Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun announced that the company plans to issue the 2021 year-end production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2022, for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday January 10, 2022.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (20%). A 2020 independent audit of Kamoa-Kakula's greenhouse gas intensity metrics performed by Hatch Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada, confirmed that the project will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of copper produced.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

LIBERO COPPER INTERCEPTS 97 METRES OF 0.34% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT BIG BULK

LIBERO COPPER INTERCEPTS 97 METRES OF 0.34% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT BIG BULK

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to report assay results for the five hole, 1,743 metre drill program at the Big Bulk porphyry copper project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Results suggest the presence of a large mineralizing system, with new drill results confirming a greater than two kilometre strike length.

Big Bulk Highlights

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: St. Augustine Takes the Lead

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,214.73 by the end of last Friday (December 31) as concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 eased.

On the last day of trading of 2021, gold was set for its worst year since 2015. The global economic recovery reduced demand for safe-haven assets, and for its part silver was on track for its worst year since 2014.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 14, 2021, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 2,260,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,900 .

Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report that the magnetic separator and dewatering equipment have arrived at the El Peñón processing facility. In preparation for the installation, the civil work for the four concrete platforms required to support the construction and integrate the equipment into the final processing circuit has begun.

Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire - December 29 th 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") reports a review of the 2021 exploration achievements to date.

