Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

CDT:AU
Castle Minerals
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals


Advancing strategic gold exploration assets in Ghana's prolific Upper West region

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced PROSPECTUS - LOYALTY OPTIONS OFFER

Download the PDF here.

Letter to Option Holders

Letter to Option Holders

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Letter to Option Holders

Download the PDF here.

Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Hazer Group Ltd

Hazer and KBR Enter Global Deal to Accelerate Licensing and Commerciali

Hazer Group Ltd ("Hazer" or "the Company") (ASX: HZR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Alliance Agreement (the "Alliance") with Kellogg Brown and Root LLC (NYSE: KBR, "KBR") a global leader in technology and engineering solutions, for the commercial deployment and licensing of Hazer's proprietary methane pyrolysis technology.

NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Announces Executive Transition to Drive Molo Mine Optimization and Prepare for Future Expansion

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Johnny Velloza will be stepping down from his position as Interim Chief Operating Officer, following a successful tenure during which he provided critical operational oversight and implemented key recommendations for process optimization at the Molo mine.

Mr. Velloza's responsibilities will be transitioned to Mr. Nick Miller, who has been appointed as Acting Executive Vice President, Operations. This newly consolidated role merges the responsibilities of Interim Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, enabling a more streamlined and effective management structure as part of the broader organizational restructuring of the Molo operations.

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the private placement (the "Second Tranche") previously announced on March 12, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,276,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $163,800, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each full Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

Latest News

Castle Minerals
