Kipushi 2022 feasibility study highlights outstanding economic results from planned rebirth of the historic Kipushi Mine, with two-year development timeline Kipushi will be the world's highest-grade major zinc mine, with average grade of 36.4% zinc over the first five years Life-of-mine average annual zinc production of 240,000 tonnes with C1 cash costs of US$0.65lb of payable zinc After-tax NPV8% of US$941 million ...

