Ivanhoe Mines announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF