Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG TSX.V: NOU ) announces it has closed its private placement previously announced on February 15, 2024 (the "Tranche 1 Investment") of 25,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") and General Motors Holdings LLC ("GM") on February 14, 2024. Through the Tranche 1 Investment, each of GM and Panasonic subscribed for 12,500,000 Common Shares and 12,500,000 Warrants for an aggregate purchase price of US$25 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Tranche 1 Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 operations the Matawinie Mine and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant in line with their respective battery specifications. The Company anticipates closing its private placement of 18,750,000 Common Shares and 18,750,000 Warrants, previously announced on February 15, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$37.5 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Pallinghurst Bond Limited (collectively, the "Related Party Transactions") upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the requirements of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (as described in detail in the February 15, 2024 news release) and will provide further updates on the Related Party Transactions in due course.
International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments
International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to announce that it and its major shareholder Comet Resources Limited (Comet) have negotiated a transaction that resolves speculation around the short to medium term security of International Graphite shares owned by Comet.
The arrangements will prevent the short to medium term potential sell down of any of the 40 million International Graphite shares owned by Comet when the stock is released from ASX escrow on 7 April 2024.
International Graphite has agreed to loan Comet $1.5 million and Comet has granted International Graphite the right to appoint a majority of directors to the Comet board.
International Graphite Chairman Phil Hearse said the Directors of both companies were unanimous in their belief that the new arrangements are a win-win for all shareholders.
“International Graphite shares are a major asset for Comet,”Mr Hearse said. “The imminent expiration of the escrow period, in conjunction with Comet’s recent de-listing from the ASX, has fuelled concern that Comet may be compelled to sell down its investment in International Graphite to recapitalise its business.
“Stabilising Comet’s financial position and appointing a majority to the Comet board removes the ‘overhang’ that we believe has contributed to the recent decline in the International Graphite share price and provides the catalyst for a rebound.
“Globally, the macro foundations for our industry are still very strong.
“The transition towards renewable energy sources and energy storage continues to gain momentum. EV sales in the United States hit a record last year, topping 1 million for the first time. According to Cox Automotive, one of the world’s largest automotive services organisations, EV sales for the last quarter of 2023 were up 40% from the same quarter a year before. This aligns with the impressive long-range forecasts from the International Energy Association.
“In addition, China recently made significant policy changes restricting the export of graphite products which has resulted in a 75% decrease in its graphite exports in December 2023. As a result, countries outside of China are actively pushing to secure new sources of graphite.
“International Graphite is extremely well-placed to capitalise on this trend because we are operating in Western Australia, one of the most secure jurisdictions in the world, and in a country firmly allied with the expanding markets of North America, Europe, Korea and Japan.
“We have the strong support of our communities and State and Federal Governments and are on track to build a commercial graphite micronising plant in Collie in 2025. Micronised graphite is the first step in the production of high value battery materials and its markets are extensive and well established worldwide.
“This year, we also plan to undertake more drilling at Springdale, complete the Springdale Definitive Feasibility Study, and continue developing our battery anode plant feasibility studies. Final investment decisions to start construction at Springdale are targeted for the first half of 2025, subject to funding.”
The Comet Loan has a two year maturity and accrues interest at 10% per annum. It includes customary terms for a facility of this kind including change of control protections for International Graphite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Unprecedented demand for battery metals is swinging attention to graphite and the critical role it plays in the batteries needed to power electric vehicles and renewable energy, and global hopes for a sustainable future.
This is where International Graphite (ASX:IG6) comes into play. Based in Western Australia, the company is on track to be one of Australia's first mine-to-market graphite producers and a new supplier of battery anode material to global battery manufacturers.
Of all the components in a lithium-ion battery, the biggest volume is in graphite which makes up 95 percent of the battery anode. It can take 50 to 100 kilograms of graphite to make a single battery – up to 10 times more graphite than lithium.
Photo credit: Visual Capitalist
Analysts agree that demand for graphite is inextricably linked to the surging demand for clean energy and graphite is in limited supply. The world now faces a significant shortage – one which will only grow more severe as economies ramp up their efforts to achieve net-zero.
The United States alone predicts a graphite shortfall of up to 1.2 million metric tons by 2030, to say nothing of how severe the shortage is likely to be on a global scale.
The graphite supply chain is racing to keep pace. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts the world will need at least 97 new flake graphite mines by 2035. Although opening new graphite mines is a good start, the raw material alone will not meet the need for high quality, processed graphite suitable for making battery anodes. Currently, nearly every kilogram of battery anode material is processed through China and battery manufacturers worldwide are looking for additional and alternative supply. The pressure is on resource nations worldwide to develop downstream processing capability.
International Graphite is currently developing a planned graphite mine at Springdale, on Western Australia’s south coast, linked to a state-of-the-art research and downstream processing hub in the industrial town of Collie.
A pilot scale micronising and spheroidising plant has been commissioned at Collie, which is in the centre of Western Australia’s main electricity generation grid. A graphite micronising plant, with a capacity of approximately 4,000 tons per annum (tpa), is expected to be operational in 2024.
The company’s vision for a complete mine-to-market business is designed to achieve maximum value from the natural graphite resource. Operating exclusively in Western Australia, it leverages one of the most attractive jurisdictions in the world for resource investment with the backing of supportive government policy and an ethical graphite supply chain built on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Ultimately, International Graphite is designing its entire business to be as efficient and sustainable as possible, bringing new graphite supplies to market, new jobs to Australian regional communities, and new export opportunities to the nation. Its model is closely aligned with the Australian Government's critical minerals strategy and the Western Australian Government's vision for a world-class renewable energy and battery hub around Collie.
To date, International Graphite has received more than AU$6.7 million in combined state and federal government investment.
Company Highlights
- International Graphite (ASX:IG6) is on track to be one of Australia's first mine-to-market graphite producers and a new supplier of battery anode material to global battery manufacturers.
- Primary focus is battery anode material for lithium-ion batteries, supporting the global revolution in electric vehicles and green energy technologies.
- Operating exclusively in Western Australia, one of the world’s most reliable and attractive jurisdictions for resource investment and mineral supply.
- Currently developing a planned graphite mine at Springdale and a state-of-the-art research and downstream processing hub in the industrial town of Collie.
- 100-percent company-owned graphite resource at Springdale is expected to support a long life mining operation ensuring a secure, stable supply of graphite concentrate feed for value-added processing.
- Downstream facilities being developed in Collie – the heart of Western Australia’s power generation infrastructure.
- A micronising pilot plant has been commissioned with commercial micronising scheduled by 2024.
- Enormous graphite potential at Springdale Graphite Project following successful 2022/2023 drilling campaign.
- Total Springdale mineral resource estimate grew from 15.3 Mt @ 6 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC) to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent TGC, making it the second largest known graphite deposit in Australia.
- The Springdale Graphite Project was named Discovery of the Year in the 20th annual Australian Mining Prospect Awards.
- The integrated business is underpinned by strong technical expertise and rigorous environmental social and governance standards.
- Strong community support including AU$6.7 million Australian government investment.
Key Projects
Springdale Graphite Resource
Outstanding results have been achieved from exploration drilling at Springdale, on Western Australia’s south coast, where International Graphite owns a high-grade fine flake graphite deposit.
Comprising three exploration licenses and a prospecting license covering a total area of 180 square kilometers, International Graphite’s Springdale Project is located 25 kilometres east of Hopetoun and 150 kilometres from the port of Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast.
An extensive drilling program has been completed defining four new graphite targets from the first of seven potential anomalies identified by aeromagnetic survey. These are located very close to the existing mineral resource. Extensive areas are yet to be investigated and the company is confident that additional reserves will be discovered in the future.
Metallurgical testing has shown that the Springdale resource is well-suited to battery anode material production and would support a long-lived shallow open-pit mining operation.
Completion of the extensive 2022-2023 drilling campaign has paved the way for an increased mineral resource estimate that hailed the Springdale Graphite project as the second largest known graphite deposit in Australia. Total Springdale mineral resource estimate has been expanded from 15.3 Mt @ 6 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC) to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent TGC.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Located in a world-class mining hub with established services and infrastructure. Notable operations in the area include First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM) Ravensthorpe Nickel Mine, and Galaxy Resources' (ASX:GXY) Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine.
- Promising Geology: The project is located on cleared agricultural land and within the Albany Frazer Belt, one of Australia's foremost exploration regions.
- Existing Resource: An inferred mineral estimate puts the Springdale Resource at 15.6 million tons of graphite at 6 percent total graphitic carbon content (TGC), including a high-grade inferred mineral resource of 2.6 million tons at 17.5 percent TGC.
- Excellent Drilling Results: A strong 2022-2023 drilling campaign paved the way for a new mineral resource estimate making the Springdale Graphite Project the second-largest known graphite deposit in Australia. The company has completed 20,466 meters of drilling since June 2022, building on 7,900 meters of prior drilling. Results include four new graphite discoveries and confirmation of high-grade domains in the existing resource model and block performance.
- Sustainable Mining: Mining will involve multiple shallow open pits, targeting weathered/oxide mineralization zones. The operation will primarily comprise free digging with limited drilling and blasting.
- High-quality Mineralisation: Metallurgical analysis has shown that a 95 percent graphite concentrate can be made from Springdale and can be upgraded to battery grade 99.95 percent through purification.
- Downstream Processing: Graphite concentrates produced at Springdale will be transported 450 kilometres by road to Collie, where International Graphite plans to construct a graphite micronising facility and an advanced battery anode material manufacturing plant. A pilot micronising plant – one of the most advanced of its kind in Australia – was commissioned in 2022.Collie Downstream Processing
Collie Downstream Processing
International Graphite’s multifaceted processing operation will incorporate state-of-the-art research and development facilities with separate operations for graphite micronising and battery anode material production.
A pilot scale graphite micronising and spheroidising equipment commissioned in 2022 has since been upgraded to a larger, qualification scale plant which will launch the International Graphite brand in world markets and provide product samples for customer testing and qualification.
A definitive feasibility study has been completed for the establishment of a commercial scale micronising operation at Collie with a nominal capacity of 4,000 tpa. Besides being a product in its own right, micronised graphite is also a by-product in the manufacture of battery anode material. The micronising plant is expected to be operational before the end of 2024 and will use imported graphite concentrate feed until the Company’s Springdale mine and concentrator comes online creating a fully integrated circuit.
This approach is strategically timed to generate early cashflow for the business, as well as establishing early markets.
An initial scoping study has also been released for the establishment of a second manufacturing operation that will produce coated and uncoated purified, spheroidised graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes. Land has been earmarked at Collie with construction expected to commence in 2026.
Located at the southern end of Western Australia's main industrial strip, the town of Collie has many strategic advantages for industry. The Western Australian Government has committed an unprecedented AU$650 million to support regional economic growth and to advance the region as a hub for critical mineral processing and renewable energy.
Highlights:
- Emerging battery and renewable energy hub:
- Collie is the centre of Western Australia’s electricity generation infrastructure transitioning from coal
- strong investment in renewables ensures ready access to “green” power
- skilled technical workforce and training facilities
- efficient transport with extensive road and rail infrastructure
- strong community and government support for International Graphite
- Established R&D Facilities:
- first premises and R&D hub established in Collie light industrial area
- pilot scale micronising and spheroidising plant successfully commissioned in 2022
- micronising qualification-scale equipment installed to support product testing, customer agreements and market acceptance
- Australia’s first high thermal graphite furnace on site – supporting the development of graphite purification processes
- Graphite Micronising Facility:
- definitive feasibility study completed for a 4kt/y micronising plant – one of the first of its kind in Australia
- micronised products will generate cashflow, introduce the IG brand and establish markets for future by-products from battery anode material production
- plant expected to be operational before the end of 2024
- Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility:
- site for the future BAM plant selected at Collie.
- scoping study released with economic modeling showing strong business case
- proposed facilities capable of processing up to 40kt/y of graphite concentrates to produce uncoated and coated purified/spheroidising/coated graphite suitable for BAM
Key Management Personnel
Phil Hearse - Chairman
One of Australia’s leading metallurgists and an authority on graphite project development, Phil Hearse founded International Graphite in 2018 and continues to lead the company’s growth and development. An engineer with more than 40 years of experience in diverse and challenging projects around the world, his extensive career has taken him from operational and technical roles at Broken Hill, Bougainville Copper, Queensland Nickel (QNI) and Gove Alumina to senior executive and managerial positions in engineering and operating companies.
Hearse is the owner and managing director of Battery Limits, one of Australia’s leading graphite metallurgy and process engineering firms. The company has assisted many listed public companies to develop bankable feasibility studies for graphite mines and concentrators and has generated significant intellectual property in downstream processing and knowledge of the end use market. Hearse has an MBA from Hull University UK and a Bachelor of Applied Science in primary metallurgy from the University of SA. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Andrew Worland - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Worland is a mining executive and experienced ASX/TSX director with over 25 years in senior finance, corporate, project management and marketing roles in the Western Australian mining sector.
Worland's commodity experience includes exploration, development and operations in lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, iron ore, molybdenum, copper and uranium. He has a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in finance and marketing from the University of Western Australia and is a qualified chartered company secretary and fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
David Pass - Non-executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
David Pass has played a key role in the technical development of International Graphite since the company’s inception. A metallurgist with 30 years in the mining industry, he brings a mix of operational processing, process design, project, due diligence skills and management experience including mine operations experience with Barrick Gold.
Pass is chief executive officer of Battery Limits and an acknowledged expert in graphite primary and downstream processing and has led several studies in graphite project development to definitive feasibility level. He holds a Bachelor of Science in metallurgy from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Matthew O’Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is a senior mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years’ experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets, from start-up companies through to MNC’s. He has served on the board of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong and Australia, and is currently managing director of Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) and a non-executive director of Azarga Uranium (TSX:AZZ) and Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR). O’Kane has been a non-executive director of International Graphite since the company was listed in April 2022.
Robert Hodby – Chief Financial Officer and Company SecretaryRobert Hodby is a finance and accounting specialist with more than 20 years’ experience in the Australian resource and energy sector, including seven years as CFO and company secretary of Kibaran Resources(ASX:KNL), the predecessor to Australian graphite company EcoGraf (ASX:EGR). A member of CPA Australia and member of the Governance Institute of Australia, Hodby specialises in the financial management and administration of public and listed companies at both operational and corporate levels. During his career, he has held numerous executive and project management positions as well as CFO, board and company secretarial roles, with a strong track record in corporate finance, capital raising and international product marketing, particularly in the emerging graphite market.
International Graphite Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position
International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) is pleased to announce that it has received $1.3 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.
The R&D Refund is a valuable program that supports innovation in Australia and is a refund for research and development expenditure by the Company during FY2023. Receipt of the R&D refund provides International Graphite with additional working capital to support the execution of our strategy to develop an Australian battery anode material.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Andrew Worland Managing Director & CEO
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the US$50 Million Tranche 1 Investment by GM and Panasonic
The Warrants are subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day expiring on June 29, 2024.
BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Tranche 1 Investment and the Company has agreed to pay BMO Capital Markets an aggregate amount totaling US$1,250,000.
For further information regarding the Tranche 1 Investment, please refer to NMG's press releases dated February 15, 2024, available under NMG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on NMG'S website at: https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-panasonic/ , https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-gm/ and https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/ . Copies of the material agreements not entered into in the ordinary course of business, being the subscription agreements with each of GM and Panasonic, the investor rights agreements with each of GM and Panasonic, and the registration rights agreement with Panasonic, are or will be available on the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and the summary of such agreements contained herein is qualified in its entirety by the reference to such documents.
Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 62-103
Prior to the Tranche 1 Investment, Panasonic owned no shares in the capital of NMG and no Warrants. Following the Tranche 1 Investment, Panasonic will own 12,500,000 Common Shares representing 11.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (after giving effect to the issuance of 12,500,000 Common Shares to each of GM and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and of 6,250,000 Common Shares to Pallinghurst Bond Limited or their respective affiliates as announced by NMG on February 15, 2024 and without giving effect to the exercise of any Warrants) and 12,500,000 Warrants, which will represent an additional 12,500,000 Common Shares if exercised, which would bring the total amount owned by Panasonic to 25,000,000 Common Shares on a diluted basis, representing 20.0% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares (after giving effect only to the exercise of the Warrants by Panasonic and subject to the restrictions described below).
In relation to the exercise of Warrants by Panasonic, the terms and conditions of the warrant certificate, representing the Warrants issued to Panasonic, provide that Panasonic will not be entitled to exercise Warrants that would result in Panasonic owning more than 19.9% of the then issued and outstanding shares of NMG unless NMG has obtained regulatory approval.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com
About GM
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at www.gm.com .
About Panasonic Energy
Panasonic Energy established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group's switch to an operating company system, provides innovative battery technology-based products and solutions globally. Through its automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems and dry batteries, the company brings safe, reliable, and convenient power to a broad range of business areas, from mobility and social infrastructure to medical and consumer products. Panasonic Energy is committed to contributing to a society that realizes happiness and environmental sustainability, and through its business activities the company aims to address societal issues while taking the lead on environmental initiatives. For more details, please visit www.Panasonic.com/global/energy
Subscribe to our news feed: https://bit.ly/3UDrY3X
Cautionary Note
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the expected use of proceeds of the Tranche 1 Investment, the Tranche 1 Investment, closing of US$37.5 million private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of Regulation 61-101 requirements, and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for graphite concentrate, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, the various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, those risks, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, including the changes in China's policy regarding restrictions on Chinese graphite materials exportations, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
The market and industry data contained in this press release is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com
The securities being offered pursuant to the Tranche 1 Investment have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228956895/en/
MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com
INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
NMG Is Gearing up for Its Phase 2 Commercial Operations in Bécancour - Innovative Workforce Training Program Established and Relationships Forged With Contractors and Suppliers
- Launch of a training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce
- Meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy
- Progress in pre-construction, permit applications, and engineering for the final investment decision, supported by offtake and investment agreements with GM and Panasonic
- Implementation of NMG's Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant in the heart of the Bécancour industrial park, where construction on the GM-Posco, Ford and Nemaska Lithium plants is underway
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is ramping up its efforts in Bécancour, Québec, to implement its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant. To meet its expected needs for a skilled workforce, construction contractors, and product and service suppliers, NMG is actively engaged in regional development initiatives in the areas of training and procurement. The Company is also continuing its engineering, permitting, and pre-construction work towards the final investment decision ("FID"). These activities are underpinned by offtake agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:GM ).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226491128/en/
Panasonic Energy and NMG leaders celebrate the new chapter in their collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)
Arne H Frandsen, NMG's Chair of NMG, declared: "Beyond its industrial infrastructure and the synergy from the battery industry, Bécancour is a region full of talent, dedication and expertise. With our Phase-1 plant operations up and running, our Phase-2 execution plan is taking shape with the commitment of our anchor customers and investors, Panasonic and GM. This is the ideal time to align all key ingredients—qualified employees and performing business partners—to make the launch of our commercial operations a success."
Training the local workforce
NMG is working closely with education and industrial partners in the region, to support the implementation of an innovative, customised training program to equip the local workforce with qualifications and training for green tech jobs, integral for both the development of NMG and the fast-faced establishment of a regional battery hub. The first cohort of the Attestation of Collegial Studies ("ACS") program in green tech industrial processes began at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières at the end of January. The alternating work-study program is paid, and lasts 15 months. The program allows students to apply what they have learned at an actual plant, become accustomed to working in an industrial environment, and build relationships with their future colleagues. NMG is supporting five students within this first cohort who will work at its Phase-1 plants throughout their training period and who are on track to become permanent employees upon their graduation.
Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, commented: " The training offered by the Cégep de Trois-Rivières will certainly meet the needs of businesses. The Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions will be key players in the energy transition with the battery industry, and this announcement enables us to invest in jobs of the future today. "
This mutually beneficial and collaborative approach to developing training services echoes the formula that NMG developed with stakeholders in Saint-Michel-des-Saints to create a diploma of vocational studies ("DVS") in production equipment operation. Launched in 2021, this DVS supports NMG's training and recruitment efforts for the Phase-1 operations at the Matawinie Mine. Preparations are currently underway for a ninth cohort of this program, a significant mark of its historical success and impact.
Connecting with local contractors and suppliers
NMG is taking advantage of the broad reach of the battery industry in the Bécancour industrial park to position itself in the business community ahead of the FID. The Centre-du-Québec and Mauricie regions boast a large pool of specialized contractors in construction and industrial services along with a variety of suppliers that provide a range of products and services.
Furthering its 2023 efforts to build relationships with the regional business community, NMG took part in the Rendez-vous économique held by the Ville de Bécancour and Investissement Québec on January 30 to connect with entrepreneurs and suppliers in the region. At the event, NMG representatives presented the project for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant as well as its ESG requirements and procurement process. NMG has met with over 300 companies in recent months to promote business opportunities and determine regional capabilities.
Work is already well underway in the Bécancour industrial park for the GM-Posco, Nemaska Lithium and Ford plants. The planned construction of NMG's Bécancour Battery Materials Plant should fit in with the current mobilization, allowing the sequence of work to be staggered by specialty, across the jobsites, to reduce pressure on trades, ease construction management logistics, and maximize synergies between major projects.
Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of NMG, said: "The priority for our Phase-2 execution plan is to responsibly develop our commercial facilities in partnership with the community. So many workers, contractors and suppliers have responded to our invitation to take part in this project that is shaping the future of the Bécancour region and Québec's economy. We are excited to start working together!"
Along with field-based activities to promote NMG's training program and its procurement strategy, the Company's project team is also working closely to advance the engineering, pre-construction, and permit applications for the FID. The Bécancour Battery Materials Plant is expected to supply the North American market with approximately 43,000 tonnes of active anode material per year. NMG's 200,000-m² site in the heart of Québec's battery industry will enjoy robust industrial infrastructure, access to clean and affordable hydroelectricity, a direct supply of chemicals, and a multimodal logistics base.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers by providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com
Subscribe to our news feed: https://bit.ly/3UDrY3X
Cautionary Note
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the start of commercial operation of the Bécancour Battery Material Plant, the planned construction of the Bécancour Battery Material Plant, a positive final investment decision and closing of project financing, receipt of any regulatory approvals and permits in respect of the initiatives described herein, the anticipated benefits of the initiatives described herein, the Company's relationship with its stakeholders, including suppliers, contractors and employees, the realization of the condition precedents of the supply agreements and their entry into force, the intended supply of active anode material to GM and Panasonic Energy, expected volume of active anode material per year, the intended results of the initiatives described in this press release and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for graphite concentrate, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, the various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, those risks, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, including the changes in China's policy regarding restrictions on Chinese graphite materials exportations, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
The market and industry data contained in this press release is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226491128/en/
MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications and ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905, ext. 140
jpaquet@nmg.com
INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905, ext. 993
mjasmin@nmg.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Analyst Firm Cites Altech’s ‘Revolutionary’ Battery Tech as Basis for Valuation Upside
Description:
Australian analyst firm East Coast Research has given Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC,FRA:A3Y) a valuation range of AU$0.15 to AU$0.21 cents per share, a 188.8 percent upside from its current share price of $0.06 cents. This is based on Altech’s highly promising Silumina Anodes battery technology project.
