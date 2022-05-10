Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo sold 51,919 tonnes of payable copper and recognized record revenue of $519.6 million in Q1 2022 The Kamoa-Kakula joint venture recorded record EBITDA of $399.4 million, and operating profit of $380.5 million for Q1 2022 Kamoa-Kakula's cost of sales total $1.08 per pound of payable copper in Q1 2022, with C1 cash costs trending towards lower end ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF