be completed prior to securing a partner to fund drill testing.
  • Organullo Gold Project, Argentina – secure option partner to complete substantial exploration program.
  • Auquis Copper-Gold Project, Peru – complete community agreement and commence surface exploration.
  • Santa Cruz Precious Metals Projects, Argentina — secure option partner to complete substantial exploration program.
  • El Quemado Lithium Project, Argentina – secure option partner of purchaser for the project.
  • Project Generation, Peru – identification and acquisition of additional exploration projects throughout Argentina and Peru

Latin Metals' Management Team

Keith Henderson - President, CEO & Director

Henderson has 25 years' global experience in the mineral exploration industry throughout Africa, Europe, and North and South America. He was educated in Europe, graduating with B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. in geology and has extensive experience in multiple mineral deposit types and commodities.

Eduardo Leon - Exploration Manager, Peru

Leon worked as a Senior geologist on Lumina Copper's Taca Taca project in northern Argentina from 2011-12, where he helped manage an extensive drilling campaign that resulted in a major copper-gold porphyry discovery. Thereafter, Eduardo held a variety of senior technical positions with companies working in Peru, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Brazil. Most recently, he served as Exploration Manager for Auryn Resources.

Dr. Mario Castelli - President

Dr. Castelli is a trained lawyer with 30 years of experience, featuring a particular specialization in exploration and mining. Mario has also held a variety of senior agency positions at both the Provincial and Federal levels.

Daniel MacNeil - Technical Advisor

MacNeil is a precious and base metal specialist with more than 19 years of experience from continental-scale project generation to in-mine resource expansion in a wide variety of geological settings. Daniel currently consults with mid-tier, private and junior mining/exploration companies on mine resource expansion and early through advanced exploration target delineation, drill testing and exploration property evaluations globally.

Dani Palahanova - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Ms. Palahanova currently serves as Chief Financial officer of the Company. She has been working with publicly listed Canadian companies in the minerals exploration sector for over 15 years. She has held positions as CFO, Controller and Corporate Secretary for various junior exploration and technology companies in Vancouver. Ms. Palahanova holds an Executive MBA degree from Simon Fraser University and a CPA, CGA designation.

Elyssia Patterson - Manager Investor Relations

Ms. Patterson has an extensive knowledge of the going public process with private start-ups and works closely with private companies implementing strategies in order to list on the TSX or the CSE. Currently, Ms. Patterson is the CEO of Lycan Capital Corp., a corporate communications and marketing consulting company focused on activities such as coordinating investor relations and advancing general corporate development of public companies.

Latin Metals Stakes Three New Copper Exploration Projects, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru

Latin Metals Stakes Three New Copper Exploration Projects, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has acquired a 100% interest in three copper exploration projects totaling 5,000 hectares, located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. The three projects (Loli, Tillo, and Para) (the " Projects ") are located approximately 130km southwest of the Company's Lacsha copper project, where recent exploration has identified extensive copper mineralization at surface and where the Company expects to complete an IP survey in January 2022 ( Figure 1 ).

The Projects were acquired by staking following completion of an extensive regional stream sediment survey, screening approximately 480 km 2 . The areas were selected based on consistent copper anomalies and geological similarities to the Lacsha - Yanba projects area.

yanba

Latin Metals Stakes Yanba Copper Project, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Yanba copper exploration project, Coastal Coper Belt, Peru. The 4,000-hectare Yanba project (" Yanba ") is located close to the Company's Lacsha copper project (" Lacsha ") ( Figure 1 ), where recent exploration has identified extensive copper mineralization at surface and where the Company expects to finalize drill targets by year end.

The Yanba acquisition was completed following completion of an extensive regional stream sediment survey, screening approximately 200 km 2 . The area was selected for staking due to consistent copper anomalies and geological similarities to the nearby Lacsha project.

TSXV:LMS

Latin Metals Receives Ground Magnetic Survey Results, Lacsha Project, Peru

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces receipt of results from a recently completed ground magnetic survey at its 100% owned property Lacsha copper project (" Lacsha "), Peru.

Magnetic anomalies at Lacsha North and Lacsha South ( Figure 1a ) are coincident with anomalous surface geochemistry in talus and rock chip samples ( Figure 1b ) and confirm the potential of Lacsha to host porphyry copper-style mineralization. The magnetic anomalies correspond to areas of surface rock chip sampling, including 30m of 0.20% copper and 72m at 0.20% copper (NR21-13, September 14, 2021).

Latin Metals Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.3 Million

Latin Metals Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.3 Million

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has closed its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.3 million through the issuance of 8,666,667 units in the capital of the Company (each a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.15 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Latin Metals (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing.

TSXV:LMS

Latin Metals Upsizes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds Up To $1.3 Million

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that due to investor interest in its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") announced on September 10, 2021, it is upsizing the Financing to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million. The Financing will consist of up to 8,666,667 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Latin Metals (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing.