Based in Perth, Australia, Altech is advancing the commercialization of two groundbreaking battery technologies in Germany: the Silumina Anodes and the CERENERGY batteries. The Silumina Anodes boost the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries by combining silicon particles with regular battery grade graphite, producing an electrode that can hold 30 percent more energy than conventional graphite-only anode.
CERENERGY, meanwhile, is designed for the grid storage battery market, with a lifespan of almost twice that of lithium-ion batteries and less production cost.
Altech’s battery materials pilot plant in Germany
East Coast Research’s valuation of Altech is only based on the value of the Silumina project and does not take into account the valuation from the CERENERGY project, which can also offer a significant upside potential on the company’s valuation.
“Although still speculative from an investing point of view, Altech’s revolutionary projects put it among the pioneers in commercialising innovative battery technologies, which are in soaring demand as the global push towards decarbonisation of economies continues to change the way we live,” the East Coast Research report said.
Highlights of the report:
- The Silumina Anode technology boosts lithium-ion batteries’ energy capacity. Due to the escalating demand for EVs and the rivalry between EV manufacturers to produce higher range EVs, Research Nester projects the silicon-based anode market to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 48 percent from 2024 to 2036, reaching a massive size of US$137 billion by the end of 2036.
- The CERENERGY solid state battery technology’s high potential in the growing grid storage market. This low-cost technology addresses some of the challenges currently present in lithium-ion batteries, such as flammability, limited voltage and poor cycling performance. As the expanding renewable energy market results in a rising demand for more grid storage capacities, the worldwide market for battery energy storage is projected to grow by a CAGR of more than 30 percent by 2028.
- East Coast Research analysts believe that achieving several key milestones will enable a re-rating on Altech’s stock and increase shareholder value. These milestones include: 1) successful offtake agreements for Silumina Anodes products; 2) successful debt funding from green bond markets and/or from government grants; 3) the announcement of the definitive feasibility study for the CERENERGY Batteries project; and 4) timely achievement of the company’s planned milestones.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions.
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
MASON RESOURCES CONGRATULATES NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE FOR GROUNDBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENTS SECURING OFFTAKES WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND GM ALONG WITH STRATEGIC FINANCINGS
Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) congratulates Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) on its truly groundbreaking milestones, securing unprecedented binding offtake agreements with both Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as securing strategic financings. Mason is proud to be a 9.25% strategic shareholder of NMG (see press release dated January 22, 2024 ).
The three (3) press releases issued earlier today can be found on NMG's website at the following:
NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment:
https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-gm/
NMG and Panasonic Energy Announce Binding Offtake Agreement and US$25 Million Private Placement to Secure the Supply of Active Anode Material for North American Battery Production
https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-panasonic/
NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations
https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/
Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason currently owns 9.25% of NMG and is the largest shareholder (39%) of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.
For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .
Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.
For more information: www.NMG.com
Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-congratulates-nouveau-monde-graphite-for-groundbreaking-announcements-securing-offtakes-with-panasonic-energy-and-gm-along-with-strategic-financings-302063314.html
SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/15/c9792.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment
NMG is Developing What is Projected to Be the First Fully Integrated Source of Natural Graphite Active Anode Material in North America
+ NMG and GM have agreed to sign a multiyear supply agreement for 18,000 tonnes per annum of active anode material, covering a significant portion of NMG's expected Phase-2 integrated production, from graphite ore to battery materials.
+ GM commits to a US$150 million investment in two tranches, subject to certain closing conditions, to support advancement and ultimately construction of NMG's Phase-2 operations.
+ Announcement coincides with parallel offtake agreement with Panasonic Energy , which combined with GM's Supply Agreement, covers approximately 85% of NMG's planned active anode material production at its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
+ GM's Tranche 1 Investment and Supply Agreement support NMG's execution plan for its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plan, marking a significant milestone toward a subsequent tranche investment of up to an additional US$275 million in the aggregate from anchor customers, subject to certain conditions.
+ Collaboration provides GM with a source of carbon-neutral active anode material to support its EV production, adding to GM's progress in developing a more sustainable and resilient North American-focused EV supply chain.
+ Graphite is a key battery raw material, making up more than 95% of the anode side of lithium-ion batteries for EVs and clean energy storage systems.
+ Shareholders, analysts, and media are invited to attend an Investor Briefing today at 10:30 a.m. ET hosted by NMG's Management Team via webcast .
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) and General Motors Holdings LLC ("GM"), a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. ( NYSE: GM ), have agreed to sign a supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") upon closing of the Tranche 1 Investment, in which NMG will provide 18,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of its expected Phase-2 active anode material output to GM upon reaching full production for an initial term of six years. In complement to the Supply Agreement, NMG and GM entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") in which GM commits an aggregate US$150 million equity investment in NMG, subject to certain closing conditions, to develop what is projected to be the first fully integrated natural graphite active anode material project of its kind in North America; a local, carbon-neutral, reliable, sizeable, and ESG-driven source of natural graphite for the electric vehicle ("EV") and lithium-ion battery market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214552719/en/
GM's all-electric Cadillac 2026 VISTIQ. (Photo: Business Wire)
GM will make an initial US$25 million equity investment in NMG (the "Tranche 1 Investment") to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 operations – the Matawinie Mine and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant – in line with GM's battery manufacturer's specifications. GM also commits to subscribe for a further US$125 million of equity upon the successful completion of conditions precedent and a positive final investment decision ("FID") (the "Tranche 2 Investment" and together with the Tranche 1 Investment, the "Transaction").
Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, declared: "We welcome GM as a shareholder, invested in our robust North American commercial plan as well as our ESG commitments to responsible production and partnered development with First Nations and communities. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I commend NMG's team for their outstanding work in defining what is set to become a thriving relationship providing certainty of supply for GM, a roadmap to value creation for stakeholders, and a robust foundation for growth for shareholders."
Jeff Morrison, Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at GM, stated: " Our collaboration with NMG is a milestone for the industry, and in our ongoing development of a more sustainable and resilient battery supply chain. From our assembly plants and battery cell plants in the U.S., to our investments across the supply chain, we are developing a North American EV ecosystem aimed at benefiting consumers, expanding economic opportunity, and creating a competitive advantage for GM."
Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, reacted: "From neighbours in Bécancour to now business partners, GM and NMG align on a vision for a striving and local integrated supply chain, from ore to EVs. North America is rich in resources, manufacturing capacity, talents, and innovation. We are leveraging these ingredients to drive a zero-emission future. Today marks a momentous milestone for NMG, highlighting the progress made towards our Phase 2 and the Company's sound business plan of becoming North America's largest fully integrated natural graphite active anode material producer to serve the booming Western battery and EV market."
More than 95% of the anode side of EV batteries is made from graphite, making it the most demanded raw materials of all battery metals (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, January 2023). Natural graphite responsibly extracted at NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine will be transported to the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant to be processed into active anode material before being delivered to battery cell plants for ultimate incorporation as batteries in GM's EVs.
With a confirmed multiyear supply commitment from GM supplemented with the Tranche 1 Investment, NMG has now the means and technical parameters in hand to advance engineering of the Company's Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant. This plant is planned to be built within the same industrial park as GM and POSCO Future M's Cathode Active Material ("CAM") processing facility, the CA$600-million Ultium CAM plant currently in construction.
Today's announcement also supports NMG's engagement with potential lenders, strategic investors, and governments with greater visibility on bankability for the project financing linked to a positive FID decision for the Company's integrated Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant. Lenders' input has been provided throughout discussions with GM to facilitate a successful financing at FID.
Supply Agreement
The Supply Agreement provides for supply of a volume of 18,000 tpa, once NMG reaches full production, of active anode material by NMG to GM for an initial 6-year term from the commencement of the Company's Phase-2 production. The sales will be based on an agreed upon price formula linked to future prevailing market prices as well as a pricing mechanism to satisfy project financing ratios and ensure stable procurement for GM. The Supply Agreement is subject to conditions precedent which are standard for a project of this nature. The Supply Agreement contains standard termination rights for an agreement of this nature.
Strategic Investment & Investor Rights Agreement
In connection with the Tranche 1 Investment, GM has agreed to subscribe for 12,500,000 common shares in the capital of NMG (the "Common Shares") and 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for aggregate proceeds of US$25 million. Such Warrants are generally exercisable in connection with the Tranche 2 Investment at FID in accordance with their terms. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share equal to the lower of (i) US$2.38 per Common Share, and (ii) the amount in US Dollars per Common Share equal to the closing price of the Common Shares on the trading day immediately following the date on which the Tranche 1 Investment is announced. The exercise of the Warrants is subject to certain ownership limitations.
NMG will use the net proceeds from the Tranche 1 Investment for the development of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
NMG and GM will also enter into an investor rights agreement (the "Investor Rights Agreement") which includes registration rights at the closing of the Tranche 1 Investment. Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement, the GM securities will be subject to a "lock-up" for a period of 18 months from the date of the Tranche 1 Investment. The Investor Rights Agreement also provides GM with certain rights relating to its investment in NMG, including certain board nomination and anti-dilution rights. Copies of the Subscription Agreement, the Offtake Agreement, and the Investor Rights Agreement will be available on the Company's page on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and the summary of the such agreements contained herein is qualified in its entirety by the reference to such documents.
NMG's Active Anode Material
Thanks to active technical engagement between the parties, active anode material produced at NMG's Phase-1 facilities has been supplied to and tested by GM's battery manufacturer to confirm alignment with its distinct specifications and quality standards.
NMG's fully integrated production in Québec, Canada, from ore to active anode material, provides guarantee of a local, traceable, and reliable source for GM's supply chain. The Supply Agreement integrates sourcing requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act's consumer EV tax credit provisions, a condition aligned with NMG's localization and value chain design.
NMG's active anode material has demonstrated minimal environmental footprint in an ISO-compliant life cycle assessment thanks to the Company's planned all-electric operations powered by renewable energy combined with clean processing technologies. NMG has also been identified as "Industry Leading" in Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's natural graphite sustainability index , the only producer to have been qualified in the category following a comprehensive examination of ESG practices, transparency, and engagement.
Decarbonization efforts, trade regulations, and recent geopolitical developments reaffirm the importance of establishing of a local, resilient, and ESG-driven supply chain of graphite to support battery and EV production. NMG is targeted to become the largest natural graphite producer in North America, fully integrated from ore to active anode material, and with demonstrated sustainability performance.
Complementary Information
NMG has also announced having entered a multiyear binding offtake agreement with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and a private placement with Panasonic Holdings Corporation . Other strategic investors have also concurrently committed to an investment of US$37.5 million in NMG via a private placement . Additional information regarding such transactions is available on the Company's website , SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
Shareholders, analysts, and members of the media are invited to attend a webcast Investor Briefing this morning, Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Hosted by President and CEO Eric Desaulniers with the participation of NMG's Management Team, the briefing will entail a technical presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Registration should be completed prior to the start of the briefing at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VmhZvajOQJ2yICWrk9ySzQ .
A brief interview with Eric Desaulniers on this announcement is also available for viewing here: https://youtu.be/kRkK3pPbqn4 . Members of the media may download high-resolution files at https://we.tl/t-t9Nwt9RiQR and make additional interview or information requests to Julie Paquet, Vice President, Communications & ESG Strategy at NMG.
Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE, shareholder approval in respect of the Tranche 2 Investment, and other customary closing conditions. Copies of the Subscription Agreement, the Offtake Agreement, and the Investor Rights Agreement will be available on the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com
About GM
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at www.gm.com .
Subscribe to our news feed: https://bit.ly/3UDrY3X
Cautionary Note
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the closing of the Transaction, including Tranche 1 Investment and Tranche 2 Investment, a positive final investment decision and closing of project financing, closing of the potential total equity investments of US$275 million from GM, Panasonic Holdings Corporation and its co-investors, the Company's projection of becoming North America's largest fully integrated active anode material producer, the anticipated benefits of the transactions described herein, the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the transactions and the timing thereof, receipt of any regulatory approvals or shareholder approval in respect of the Transaction, the intended use of proceeds from the Tranche 1 Investment, anticipated benefits to GM in connection with the Transaction, the Company's relationship with its stakeholders, including First Nations and communities, the positive impact of the foregoing on project economics and shareholder value, the realization of the condition precedents of the Supply Agreement and its entry into force, the supply of active anode material to GM, the Company's planned all-electric operations, fulfillment of the closing conditions and completion of the Transaction, the intended production of eco-friendly advanced materials , trends in legislation, consumer preferences, industry standards, markets and technology, the intended results of the initiatives described in this press release, and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for graphite concentrate, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, the various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, those risks, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
The market and industry data contained in this press release is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214552719/en/
MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com
INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
