Copper Investing News

New daily production record of 1,202 tonnes copper produced on April 8Phase 2 concentrator declared commercial production on April 7; Kamoa Copper to increase annualized copper production to more than 400,000 tonnesFirst copper production from Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3, including copper metal from on-site flash smelter, expected in Q4 2024Ivanhoe Mines to issue Q1 2022 financial results and host conference call for ...

New daily production record of 1,202 tonnes copper produced on April 8

Phase 2 concentrator declared commercial production on April 7; Kamoa Copper to increase annualized copper production to more than 400,000 tonnes

First copper production from Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3, including copper metal from on-site flash smelter, expected in Q4 2024

Ivanhoe Mines to issue Q1 2022 financial results and host conference call for investors on May 10

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun are pleased to announce that the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo has set a new quarterly production record in the first quarter of 2022, with 55,602 tonnes of copper in concentrate produced. Kamoa Copper milled 1.08 million ore tonnes during the quarter at an average feed grade of 5.91% copper.

The Kamoa-Kakula Phase 2, 3.8 million-tonne-per-annum concentrator plant successfully declared commercial production on April 7, 2022. In addition, Kamoa-Kakula set a new daily production record on April 8, 2022, with 25,126 tonnes milled and 1,202 tonnes of copper produced.

Management now expects that the early commissioning of the Phase 2 concentrator plant will enable Kamoa Copper to reach the upper end of its 2022 copper production guidance of 290,000 to 340,000 tonnes.

First ore was introduced into the Phase 2 milling circuit on March 21, 2022, and first copper concentrate was produced approximately four months ahead of the originally announced development schedule. The Phase 2 concentrator plant is a mirror image of the Phase 1 plant, with a design throughput of 475 dry tonnes per hour, or 3.8 million tonnes of ore per year. Over the last six months, the Phase 1 plant has consistently exceeded design ore throughput by approximately 10% to 15%.

During the first 17 days of production, Phase 2 regularly exceeded its design throughput capacity, and continues to perform at similar throughput and recovery rates as the Phase 1 concentrator.

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrator plants now are both in commercial production. Kamoa Copper will increase its annualized copper production rate to more than 400,000 tonnes from this month forward.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_002full.jpg

Mark Farren, Kamoa Copper's CEO, commented: "The Phase 2 concentrator has been successfully commissioned in record time. We can expect to see a doubling of copper output for the remainder of this year, as well as further increases into 2023 as the de-bottlenecking program is executed. It has been wonderful to see how quickly Phase 2 reached commercial production, as our team leveraged prior learnings and experience from Phase 1.

"Our project team's focus now will be firmly on Phase 3 execution. We intend to deliver the Phase 3 project once again on time, and on budget. Phase 3 is targeting first production by Q4 2024. We are proud of what our people have achieved in a very short space of time - and are equally determined to reach the next milestones along a similar trajectory."

Mr. Friedland added: "We must again commend the operations team at Kamoa Copper for their consistent ability to exceed all expectations. Over the past three years, Ivanhoe Mines and its partners have continued to demonstrate an ability to deliver world-scale mining development projects ahead of schedule, and on budget … a real-world unicorn in this industry. In under three years, we fully expect Kamoa-Kakula to become the world's second-largest global copper producing complex. Details will be announced later this year with the release of the Phase 3 Pre-Feasibility Study in the third quarter.

"It is certainly an exciting time to be a shareholder and employee of Ivanhoe Mines, as we embark on a period of unprecedented growth to emerge as the world's next major, diversified mining company, in close partnership with our local communities.

"The global markets are experiencing a historic, long-term, and acute shortage of the vital metals we require to achieve the electrification and decarbonization of the world economy. London Metal Exchange stocks of its six main metals (copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, tin, and nickel) are at their collective lowest level since at least 1997 … and senior management at Ivanhoe Mines sees ourselves as an integral part of the solution by providing the metals the world urgently needs for electrification … together with our joint venture partner, Zijin Mining, we are resolved to expedite future expansion phases at Kamoa-Kakula to generate stable, profitable growth and provide lasting economic and social benefits for the Congolese nation and people."

