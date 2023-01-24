Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Base MetalsInvesting News

Ivanhoe Mines to Release Kamoa-Kakula 2023 Integrated Development Plan and 2023 Cash Cost Guidance on Monday, January 30

Company-wide capital expenditure guidance for 2023 and 2024 to be released on Tuesday, January 31

Investor conference call discussing 2023 Integrated Development Plan to be held on Tuesday, January 31

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 Integrated Development Plan (Kamoa-Kakula 2023 IDP), as well as the 2023 cash cost (C1) guidance for Kamoa-Kakula before market open on Monday, January 30, 2023.

In addition, before market open on Tuesday, January 31, 2022, the company will release its group-wide capital expenditure guidance for 2023 and 2024. On the same day at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, the Company will hold an investor webinar to discuss the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 IDP.

The webinar will include a video update from Kamoa-Kakula, as well as remarks from Ivanhoe's Co-Chairman Robert Friedland, President Marna Cloete, and members of the company's management team. To register and attend the webinar, click on the link below. There will be an opportunity to submit questions during the webinar session.
https://app.webinar.net/Xxn3K9eK9Ap

A recording of the webinar, together with supporting presentation slides, will be made available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

A separate dial-in is available on +1-416-764-8650 or toll free +1-888-664-6383, quote "Ivanhoe Mines" if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information contact

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on Twitter.

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media

Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152290

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CAIVPAFCopper Investing
IVN:CA,IVPAF

Hot Chili to Participate at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference , January 29-30

(NewsDirect)

Perth, Australia - Hot Chili Limited (TSXV:HCH) (ASX:HCH) OTCQX:HHLKF) (the "Company" or "Hot Chili") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, Canada from January 29-30. Several members of the Hot Chili board and management team will be on the floor at Booth #334. In addition, the Company will be hosting a breakfast for conference participants at 7:30AM PST on Sunday, January 29, and will be giving a corporate presentation on Monday, January 30 th at 2:10PM PST.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821410"]

Keep reading...Show less
Hot Chili Limited

Senior Copper Growth Focused: COSTA FUEGO

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Corporate Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Exploration To Accelerate in 2023 at the Storm Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce an expansion of drilling and exploration activities by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 21, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvo Minerals

Large Extension Of High-Grade Copper And Zinc Mineralisation

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased announce new assay results from its ongoing extensional diamond drill program at the C3 prospect, within the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in Central Brazil. The Company has completed a total of 16,790m of diamond drilling from listing in October 2021 and has now resumed drilling after a short break over the festive season.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Engages Market Maker

Pampa Metals Engages Market Maker

Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that it has engaged the services of PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policy

Commencing on January 1, 2023, PI will trade the securities of Pampa Metals on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration for this service, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a term of twelve months. Pampa Metals and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports on Large-Scale Pilot Testwork, With Results Validating Baptiste Flowsheet and Overall Recovery Basis

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Opens the TSX-V Market

Tungsten Investing

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 December 2022 and Cash Flow Report

Nickel Investing

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report and Cash Flow Report

×