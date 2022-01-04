Ivanhoe Mines Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun announced that the company plans to issue the 2021 year-end production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2022, for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday January 10, 2022.The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines Zijin Mining Group Crystal River Global Limited and ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF