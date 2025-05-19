Feedback of U.S. Department of Defense Award Funding

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Feedback of U.S. Department of Defense Award Funding

Australian battery graphite from mine-to-market

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

Japanese testwork achieves top results

Japanese testwork achieves top results

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Japanese testwork achieves top results

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Outstanding Rare Earth Deep Diamond Drill Results

Outstanding Rare Earth Deep Diamond Drill Results

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Outstanding Rare Earth Deep Diamond Drill Results

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the exceptional long-term shelf life of its CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride (Na Ni-Cl) battery technology.

Highlights

- CERENERGY(R) has been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry

- Origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries

- 28-year-old Zebra battery, left unused in storage, provided to Altech

- Upon testing, battery performed as if it were new

- No degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy

- Ideal for long-term military storage

CERENERGY(R) batteries have been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry, which traces its origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries. These earlier Zebra cells had a smaller energy capacity (approximately 100Wh) compared to the current CERENERGY(R) cells (250Wh). CERENERGY(R) cells were developed to improve energy capacity and reduce battery costs, but share the same fundamental Na Ni-Cl electrochemical design.

In a compelling demonstration of the technology's durability, a 28-year-old Zebra battery- originally manufactured by AEG ZEBRA in Berlin and left unused in storage-was recently provided to Altech for evaluation. Upon testing, the battery was successfully activated and performed as if it were new, exhibiting no degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy.

The underlying reason for this remarkable longevity lies in the battery's unique chemistry and solid-state design. In its inactive state, the battery's electrolyte exists as solid sodium aluminium chloride salt crystals and nickel powder. All components are contained within a hermetically sealed, pressure-tight cell, preventing any moisture ingress or chemical degradation. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries-which rely on volatile liquid electrolytes that degrade over time-the CERENERGY(R) system remains completely inert and stable at ambient conditions.

When activated by heating to approximately 270 degC, the 28-year-old Zebra battery transitions into its operational state and can immediately begin charging and discharging with no observable loss in performance. This "on-demand activation" feature makes it particularly appealing for defense and strategic reserve applications, where batteries may need to be stored for extended periods and rapidly deployed when needed. In fact, such systems could be buried underground or warehoused for decades and reactivated without any compromise in performance.

To validate this capability further, Altech's joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS, has conducted a rigorous individual cell stress-testing program. The 28-year-old cell is currently undergoing daily charge and discharge cycling at 300 degC across a 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range. The tests confirm not only the battery's safe operation but also its consistent performance across the full capacity spectrum.

This breakthrough reaffirms the robustness, safety, and strategic advantage of CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride battery technology, setting it apart from conventional storage solutions in terms of reliability and long-term stability.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person.

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

×