Watch an April 2022 video highlighting Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrator plants during Q1 2022: https://vimeo.com/697952554/758c582d48

Watch a March 2022 virtual site tour of Kamoa-Kakula from the CRU World Copper Conference: https://vimeo.com/697969450/70ff48b986

Kamoa-Kakula set a fresh daily production record of 1,202 tonnes copper on April 8, 2022. During the first 17 days of production, the Phase 2 plant regularly exceeded its design throughput capacity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_004.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_004full.jpg

Installation of Kamoa-Kakula's third Larox Filter press from Metso Outotec of Espoo, Finland. (L-R) Ma Ying Hua, Bench Worker; Huang Ya Wen, Welder; Gaby Kabeya, Plumber; Yang Hui Ming, Bench Worker.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_003full.jpg

Details of the Phase 2 concentrator commercial ramp-up

In late March 2022, the Company announced that the Kamoa-Kakula Mine's Phase 2 concentrator plant began hot commissioning significantly ahead of schedule. First ore was introduced into the Phase 2 milling circuit on March 21, 2022, and first copper concentrate produced approximately four months ahead of the originally announced development schedule.

Commercial production from the Phase 2 concentrator was declared on April 7, 2022. During the first 17 days of production, Phase 2 regularly exceeded its design throughput capacity. On April 8, 2022, Kamoa-Kakula set a new daily milling throughput record of 25,126 tonnes.

Kamoa Copper's previously announced de-bottlenecking program also is progressing on schedule. The program will see Kamoa-Kakula increase the combined design processing capacity of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrator plants by approximately 21%, to 9.2 million tonnes per annum, up from 7.6 million tonnes per annum.

Once completed, the de-bottlenecking program will enable the copper production from Kamoa-Kakula's first two phases to exceed 450,000 tonnes per year by Q2 2023, positioning Kamoa Copper as the world's fourth largest copper producer.

Updated Pre-Feasibility Study for Phase 3 scheduled for Q3 2022; Phase 3 production scheduled for late 2024

The Pre-Feasibility Study for the Phase 3 expansion is well advanced and expected to be announced during the third quarter of this year. Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 will consist of two new mines known as Kamoa 1 and Kamoa 2, as well as the initial decline development at Kakula West. A new, larger concentrator plant will also be established adjacent to the two new mines at Kamoa. The associated power and surface infrastructure for Phase 3 will be designed to support future expansions.

In addition, Phase 3 includes a 500,000-tonne-per-annum, direct-to-blister flash smelter to produce approximately 99% copper metal, and the replacement of turbine 5 at the Inga 2 hydroelectric power station. The turbine replacement will supply additional clean hydro-electric power for the Phase 3 expansion and smelter.

Phase 3 is achieving solid progress, with detailed design, budgeting and engineering well advanced. Construction progress on the new box cut and twin decline excavations remain on track at the Kamoa 1 and Kamoa 2 mines.

Phase 3 is expected to begin production by the end of 2024.

Excavation work, pictured as at April 2022, is advancing quickly at Kamoa-Kakula's new box cut for the twin declines that will provide access to the Phase 3 mining areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_005.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_005full.jpg

Kamoa-Kakula's enlarged concentrate storage warehouse to accommodate Phase 1 and Phase 2 production volumes.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_006.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_006full.jpg

Richardo Kanjiri (left) and Timothy Mutandwa, nozzlemen with Kongo River Construction of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, at the box-cut site preparing for guniting, the process of spraying a mix or mortar or concrete to a surface.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_007.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_007full.jpg

Martha Sentle, Control and Instrumentation (C&I) Engineer, at her workstation in the control room for Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2 process optimization.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_008.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_008full.jpg

Location of the direct-to-blister flash furnace in the new smelter plant for Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3. (L-R) Qingyue Wang, Interpreter; Changdong Liu, Kamoa Technical Executive, Smelting; Abraham Li, Kamoa Deputy General Manager; David Mitchell, Kamoa Senior Project Manager, Smelter; Ugeshan Naidoo, Kamoa Area Project Manager, Smelter Infrastructure; Jimmy Chen, Kamoa Construction Coordinator.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_009.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_009full.jpg

Photo from the first blast at the Kamoa 1 and 2 box cut, which occurred in early April. The Phase 3 expansion is targeting first production in Q4 2024.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_010.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_010full.jpg

Ivanhoe Mines to issue Q1 2022 financial results and host conference call for investors on May 10

Ivanhoe Mines will report its Q1 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Q1 2022 financial results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call dial-in is +1-647-794-4605 or toll free 1-888-204-4368, quote "Ivanhoe Mines Q1 2022 Financial Results" if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Link to join the live audio webcast: https://bit.ly/3DTATay

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedar.com.

Kamoa-Kakula achieved record quarterly production of 55,602 tonnes of copper in concentrate in Q1 2022, with 19,605 tonnes copper produced in March.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_011.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_011full.jpg

Construction now is underway at the Kamoa Center of Excellence, which once in operation, aims to create a sustainable and community-centered learning environment in the heart of the Democratic Republic of CongoKamoa Copper's leadership team hosted the ground-breaking ceremony in December 2021.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_012.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_012full.jpg

The Kamoa Centre for Excellence will be a future-ready learning environment hosted within an adaptable campus. This community advanced training centre will create a legacy of collaboration, supporting local infrastructure and economic growth.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_013.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/120022_5006a425a4d16b57_013full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Disclosures of a scientific or technical nature at the Kamoa-Kakula Project in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Steve Amos, who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Amos is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is the Head of the Kamoa Project. Mr. Amos has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release.

Ivanhoe has prepared an independent, NI 43-101-compliant technical report for the Kamoa-Kakula Project, which is available on the company's website and under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com:

  • Kamoa-Kakula Integrated Development Plan 2020 dated October 13, 2020, prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd., China Nerin Engineering Co., Ltd., DRA Global, Epoch Resources, Golder Associates Africa, KGHM Cuprum R&D Centre Ltd., Outotec Oyj, Paterson and Cooke, Stantec Consulting International LLC, SRK Consulting Inc., and Wood plc.

The technical report includes relevant information regarding the assumptions, parameters and methods of the mineral resource estimates on the Kamoa-Kakula Project cited in this news release, as well as information regarding data verification, exploration procedures and other matters relevant to the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamoa-Kakula is the world's fastest growing major copper mine. Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.

About the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mining Complex

Kamoa-Kakula is the world's fastest growing and highest-grade major copper mining complex. Based on independent benchmarking, the project's phased expansion scenario to 19 Mtpa would position Kamoa-Kakula as the world's second-largest copper mining complex, with peak annual copper production of more than 800,000 tonnes.

A 2020 independent audit of Kamoa-Kakula's greenhouse gas intensity metrics performed by Hatch Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada, confirmed that the project will be foremost among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of copper produced.

The Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (20%).

Information contact

Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Such statements include without limitation: (i) statements that an updated pre-feasibility study for Phase 3 is scheduled for Q3 2022; (ii) statements regarding Kamoa-Kakula's copper production guidance for 2022, which currently is estimated at between 290,000 tonnes and 340,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate; (iii) statements regarding first copper production from Phase 3 expected in Q4 2024; (iv) statements regarding the de-bottlenecking program will enable the copper production from Kamoa Copper's first two phases to exceed 450,000 tonnes per year by Q2 2023; (v) statements regarding the Kamoa-Kakula's phased expansion scenario to 19 Mtpa would position Kamoa-Kakula as the world's second-largest copper mining complex, with peak annual copper production of more than 800,000 tonnes; (vi) statements regarding Kamoa-Kakula will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of copper produced; and (vii) statements regarding achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine.

As well, all of the results of the Kakula definitive feasibility study, the Kakula-Kansoko pre-feasibility study and the Kamoa-Kakula preliminary economic assessment, constitute forward-looking statements or information, and include future estimates of internal rates of return, net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs and the size and timing of phased development of the projects. Furthermore, with respect to this specific forward-looking information concerning the development of the Kamoa-Kakula Project, the company has based its assumptions and analysis on certain factors that are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties include: (i) the adequacy of infrastructure; (ii) geological characteristics; (iii) metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization; (iv) the ability to develop adequate processing capacity; (v) the price of copper; (vi) the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to complete development; (vii) the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment; (viii) unforeseen technological and engineering problems; (ix) accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism; (x) currency fluctuations; (xi) changes in regulations; (xii) the compliance by joint venture partners with terms of agreements; (xiii) the availability and productivity of skilled labour; (xiv) the regulation of the mining industry by various governmental agencies; (xv) the ability to raise sufficient capital to develop such projects; (xvi) changes in project scope or design; and (xvii) political factors.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed below and under "Risk Factors", and elsewhere in this release, as well as unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors set forth below in the "Risk Factors" section in the company's 2021 Q4 and Year-End MD&A and its current annual information form.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CAIVPAFCopper Investing
IVN:CA,IVPAF

Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today provided unaudited first quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices in light of the impacts of recent logistics disruptions in British Columbia, Canada.

The recent CP work stoppage interrupted rail service to our steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley in Southeastern British Columbia. As a result, our realized first quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.0 million tonnes, slightly below the low end of our previously announced guidance of 6.1 – 6.5 million tonnes. Record steelmaking coal FOB prices resulted in an increase in our average realized steelmaking coal price in the first quarter to US$357 per tonne. The increase in steelmaking coal prices from the fourth quarter further resulted in positive pricing adjustments of approximately $88 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Logo

>53% Cu Direct Shipping Ore generated at Storm Copper

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1), a discovery and development company focused on major base metal deposits in North America, is pleased to report the results of the recent ore sorting test work completed on mineralisation from the high-grade Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Corp.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero's operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine. It holds an interest in MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperanca property, and NX Gold Property.

Turquoise Hill Special Committee Provides Process Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today provided an update on its review of the unsolicited non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto"), the Company's majority shareholder, to acquire through a plan of arrangement the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share (the "Proposal").

Turquoise Hill Logo (CNW Group/Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.)

In response to the Proposal, Turquoise Hill's board of directors formed a Special Committee of independent directors comprised of Maryse Saint-Laurent (Chair), George Burns , Peter Gillin and Russel Robertson (the "Special Committee"). The Special Committee has retained BMO Capital Markets as its financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as its legal counsel. In addition, the Special Committee has retained TD Securities as an independent valuator to prepare a formal valuation of the common shares of the Company in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101
Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions .

In addition to its review and consideration of the Proposal, the Special Committee's mandate includes responsibility for considering the Company's liquidity needs and financing options pending the Company's consideration of the Proposal. The Special Committee will consider whether the Company should proceed with an equity offering to meet its liquidity requirements or consider other financing options, including potential financing from Rio Tinto pending the Special Committee's consideration of the Proposal.

Turquoise Hill does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's evaluation of the Proposal unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required. Turquoise Hill shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Proposal at this time.

The Proposal is non-binding on Turquoise Hill. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed or on what terms.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia , which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Proposal received by the Company from Rio Tinto, including the terms and conditions of the proposal; the Company's review and evaluation of the Proposal by the Special Committee; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including: (a) the possibility that the Company, its board of directors, the Special Committee and Rio Tinto cannot come to an agreement on the terms and conditions of a take-private transaction or will not proceed with giving shareholders an opportunity to accept or vote in favour of any take-private transaction; (b) the possibility that the terms and conditions of any definitive agreement in respect of a take-private transaction will differ from those that are currently contemplated by the Proposal; (c) if a definitive agreement is reached, the failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete any take-private transaction; (d) credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; (e) risks and uncertainties relating to information management, technology, supply chain, product safety, changes in law, competition, seasonality, commodity price and business, (f) the implementation and successful execution by the Company of the updated funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine; and (g) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or the ability to consummate any take-private transaction.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis ("2021 MD&A").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the 2021 MD&A that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turquoise-hill-special-committee-provides-process-update-301520456.html

SOURCE Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c0456.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

CSE: CUAU OTCQB: FOMNF Frankfurt: 2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol " FOMNF " as of the opening of the market on April 7 th , 2022. In conjunction with the new OTCQB listing, the Company has also applied and is awaiting approval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States .

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (" US ") Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for Forte Minerals Corp. as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com .

Forte Minerals Corp.'s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange the symbol "CUAU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2OA".

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-commences-trading-on-otcqb-under-the-symbol-fomnf-301520134.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c7095.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 7, 2022 - (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it will be a featured company on the educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" ( "Viewpoint" ). The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×