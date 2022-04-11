New daily production record of 1,202 tonnes copper produced on April 8Phase 2 concentrator declared commercial production on April 7; Kamoa Copper to increase annualized copper production to more than 400,000 tonnesFirst copper production from Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3, including copper metal from on-site flash smelter, expected in Q4 2024Ivanhoe Mines to issue Q1 2022 financial results and host conference call for ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF